KOAT 7

Police seek masked man, respond to homicide and investigate crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two separate acts of violence and a high-speed motor vehicle crash kept Albuquerque Police Department officers busy Friday night and Saturday afternoon. A masked man with long hair, wearing a backpack and carrying a knife, is being sought by APD in connection with the investigation of an aggravated assault Saturday afternoon on Central Avenue SE.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPD Seeks Steven Thoren In Connection With Theft Of Package

The Los Alamos Police Criminal Investigations Section obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in a recent theft of a package from a Los Alamos residence. Due to a tip from yesterday’s press release, LAPD detectives obtained a “no bond” arrest warrant from Los Alamos Municipal Court for 36-year-old male Steven Thoren. The charge is for larceny. Mr. Thoren also has not checked in with his probation officer and has a last known address in Rio Rancho.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Rear-end crash critically injures unbelted passenger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A high-speed rear-end collision Friday night caused both vehicles to lose control and resulted in the drivers and passengers being hospitalized — one in critical condition. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Montano Boulevard NW, near the intersection...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police investigate shooting at parole office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Albuquerque are investigating a shooting. It happened at the New Mexico Probation and Parole Office Thursday night. Albuquerque authorities said no one was hurt, and the office was already closed. The building, however, was hit and damaged. Witnesses are speaking to the police. No other information has been released.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of Albuquerque double homicide pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of a double homicide was arraigned Friday. Jayme Olson, 27, is accused of shooting 33-year-old Nicole Amaya and 49-year-old Bernabe Jurado in August near Lomas and I-25. Witnesses say Olson’s girlfriend got into a fight with Amaya, then shot her and Jurado. Friday, Olson pleads not guilty to first-degree murder and tampering with evidence charges. He is already being held until trial.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police say there’s 67,000 active warrants in Bernalillo County, ask legislators for help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say there are almost 5,000 active felony and more than 62,000 misdemeanor warrants in Bernalillo County. And Police Chief Harold Medina claims that officers are probably letting some with outstanding warrants walk free, due to a backlog. In a letter to state legislators, Medina is now asking for targeted help. […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Stolen gun used in UNM campus shootout

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- The gun Brandon Travis used to shoot Mike Peake in the deadly UNM campus shooting was stolen, according to New Mexico State Police. State Police said the gun was stolen out of Clovis, New Mexico. An official from the Clovis Police Department said a report of a stolen Glock 43 was The post Stolen gun used in UNM campus shootout appeared first on KVIA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque probation and parole office shot on Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting at the New Mexico Probation and Parole office building. No one was injured in the shooting. The building was damaged and the shooting happened after hours. APD officers in the South Valley are investigating the scene. This is...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

