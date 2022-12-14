Mandy Rose was dominating the NXT’s women’s division for the better part of a year as NXT Women’s Champion. She defeated everybody put in front of her and had shown a lot of improvement in recent months. Many fans believed that she and her faction were on the verge of being called up to the main roster. Then Mandy Rose was released from WWE out of nowhere, but she knew that premium content could get her in trouble. This has led many fans to ask how much time did she have left with WWE if she wasn’t released.

2 DAYS AGO