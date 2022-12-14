ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Power 93.7 WBLK

Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace

Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
NEW YORK STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Governor Hochul signs legislation on animals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Beginning in January, the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act will go into effect, which will no longer allow the manufacturing and sale cosmetics that have been tested on animals. “Companies test ingredients on animals. Everyone is familiar with the Draize test, which puts cosmetics in rabbits’ eyes and is painful and mutilating,” said […]
IOWA STATE
R.A. Heim

Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New Yorkers

Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Governor signs law preventing certain words from appearing on ballots

ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed a law restricting the words “Independence” or “Independent” from ballots in the state to reduce voter confusion. For a lengthy amount of time, the Independence Party in New York had more than 400,000 members registered. Many elected officials felt that voters enrolled in the Independence Party thinking they were not enrolling in a party but rather avoiding party affiliation by declaring independence.
kiowacountypress.net

New York bill would end NRA’s ability to certify gun-safety trainers

(New York News Connection) A bill before the New York State Legislature would remove the National Rifle Association's ability to certify gun-safety instructors. Under Senate Bill 9601, the state Department of Criminal Justice Services would develop a curriculum for gun-safety training. The legislation comes several months after the Supreme Court struck down the state's concealed-carry laws, which required that a person show "proper cause" to want to carry a gun.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NYSERDA awards over $12M to 10 development projects

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) announced on Thursday over $12M in awards for 10 regionally significant carbon-neutral community economic development projects across New York, under the Carbon Neutral Community Economic Development Program
riverdalepress.com

State lawmakers ban AC surcharges

New York landlords can no longer impose surcharges on rent-regulated tenants who install their own air-conditioners after a bill sponsored by state Sen. Robert Jackson and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul Nov. 21. Previously, landlords could impose a $5 monthly fee on rent regulated...
wdkx.com

Federal Money Available In NYS For (HEAP) Home Energy Assistance Program

New York State Eligible homeowners and renters can now receive up to $1,126 from the Home Energy Assistance Program. NYS received an additional $63 million in federal funding, for the home energy assistance payments. This year, New York has received more than $412 million in federal funding for HEAP. Eligible households can receive one Regular HEAP benefit per season with a maximum of $1,126, depending on their income, household size, how they heat their home, and if the household includes a vulnerable family member. Click Here for information about the HEAP applications which are accepted at local departments of social services in person or by phone. Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State

The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

New York Power Authority announces 5-year contract agreement with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

The trustees of the New York Power Authority on Tuesday approved a new, five-year contract agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), a labor union representing more than 570 electricians, line persons, and other skilled craft employees at NYPA, the nation’s largest state public power entity providing nearly a quarter of New York’s electricity. Union representatives and NYPA leadership gathered Wednesday for a ceremonial signing of the contract at NYPA’s Niagara Power Project in Lewiston.
LEWISTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major News For Electric Customers In New York State

The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
waer.org

The deadline for utility bill relief is approaching

Central New Yorkers behind on their utility bills are running out of time to apply for relief. More than a half billion dollars in credits are available, but residents need to enroll in their utility's energy affordability program by month's end. Assemblymember Pam Hunter, a Democrat representing suburban communities in...
SYRACUSE, NY

