It will be a starting point for visitors to begin their exploration of the greater Bristol area. That’s the vision local tourism officials in Bristol have about plans for a new Visitors Center. Explore Bristol is unveiling plans for the construction of a new visitor center along the Volunteer Parkway, just south of the Tennessee -Virginia border. The more than two thousand square foot facility will be located near the Parkway’s intersection with Anderson Street at the trailhead of the Wes Davis Greenway. Site preparation is expected to begin in early Spring of 2023.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO