Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Trump lawyers' bid to delay trial over "pyramid scheme" lawsuit just backfired on his 2024 campaign
A federal lawsuit accusing former President Donald Trump and his family of promoting a pyramid scheme will finally go to trial on Jan. 29, 2024 – at the start of a presidential election year. The lawsuit, which was anonymously filed in Oct. 2018, alleges that the Trump Corporation promoted...
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
Trump blasts polling that shows DeSantis surging: ‘Leading by a lot’ in ‘REAL POLLING’
(The Hill) – Former President Trump, who has already entered the race for the White House in 2024, on Thursday took to Truth Social to dispute recent polling showing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has widely been floated as a possible presidential contender, outperforming the former president in hypothetical primary match-ups.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
The Jan. 6 rioter who led a mob that chased a Capitol police officer said he wants to go back to being a 'family man'
The rioter ran after a Capitol cop up the building's steps as senators huddled in a room nearby. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
(The Hill) – A group of 40 House Democrats, led by Rep. David Cicilline (R.I.), introduced legislation on Thursday to bar former President Trump from holding future federal office under the 14th Amendment. Section 3 of the amendment states that no one who previously took an oath to support...
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
CAIRO (AP) — Iranian authorities arrested one of the country’s most renowned actresses Saturday on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said. The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman,” was detained a week after...
Judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy after Missouri challenge
A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.
Democrats, Republicans set sights on 2023 goals
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Starting on Jan. 3, President Joe Biden will have to govern with a divided Congress. While Democrats will maintain control of the Senate, Republicans are gearing up to control the House. Current Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. — who is jockeying for the speaker’s seat...
Tech groups ask Supreme Court to weigh in on Texas social media law
Two tech industry groups asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to weigh in on a Texas law that would limit major social media companies’ ability to moderate content on their platforms. The Computer and Communications Association (CCIA) and NetChoice petitioned the Supreme Court to review the case over...
Lawmakers raise red flag as suicides among border agents skyrockets
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border lawmakers are filing a bill creating a task force to investigate a rising number of suicides among stressed-out, overworked border agents. The Taking Action to Prevent Suicides Act (TAPS) comes in response to the passing away of 14 U.S. Border Protection employees...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0