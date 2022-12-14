Read full article on original website
How Much Money Does New York State Tax You For Cigarettes, Alcohol, Weed?
Not too long ago, New York State announced that it is removing taxes on diapers, which is great news for parents of infants and toddlers. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on July 25, 2022,. I know many parents are anxious about rising prices and making ends meet. To bring...
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126
These days, many of us have shortage of money due to holidays. We are all getting ready for the New Year celebrations and Christmas, and it is natural to spend extra on decorations, clothes, food and gifts.
Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace
Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
Governor Hochul signs legislation on animals
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Beginning in January, the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act will go into effect, which will no longer allow the manufacturing and sale cosmetics that have been tested on animals. “Companies test ingredients on animals. Everyone is familiar with the Draize test, which puts cosmetics in rabbits’ eyes and is painful and mutilating,” said […]
Gov. Hochul Signs Law Making Major Changes To Gift Cards In New York State
New York has made some major changes to gift card laws, right in time for the holiday season. The changes work in favor of consumers in New York, offering added protections and options. It's nice to see these changes since most of us actually lose out when it comes to gift cards. According to USA Today,
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New Yorkers
Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Governor signs law preventing certain words from appearing on ballots
ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed a law restricting the words “Independence” or “Independent” from ballots in the state to reduce voter confusion. For a lengthy amount of time, the Independence Party in New York had more than 400,000 members registered. Many elected officials felt that voters enrolled in the Independence Party thinking they were not enrolling in a party but rather avoiding party affiliation by declaring independence.
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?
We all need water to stay hydrated. Needless to say that enough water is and should be consumed to ensure health and well-being. If someone does not drink enough water, they may face major or minor issues like sudden changes in mood, irregular flow of blood in the body, and so on.
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millions
You might get regular financial assistance. For New York, there seem to be many direct payments and monthly payment programs. One of them is a bill proposed by Andrew Gounardes, which I think will be passed and residents will surely get maximum benefits. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point because it is currently in talks.
New York Governor Awards Millions for Clean Energy Education
By law, New York has less than ten years to more than double the share of electricity generated by wind, sun, and water from its current 30 percent to 70 percent and Governor Hochul is on a mission to make that happen. Signed into law on July 18, 2019, New...
kiowacountypress.net
New York bill would end NRA’s ability to certify gun-safety trainers
(New York News Connection) A bill before the New York State Legislature would remove the National Rifle Association's ability to certify gun-safety instructors. Under Senate Bill 9601, the state Department of Criminal Justice Services would develop a curriculum for gun-safety training. The legislation comes several months after the Supreme Court struck down the state's concealed-carry laws, which required that a person show "proper cause" to want to carry a gun.
NYSERDA awards over $12M to 10 development projects
The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) announced on Thursday over $12M in awards for 10 regionally significant carbon-neutral community economic development projects across New York, under the Carbon Neutral Community Economic Development Program
riverdalepress.com
State lawmakers ban AC surcharges
New York landlords can no longer impose surcharges on rent-regulated tenants who install their own air-conditioners after a bill sponsored by state Sen. Robert Jackson and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul Nov. 21. Previously, landlords could impose a $5 monthly fee on rent regulated...
wdkx.com
Federal Money Available In NYS For (HEAP) Home Energy Assistance Program
New York State Eligible homeowners and renters can now receive up to $1,126 from the Home Energy Assistance Program. NYS received an additional $63 million in federal funding, for the home energy assistance payments. This year, New York has received more than $412 million in federal funding for HEAP. Eligible households can receive one Regular HEAP benefit per season with a maximum of $1,126, depending on their income, household size, how they heat their home, and if the household includes a vulnerable family member. Click Here for information about the HEAP applications which are accepted at local departments of social services in person or by phone. Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State
The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
wnypapers.com
New York Power Authority announces 5-year contract agreement with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
The trustees of the New York Power Authority on Tuesday approved a new, five-year contract agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), a labor union representing more than 570 electricians, line persons, and other skilled craft employees at NYPA, the nation’s largest state public power entity providing nearly a quarter of New York’s electricity. Union representatives and NYPA leadership gathered Wednesday for a ceremonial signing of the contract at NYPA’s Niagara Power Project in Lewiston.
Major News For Electric Customers In New York State
The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
Hochul signs legislation to create “Blue Alert” system
"We are taking a comprehensive approach towards protecting the individuals who serve and protect us, taking every measure we can to crack down on violent crime against law enforcement," Gov. Hochul said.
waer.org
The deadline for utility bill relief is approaching
Central New Yorkers behind on their utility bills are running out of time to apply for relief. More than a half billion dollars in credits are available, but residents need to enroll in their utility's energy affordability program by month's end. Assemblymember Pam Hunter, a Democrat representing suburban communities in...
