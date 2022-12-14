Read full article on original website
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
Virginia’s governor wants review of catfish killer’s hiring by State Police
A spokesperson for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin confirmed the lead official had ordered the Inspector General to investigate the State Police hiring of an Abingdon native that posed as a teenage boy to seduce a California girl online and later killed three of her family members. Austin Lee Edwards resigned...
Johnson City: Victim stabs domestic assault suspect in self-defense
A Johnson City man was arrested on Thursday after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and her mother. A report from Johnson City Police says James Rutledge is charged with aggravated domestic assault after deputies responded to the incident on Liberty Bell Blvd at around 1:30 AM. Investigators found Rutledge outside...
Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA
The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
One dead following five-vehicle chain reaction crash in Kingsport
An investigation slowed commuters on Interstate 81 Thursday morning in Kingsport after one driver was killed in a five-vehicle chain reaction crash. Police reported a prior crash already had traffic at a slow pace northbound just after 7:30 when a pickup truck driven by Gary John Hotchstein III of Mount Hope, West Virginia collided with another vehicle.
McGlothlin Foundation to finance new playgrounds at Bristol Virginia schools
Students at a new intermediate school in Bristol, Virginia will also be awarded at recess with new exercise and play equipment. Superintendent of Schools Keith Perrigan announced a sizeable donation from the Jim and Fran McGlothlin Foundation will help finance the installation of inclusive playgrounds at the new facility and at Van Pelt Elementary.
Bristol Tennessee Getting New, Starting Point For Visitors To Greater Bristol
It will be a starting point for visitors to begin their exploration of the greater Bristol area. That’s the vision local tourism officials in Bristol have about plans for a new Visitors Center. Explore Bristol is unveiling plans for the construction of a new visitor center along the Volunteer Parkway, just south of the Tennessee -Virginia border. The more than two thousand square foot facility will be located near the Parkway’s intersection with Anderson Street at the trailhead of the Wes Davis Greenway. Site preparation is expected to begin in early Spring of 2023.
