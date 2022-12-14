Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Bret Hart Cussed Out Hulk Hogan After Refusing To Drop WWE Title To Him
Bret Hart is credited to be one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time. The Pink n Black rose up as one of the marquee attractions for WWE during the 1990s. However, he had a beef with Hulk Hogan back in the day, when he refused to put over the Hitman.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Increases Premium Content Subscription Price After WWE Release
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was a long-term thing, as she truly found herself in NXT, becoming a record-setting NXT Women’s Champion. Rose wanted respect for her name and she certainly got that, for the most part. Mandy Rose was fired by WWE recently and it ended up infuriating fans. Now that she is no longer part of WWE, Rose has increased the price of her subscription service.
ringsidenews.com
Impact Wrestling Will Sign Mandy Rose If AEW Doesn’t
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE yesterday, right after she dropped the NXT Title to Roxanne Perez. Obviously, she is under a non-compete clause, but pro wrestling fans are wondering where she will go next. Now it seems Tommy Dreamer wants Mandy Rose in Impact Wrestling if AEW does not sign her.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Told Dolph Ziggler He Was Never Allowed To Wear Certain Ring Gear Again
Dolph Ziggler’s appearance has evolved over the course of his 18-year WWE career. Earlier in his career, the RAW Superstar wore snow leopard-themed gear during a match against his real-life friend John Morrison. Ziggler recently recalled being chastised backstage following a WWE match for his choice of attire. Dolph...
ringsidenews.com
WWE & Sasha Banks Agreed She Won’t Wrestle Until 2023 As Part Of Release
Sasha Banks hasn’t been on WWE television since May 2022, when she and her tag partner Naomi walked out of the arena before RAW began. The duo was upset with their booking as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. It has now been reported that Sasha Banks and WWE have decided that as part of her release, she won’t wrestle again until 2023.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Was Ticked Off After Vince McMahon Forced Him To Redo A Match
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. The Visionary has faced off against the best of the best the industry has to offer. While he loves working in WWE, it doesn’t mean Rollins necessarily liked everything he had to do there. In fact, Rollins was once ticked off after Vince McMahon formed him to redo a match.
ringsidenews.com
Uncle Howdy Appears In Front Of Live Crowd During WWE SmackDown
Uncle Howdy appeared on the screen during a previous episode of WWE SmackDown to open a new chapter in Bray Wyatt’s storyline. Tonight, the creepy figure finally appeared in person. Tonight’s edition of SmackDown featured LA Knight and Bray Wyatt in an in-ring segment. Knight arrived in the ring...
ringsidenews.com
How Much Time Mandy Rose Had Left On Her WWE Contract
Mandy Rose was dominating the NXT’s women’s division for the better part of a year as NXT Women’s Champion. She defeated everybody put in front of her and had shown a lot of improvement in recent months. Many fans believed that she and her faction were on the verge of being called up to the main roster. Then Mandy Rose was released from WWE out of nowhere, but she knew that premium content could get her in trouble. This has led many fans to ask how much time did she have left with WWE if she wasn’t released.
ringsidenews.com
Why Ex-WWE Superstars Didn’t Interview For Vince McMahon VICE Documentary
Vince McMahon was the Chairman of WWE for several years and had the final say in everything that went on in the company for decades. He was not without his fair share of controversies, as many people believe he is a bad human being due to his questionable actions. His new documentary on VICE dropped recently, but ex-WWE talent weren’t featured as talking heads, and it seems there was a good reason for that.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Was Afraid New Age Outlaws Would Legitimately Attack Him During WWE Live Event
Triple H is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world, and his contributions to the industry and never be understated. However, The Game has done some questionable things over the course of his career and gotten heat with a few people. This included The New Age Outlaws, whom Triple H once believed were going to attack him during a WWE house show.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Books Undisputed Tag Team Title Match & More For SmackDown Next Week
The Usos are one of the greatest tag teams in the world of pro wrestling today. Jimmy and Jey will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line next week. WWE announced that The Usos will defend their tag titles against Hit Row on the December 23, 2022 edition of SmackDown. Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis earned the tile shot by winning a triple threat tag team number one contender’s match on SmackDown this week.
ringsidenews.com
Mick Foley Admits Stephanie McMahon Rescued Him During Promos When He Forgot His Lines
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked for several companies before joining WWE, where he earned a reputation as a hardcore legend. The WWE legend recently recalled the help Stephanie McMahon offered, and that obviously stuck with him. Former...
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez’s Injury On WWE SmackDown Is Not Legitimate
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to become one of the rising stars of WWE’s women’s division on the main roster. She has been wrestling on SmackDown for a while and has been reportedly dealing with an injury. However, it seems like Rodriguez’s injury is only work. Raquel...
ringsidenews.com
Snoop Dogg Lost His All Gold WWE Title
Snoop Dogg is a well-known figure in the music industry who has a long list of accomplishments. Snoop even achieved success in the WWE, winning a WWE Golden Title, although it appears the title has been lost. Snoop Dog a member of the WWE Hall of Famer, received the cool-looking...
ringsidenews.com
Former ROH World Champion Signs With Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling is home to some of the best wrestlers in the world. Tonight, Scott D’Amore and his team brought back another great talent to Pembroke Pines, Florida. Former Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham made his return to Impact Wrestling tonight. Gresham confronted Eddie Edwards during the December 15, 2022 edition of Impact.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For December 16, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Hated WWE Tag Team’s Name
Vince McMahon was forced into retirement when a hush money controversy became public, and it drastically altered how the pro wrestling industry viewed him. He is a legendary individual with a very stern opinion of anything. Brian Kendrick recently revealed that Vince McMahon wasn’t a fan of a specific tag team name and explained the reason behind it.
ringsidenews.com
WWE’s Likely Plan For Cody Rhodes After His Return
Cody Rhodes came back to WWE during WrestleMania 38 with a chip on his shoulder, as he had to prove to the world that he was a true star. Rhodes ended up having a solid contest with Seth Rollins, cementing his status in WWE. Rhodes has been absent for a long time now after suffering an injury, but it seems WWE will have Rhodes revisit the feud with Rollins upon his return.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Thought It Was Stupid For AEW To Sit Him Out During The Pandemic
MJF became a prominent name in AEW by making headlines with his unfiltered opinion, and his unforgettable matches. Early on in his AEW journey, after Cody Rhodes and The Nightmare Family were no longer MJF’s mentors on-screen after he defeated Rhodes in a one-on-one match at Revolution 2020 in February 2020, MJF vanished. At the time, this was MJF’s biggest victory, but the excitement faded a little because he received little television time in the months that followed.
Comments / 0