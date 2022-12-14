Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Police seek masked man, respond to homicide and investigate crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two separate acts of violence and a high-speed motor vehicle crash kept Albuquerque Police Department officers busy Friday night and Saturday afternoon. A masked man with long hair, wearing a backpack and carrying a knife, is being sought by APD in connection with the investigation of an aggravated assault Saturday afternoon on Central Avenue SE.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Seeks Steven Thoren In Connection With Theft Of Package
The Los Alamos Police Criminal Investigations Section obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in a recent theft of a package from a Los Alamos residence. Due to a tip from yesterday’s press release, LAPD detectives obtained a “no bond” arrest warrant from Los Alamos Municipal Court for 36-year-old male Steven Thoren. The charge is for larceny. Mr. Thoren also has not checked in with his probation officer and has a last known address in Rio Rancho.
KRQE News 13
APD encourages drivers to use portal to report road rage and aggressive driving
APD encourages drivers to use portal to report road rage and aggressive driving. APD encourages drivers to use portal to report road …. APD encourages drivers to use portal to report road rage and aggressive driving. Doña Ana Co. to break ground on new fire station. Doña Ana Co....
Albuquerque police: Man spotted with stolen car arrested
An Albuquerque man is charged with receiving a stolen car.
APD: Montaño crash possibly involved driving under the influence
Authorities said the crash happened Friday night.
KOAT 7
Rear-end crash critically injures unbelted passenger
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A high-speed rear-end collision Friday night caused both vehicles to lose control and resulted in the drivers and passengers being hospitalized — one in critical condition. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Montano Boulevard NW, near the intersection...
Albuquerque man arrested for gun, narcotic crimes
A man was arrested on a warrant Thursday.
Albuquerque police investigate shooting at parole office
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Albuquerque are investigating a shooting. It happened at the New Mexico Probation and Parole Office Thursday night. Albuquerque authorities said no one was hurt, and the office was already closed. The building, however, was hit and damaged. Witnesses are speaking to the police. No other information has been released.
VIDEO: Woman arrested for setting Albuquerque bosque ablaze
Plumes of smoke coming out of the bosque prompted first responders to act quickly, searching for both the fires and a suspect.
KRQE News 13
Man accused of Albuquerque double homicide pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of a double homicide was arraigned Friday. Jayme Olson, 27, is accused of shooting 33-year-old Nicole Amaya and 49-year-old Bernabe Jurado in August near Lomas and I-25. Witnesses say Olson’s girlfriend got into a fight with Amaya, then shot her and Jurado. Friday, Olson pleads not guilty to first-degree murder and tampering with evidence charges. He is already being held until trial.
1 arrested after missing man found dead in New Mexico home
Santa Fe officials were called to the Arroyo Coyote area on December 6 on reports of gunfire.
Albuquerque Police say there’s 67,000 active warrants in Bernalillo County, ask legislators for help
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say there are almost 5,000 active felony and more than 62,000 misdemeanor warrants in Bernalillo County. And Police Chief Harold Medina claims that officers are probably letting some with outstanding warrants walk free, due to a backlog. In a letter to state legislators, Medina is now asking for targeted help. […]
Attorney for man shot by New Mexico officer says medical needs not met in jail
Police claimed Gabriel Velasquez tried to walk out of the store with merchandise when employees confronted him.
Stolen gun used in UNM campus shootout
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- The gun Brandon Travis used to shoot Mike Peake in the deadly UNM campus shooting was stolen, according to New Mexico State Police. State Police said the gun was stolen out of Clovis, New Mexico. An official from the Clovis Police Department said a report of a stolen Glock 43 was The post Stolen gun used in UNM campus shootout appeared first on KVIA.
Santa Fe man barricades himself inside home for nearly 7 hours
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a Santa Fe home for hours. James Martinez, 43, allegedly threw a hammer and groceries at his elderly mother and threatened to kill her when police arrived at the home on the 4700 block of Viento Del Norte. Martinez refused to open the […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque probation and parole office shot on Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting at the New Mexico Probation and Parole office building. No one was injured in the shooting. The building was damaged and the shooting happened after hours. APD officers in the South Valley are investigating the scene. This is...
New Mexico law enforcement groups spend day with kids for ‘Shop with a Cop’
The Grinch even made an appearance, but he was quickly apprehended by law enforcement!
1 charged in connection to fatal UNM shooting
New details have emerged in the deadly UNM shooting in November.
Man arrested after 2-hour SWAT response in Santa Fe
Police got a call about a possible domestic disturbance involving a firearm at a home.
