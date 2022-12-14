Read full article on original website
Related
Another starter hits the portal
About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
247Sports
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend
Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has found a new home – and a familiar one. Earle announced Saturday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Earle will return to his home state of Texas to play for the Horned Frogs in Forth Worth.
Four-star safety decommits from Tennessee after visiting SEC rival
Coming off a visit to another SEC school, one of Tennessee's longtime commitments has parted ways with the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 safety Sylvester Smith announced Saturday night in a post on his Instagram account that he has decommitted from Tennessee, reopening his recruitment just four days before Early Signing Day.
247Sports
Colorado bringing in Top247 recruits while Alabama, Miami, Texas and LSU work on Top 5 classes
The final weekend leading into the three-day Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 21 is upon us and some of the nation’s top prospects are taking visits as they shore up their college plans before putting pen to paper. 247Sports takes a look at where some of the biggest...
The nation's No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State
The Top247’s No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class Dylan Raiola has decommitted from Ohio State, his family tells 247Sports. He had been a verbal to the Buckeyes since May 9. “We have a lot of respect for Coach Day and the Ohio State program,” Raiola’s father Dominic added.
Fans to Calipari: Save the excuses, just fix Kentucky basketball
Save it, Cal. Fans don’t want to hear it. Big Blue Nation doesn’t want to hear Kentucky coach John Calipari talk about “demonstrated performance” after a dismal 63-53 loss to UCLA Saturday in New York. They don’t need to know about “mental toughness,” and they’re certainly in no mood for talk of UK being the “gold standard” and needing a new practice facility.
247Sports
Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl
Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
WATCH: Where Bo Nix stands on his decision to turn pro or return to Oregon
Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix talks about the decision process of returning to Oregon or going pro, when he will decide, his thoughts on facing North Carolina in the bowl game, and Oregon's new offensive coordinator Will Stein. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon...
With QB Shedeur Sanders in the transfer portal, joining father Deion in Colorado is expected
Shedeur Sanders finished his career at Jackson State with a four-touchdown, 349-yard effort in an overtime loss to North Carolina Central, and his next stop figures to be Colorado to meet back up with his father. Deion Sanders was named Colorado's new coach earlier this month, and at his introductory...
4-star DL commit Keith Sampson ready to sign with FSU on Wednesday after successful official visit
TALLAHASSEE -- New Bern (N.C.) four-star defensive lineman and Florida State commit Keith 'KJ' Sampson traveled to Tallahassee for the weekend for his official visit with the Seminoles. The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder was at NC State last weekend for an official visit. It doesn't look like the Wolfpack did enough to...
Signing Day 2022: Ten blue-chip recruits on flip watch
We are under 100 hours until the Early Signing Period is finally upon us and prospects start putting pen to paper on Dec. 21 locking in their respective futures at various colleges across the land. While many of these prospects have publicly declared for a university, several of them are...
Miami (Ohio) portal cornerback John Saunders recaps his weekend official to Ole Miss
Ole Miss turned to the transfer portal in an effort to find a tall, rangy, lockdown cornerback. They found one in Miami (Ohio) portal entry John Saunders, who was on the.
Louisville football hosting its largest group of recruits ever
It's the first weekend of hosting prospects on campus as the University of Louisville football coach for Jeff Brohm. Check that, Brohm is making it the biggest and perhaps the best. The Cardinals are hosting more than 25 official visitors on campus, including at least nine transfer prospects and around 18 high school prospects. Several prospects were on campus Thursday and Friday with a majority on campus Saturday and a couple coming in on Sunday.
New Charlotte staff flips QB Carson Black from Memphis
New Charlotte offensive coordinator Mike Miller picked up a commitment on Sunday from what could be the 49ers' arm of the future as he flipped three-star quarterback Carson Black from Memphis. "Charlotte made me feel like family right away and the new coaching staff is amazing," Black told 247Sports. "When...
Gamecocks land tight end from NCAA Transfer Portal
South Carolina has pulled a commitment from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Former Florida tight end Nick Elksnis announced his commitment on Sunday, after wrapping up an official visit in Columbia. Elksnis was the recipient of the first #WelcomeHome tweet from coach Shane Beamer on Thursday night. Elksnis played two seasons...
Kentucky, Calipari trapped in a loveless marriage
After Kentucky's 63-53 loss to UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden, there's no longer any denying that head coach John Calipari and UK fans are trapped in a loveless marriage. And this doesn't feel like the Big Blue Nation's usual hand-wringing. This feels like we're on...
How to Watch: No. 6 Tennessee basketball vs. No. 9 Arizona
No. 6 Tennessee basketball travels west on Saturday night to face No. 9 Arizona in one of the best matchups in college basketball this weekend. Tipoff for the showdown between the best defense in the country and the best offense in the country is scheduled for 10:31 p.m. ET. Kevin...
LSU jumps to No. 3 in recruiting rankings
LSU surged into the third spot on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings shortly after lunchtime Thursday after four-star cornerback Javien Toviano committed to Brian Kelly’s 2023 class. The Tigers zipped past Miami, Texas, Ohio State and Notre Dame, jumping four spots after the nation’s No. 6 corner on the 247Sports Composite jumped on board.
247Sports
66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0