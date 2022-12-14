Read full article on original website
Oil prices force Dunleavy to dip into reserves for budget
(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy said lower than normal oil prices are why he is withdrawing $265 million from the state reserves as part of his budget proposal for fiscal year 2024. The governor's budget presented Thursday leaves a combined $2.1 billion in reserves after the withdrawal, he...
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: How much are middle & lower income (working) Alaska families overpaying
Regular readers of these columns know that we often discuss the regressive impact of using cuts in the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) – what former Governor Jay Hammond called in his book, Diapering the Devil, a “head tax” – to pay for Alaska state government. But we’ve never brought that impact down to what it means in terms of dollars and cents per middle and lower income Alaska family.
Alaska, source of carbon-emitting fossil fuels, aims to raise money by storing carbon
Alaska’s state government raises hundreds of millions of dollars each year through the sale of oil that when burned contributes to climate change. Now the state is looking to also make money by preventing some of these gasses from entering the atmosphere. Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to introduce a bill this upcoming legislative session aimed […] The post Alaska, source of carbon-emitting fossil fuels, aims to raise money by storing carbon appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Department of Commerce issues disasters for Alaska fisheries
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Department of Commerce announced a series of disaster declarations for Alaska’s crab and salmon fisheries on Friday. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo signed off on six declarations affecting Alaska fisheries, including the current harvest season of Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab.
Payment coming to eligible residents in Alaska
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.
Murkowski, Sullivan, Peltola announce disaster declarations for Alaska fisheries
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Representative Mary Sattler Peltola said they welcomed determinations from the U.S. Department of Commerce that fishery disasters have occurred in numerous Alaska fisheries, allowing Alaska fishermen to receive critical relief funding. The funding can be distributed to fishermen...
Interior Alaska may soon be home to the state’s first community solar project
Golden Valley Electric Association is studying a plan that would allow its members in Interior Alaska to invest in the utility’s solar-energy farm and other facilities to reduce their monthly bills and support the co-op’s efforts to reduce use of fossil fuels. If approved, Golden Valley will begin...
Southeast Alaska tribal groups seek logging stopped at historic site
Controversy over a logging project near Yakutat in Southeast Alaska has intensified. The local tribe, an archaeologist and others say a site that’s being logged is home to centuries-old ruins that could provide clues into the history of Southeast Alaska’s Indigenous people. CoastAlaska’s Angela Denning has more:
Dunleavy administration releases FY24 budget, proposes $3800 PFD
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy has released Fiscal Year 2024 budget, the first in his second term. The budget fully funds public education, the Alaska Marine Highway System, and Power Cost Equalization while still retiring millions of dollars in debt. The Governor said the budget also continues to invest in public safety and leverages incoming federal infrastructure funds to the maximum extent possible.
NV Energy Bill Increase Expected, Starting in January
The average NV Energy customer in northern Nevada can expect a 10.7% increase in their bills, starting in January. The company says their quarterly rate adjustments reflect the cost of fuel and purchased power that they use. They say they do not make a profit off this revenue. NV Energy...
Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s disaster declaration for certain salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended...
'Ignoring science': Suit targets Washington fish farming ban, seeks stay for 300,000 trout
(The Center Square) – Cooke Aquaculture on Wednesday morning filed a complaint in Washington State Superior Court to appeal the state’s decision to deny renewal of the Canada-based company’s fish farming permits for its Hope Island and Rich Passage farms. In the 42-page complaint, Cooke also seeks...
No response from state officials as some Alaskans go months without food stamps
Nikita Chase is a single mom with two kids at home. She said she hasn’t gotten her food stamps since October. “You’re supposed to get it on the first [of the month], but you’re not getting anything. And there’s no communication,” she said. “So everybody’s just sitting, waiting, up in the air. And when you call, you get no answers.”
Grand jury investigations into OCS continue to be hijacked
In early 2017, Rep. Tammie Wilson (R-North Pole) accused the Alaska Attorney General’s Office of “hijacking” her requested grand jury investigation into the Office of Children Services. Her press release came approximately three weeks after an Anchorage grand jury had referred her request to the State Ombudsman....
Alaska board sets new Bristol Bay net rules
The Alaska Board of Fisheries snuffed out proposals that would have limited the length of towlines between Bristol Bay drift vessels and their nets to 100 feet, opting instead to set the maximum towline length to 600 feet at its December meeting. But the board extended the distance that set gill nets can fish offshore in Bristol Bay.
John Boyle is new commissioner of DNR
Gov. Mike Dunleavy today appointed John Boyle to serve as Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. He replaces acting Commissioner Akis Gialopsos. “Commissioner Boyle will serve both the department and Alaskans with distinction, “said Gov. Dunleavy. “His legal training, knowledge of Alaska’s resource industries and commitment to developing our resources to the maximum benefit of all Alaskans, and in the safest possible manner, make him an excellent choice to lead the department during my second term.”
Foundation’s new CEO coming home to Alaska
Contact: Lisa Demer, 907-545-3555 (cell) Anchorage, AK – Rasmuson Foundation is pleased to announce our new president and CEO, Gretchen Guess — a former Alaska state legislator, school board member and health care executive. The Foundation board this week unanimously approved Guess’s selection. As the leader of...
Molly Bz Inks Cookie Deal with Ravn Alaska
A baker from Eagle River whose cookie brand already made a national impact is taking off for an intercontinental audience, thanks to an airline partnership. Molly Bz Cookies reached an exclusive agreement to provide treats for Northern Pacific Airways, doing business as Ravn Alaska. Out of the Oven, Into the...
In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation
Alaska has been experiencing unprecedented extreme weather, but what does that really mean for Alaskans? During the past week, 2 to 4 feet of snow fell widely across the Southcentral part of the state, seriously disrupting pre-Christmas activities for more than half of Alaskans. At the same time, record-breaking high temperatures on the North Slope […] The post In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska Officials Will Give Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits
The assistance program of Alaska on supplemental nutrition gives food benefits to low-income households. The State pays half the costs of operating the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program(SNAP) in Alaska. The federal government has an advantage of 100%funds of the SNAP. According to a published post by the Alaska Department of...
