Alaska State

alaskalandmine.com

Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: How much are middle & lower income (working) Alaska families overpaying

Regular readers of these columns know that we often discuss the regressive impact of using cuts in the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) – what former Governor Jay Hammond called in his book, Diapering the Devil, a “head tax” – to pay for Alaska state government. But we’ve never brought that impact down to what it means in terms of dollars and cents per middle and lower income Alaska family.
Alaska Beacon

Alaska, source of carbon-emitting fossil fuels, aims to raise money by storing carbon

Alaska’s state government raises hundreds of millions of dollars each year through the sale of oil that when burned contributes to climate change. Now the state is looking to also make money by preventing some of these gasses from entering the atmosphere. Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to introduce a bill this upcoming legislative session aimed […] The post Alaska, source of carbon-emitting fossil fuels, aims to raise money by storing carbon appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com

Department of Commerce issues disasters for Alaska fisheries

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Department of Commerce announced a series of disaster declarations for Alaska’s crab and salmon fisheries on Friday. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo signed off on six declarations affecting Alaska fisheries, including the current harvest season of Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab.
R.A. Heim

Payment coming to eligible residents in Alaska

holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.
kinyradio.com

Murkowski, Sullivan, Peltola announce disaster declarations for Alaska fisheries

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Representative Mary Sattler Peltola said they welcomed determinations from the U.S. Department of Commerce that fishery disasters have occurred in numerous Alaska fisheries, allowing Alaska fishermen to receive critical relief funding. The funding can be distributed to fishermen...
kcaw.org

Southeast Alaska tribal groups seek logging stopped at historic site

Controversy over a logging project near Yakutat in Southeast Alaska has intensified. The local tribe, an archaeologist and others say a site that’s being logged is home to centuries-old ruins that could provide clues into the history of Southeast Alaska’s Indigenous people. CoastAlaska’s Angela Denning has more:
mixfmalaska.com

Dunleavy administration releases FY24 budget, proposes $3800 PFD

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy has released Fiscal Year 2024 budget, the first in his second term. The budget fully funds public education, the Alaska Marine Highway System, and Power Cost Equalization while still retiring millions of dollars in debt. The Governor said the budget also continues to invest in public safety and leverages incoming federal infrastructure funds to the maximum extent possible.
ktoo.org

No response from state officials as some Alaskans go months without food stamps

Nikita Chase is a single mom with two kids at home. She said she hasn’t gotten her food stamps since October. “You’re supposed to get it on the first [of the month], but you’re not getting anything. And there’s no communication,” she said. “So everybody’s just sitting, waiting, up in the air. And when you call, you get no answers.”
Must Read Alaska

Grand jury investigations into OCS continue to be hijacked

In early 2017, Rep. Tammie Wilson (R-North Pole) accused the Alaska Attorney General’s Office of “hijacking” her requested grand jury investigation into the Office of Children Services. Her press release came approximately three weeks after an Anchorage grand jury had referred her request to the State Ombudsman....
nationalfisherman.com

Alaska board sets new Bristol Bay net rules

The Alaska Board of Fisheries snuffed out proposals that would have limited the length of towlines between Bristol Bay drift vessels and their nets to 100 feet, opting instead to set the maximum towline length to 600 feet at its December meeting. But the board extended the distance that set gill nets can fish offshore in Bristol Bay.
Must Read Alaska

John Boyle is new commissioner of DNR

Gov. Mike Dunleavy today appointed John Boyle to serve as Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. He replaces acting Commissioner Akis Gialopsos. “Commissioner Boyle will serve both the department and Alaskans with distinction, “said Gov. Dunleavy. “His legal training, knowledge of Alaska’s resource industries and commitment to developing our resources to the maximum benefit of all Alaskans, and in the safest possible manner, make him an excellent choice to lead the department during my second term.”
rasmuson.org

Foundation’s new CEO coming home to Alaska

Contact: Lisa Demer, 907-545-3555 (cell) Anchorage, AK – Rasmuson Foundation is pleased to announce our new president and CEO, Gretchen Guess — a former Alaska state legislator, school board member and health care executive. The Foundation board this week unanimously approved Guess’s selection. As the leader of...
akbizmag.com

Molly Bz Inks Cookie Deal with Ravn Alaska

A baker from Eagle River whose cookie brand already made a national impact is taking off for an intercontinental audience, thanks to an airline partnership. Molly Bz Cookies reached an exclusive agreement to provide treats for Northern Pacific Airways, doing business as Ravn Alaska. Out of the Oven, Into the...
Alaska Beacon

In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation

Alaska has been experiencing unprecedented extreme weather, but what does that really mean for Alaskans? During the past week, 2 to 4 feet of snow fell widely across the Southcentral part of the state, seriously disrupting pre-Christmas activities for more than half of Alaskans. At the same time, record-breaking high temperatures on the North Slope […] The post In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
proclaimerscv.com

Alaska Officials Will Give Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits

The assistance program of Alaska on supplemental nutrition gives food benefits to low-income households. The State pays half the costs of operating the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program(SNAP) in Alaska. The federal government has an advantage of 100%funds of the SNAP. According to a published post by the Alaska Department of...
