Exodus Global names senior director of business development
Exodus Global has selected Terry Sturgell as its next senior director of business development for Exodus Global and its companies: ShearCore, BladeCore, OilQuick Americas and Connect Work Tools. According to a news release from Exodus, Sturgell was recently the director of global accounts for ShearCore and has played a role...
Freyr Battery and Nidec Corp. form joint venture
Clean battery cell developer Freyr Battery, Luxembourg, and high-efficiency motor and storage system producer Nidec Corp., Kyoto, Japan, have established a downstream joint venture called Nidec Energy AS. The companies say Nidec Energy aims to develop and supply highly competitive, integrated battery energy storage solutions (BESS) and products with low...
Greif completes acquisition of Lee Container
After first announcing the deal in November, Delaware, Ohio-based packaging producer Greif has completed the $300 million acquisition of Lee Container Corp., a high-performance barrier and conventional blow-molded container manufacturer. Greif says the cash transaction was funded through its existing credit facility, and it estimates it will be able to...
Cirba Solutions secures $245M investment
Battery recycler Cirba Solutions, Charlotte, North Carolina, says it has received a $245 million minority investment from the EQT Infrastructure V fund. In addition to the investment from Stockholm, Sweden-based EQT Infrastructure, which has North American offices in New York and San Francisco, Cirba has secured over $82 million from two recent U.S. Department of Energy grants through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which the company says will expedite the closed-loop electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling supply chain through its processing facilities. It adds that the investment from EQT Infrastructure will accelerate its North American battery management and materials footprint buildout and support its efforts to provide closed-loop end-of-life battery management solutions, including the recycling of critical materials to be used in the manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) for EVs.
Fitch pegs US for steel growth in 2023
The London office of Fitch Ratings has released an analysis identifying the United States as one of several places—along with India and Southeast Asia—likely to consume more steel in 2023 than it did in 2022. Fitch says it expects “incremental growth in steel consumption” in 2023 in those three markets.
Refuse and recyclable materials collection now seventh deadliest job in US
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has released its 2021 National Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, which shows refuse and recyclable materials collection is now the seventh-deadliest job. This is a decrease from 2020 when the industry placed sixth in deadliest occupations. This reduction in...
