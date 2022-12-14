ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- The gun Brandon Travis used to shoot Mike Peake in the deadly UNM campus shooting was stolen, according to New Mexico State Police. State Police said the gun was stolen out of Clovis, New Mexico. An official from the Clovis Police Department said a report of a stolen Glock 43 was The post Stolen gun used in UNM campus shootout appeared first on KVIA.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO