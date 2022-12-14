Read full article on original website
WWE & Sasha Banks Agreed She Won’t Wrestle Until 2023 As Part Of Release
Sasha Banks hasn’t been on WWE television since May 2022, when she and her tag partner Naomi walked out of the arena before RAW began. The duo was upset with their booking as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. It has now been reported that Sasha Banks and WWE have decided that as part of her release, she won’t wrestle again until 2023.
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
Impact Wrestling Will Sign Mandy Rose If AEW Doesn’t
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE yesterday, right after she dropped the NXT Title to Roxanne Perez. Obviously, she is under a non-compete clause, but pro wrestling fans are wondering where she will go next. Now it seems Tommy Dreamer wants Mandy Rose in Impact Wrestling if AEW does not sign her.
Bret Hart Cussed Out Hulk Hogan After Refusing To Drop WWE Title To Him
Bret Hart is credited to be one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time. The Pink n Black rose up as one of the marquee attractions for WWE during the 1990s. However, he had a beef with Hulk Hogan back in the day, when he refused to put over the Hitman.
WWE Told Dolph Ziggler He Was Never Allowed To Wear Certain Ring Gear Again
Dolph Ziggler’s appearance has evolved over the course of his 18-year WWE career. Earlier in his career, the RAW Superstar wore snow leopard-themed gear during a match against his real-life friend John Morrison. Ziggler recently recalled being chastised backstage following a WWE match for his choice of attire. Dolph...
WWE Books Undisputed Tag Team Title Match & More For SmackDown Next Week
The Usos are one of the greatest tag teams in the world of pro wrestling today. Jimmy and Jey will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line next week. WWE announced that The Usos will defend their tag titles against Hit Row on the December 23, 2022 edition of SmackDown. Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis earned the tile shot by winning a triple threat tag team number one contender’s match on SmackDown this week.
TNT Title Match Added For AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Bash
Samoa Joe remains one of the top stars in AEW after returning to AEW television a few weeks ago. The Samoan Submission Machine became the TNT Champion a while ago and has been a defending champion since. In fact, Joe is set to defend his title in a huge match in less than two weeks now.
Mandy Rose Increases Premium Content Subscription Price After WWE Release
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was a long-term thing, as she truly found herself in NXT, becoming a record-setting NXT Women’s Champion. Rose wanted respect for her name and she certainly got that, for the most part. Mandy Rose was fired by WWE recently and it ended up infuriating fans. Now that she is no longer part of WWE, Rose has increased the price of her subscription service.
Seth Rollins Was Ticked Off After Vince McMahon Forced Him To Redo A Match
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. The Visionary has faced off against the best of the best the industry has to offer. While he loves working in WWE, it doesn’t mean Rollins necessarily liked everything he had to do there. In fact, Rollins was once ticked off after Vince McMahon formed him to redo a match.
MJF Thought It Was Stupid For AEW To Sit Him Out During The Pandemic
MJF became a prominent name in AEW by making headlines with his unfiltered opinion, and his unforgettable matches. Early on in his AEW journey, after Cody Rhodes and The Nightmare Family were no longer MJF’s mentors on-screen after he defeated Rhodes in a one-on-one match at Revolution 2020 in February 2020, MJF vanished. At the time, this was MJF’s biggest victory, but the excitement faded a little because he received little television time in the months that followed.
Uncle Howdy Appears In Front Of Live Crowd During WWE SmackDown
Uncle Howdy appeared on the screen during a previous episode of WWE SmackDown to open a new chapter in Bray Wyatt’s storyline. Tonight, the creepy figure finally appeared in person. Tonight’s edition of SmackDown featured LA Knight and Bray Wyatt in an in-ring segment. Knight arrived in the ring...
Bryan Danielson Promo & More Added To AEW Dynamite Next Week
Bryan Danielson chased off MJF to cap off AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. The American Dragon will reveal his intentions at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas next week on. AEW announced during Rampage this week that Bryan Danielson will speak to the fans next week on Dynamite. The...
Sasha Banks’ WWE Exit Was Negotiated ‘Months Ago’
Sasha Banks shocked the world when she walked out of the WWE during an episode of Monday Night RAW. She along with Naomi handed over their tag team titles and walked away from the company. Ringside News exclusively reported in June that Banks and Naomi’s contracts were in the hands...
How Much Time Mandy Rose Had Left On Her WWE Contract
Mandy Rose was dominating the NXT’s women’s division for the better part of a year as NXT Women’s Champion. She defeated everybody put in front of her and had shown a lot of improvement in recent months. Many fans believed that she and her faction were on the verge of being called up to the main roster. Then Mandy Rose was released from WWE out of nowhere, but she knew that premium content could get her in trouble. This has led many fans to ask how much time did she have left with WWE if she wasn’t released.
Why Ex-WWE Superstars Didn’t Interview For Vince McMahon VICE Documentary
Vince McMahon was the Chairman of WWE for several years and had the final say in everything that went on in the company for decades. He was not without his fair share of controversies, as many people believe he is a bad human being due to his questionable actions. His new documentary on VICE dropped recently, but ex-WWE talent weren’t featured as talking heads, and it seems there was a good reason for that.
Mick Foley Admits Stephanie McMahon Rescued Him During Promos When He Forgot His Lines
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked for several companies before joining WWE, where he earned a reputation as a hardcore legend. The WWE legend recently recalled the help Stephanie McMahon offered, and that obviously stuck with him. Former...
STARDOM Initially Turned Down Sasha Banks’ Deal
Sasha Banks dominated headlines earlier this year after she walked out in the middle of Raw back in May. This sent shockwaves across the pro wrestling world for a variety of reasons, as a lot of people supported Sasha Banks throughout it all. Her time in WWE is over, which is why fans are excited about her upcoming NJPW appearance. She will also appear for STARDOM, and it seems the company initially turned down her offer.
Former ROH World Champion Signs With Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling is home to some of the best wrestlers in the world. Tonight, Scott D’Amore and his team brought back another great talent to Pembroke Pines, Florida. Former Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham made his return to Impact Wrestling tonight. Gresham confronted Eddie Edwards during the December 15, 2022 edition of Impact.
Road Dogg Produced Bray Wyatt Segment On WWE SmackDown This Week
The saga between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued this past week on SmackDown. After LA Knight was kidnapped by Uncle Howdy, he came out to call out Bray Wyatt this week on the blue brand. When Bray Wyatt came out and was about to enter the ring, LA Knight...
Snoop Dogg Lost His All Gold WWE Title
Snoop Dogg is a well-known figure in the music industry who has a long list of accomplishments. Snoop even achieved success in the WWE, winning a WWE Golden Title, although it appears the title has been lost. Snoop Dog a member of the WWE Hall of Famer, received the cool-looking...
