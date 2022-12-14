Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Announces Franchise Record Free-Agent SigningOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Matteson First Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the WardsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
Chicago alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward ‘demands’ CPD stop street vendor robberies — then there’s that 191% increase in shootings
Chicago — Less than two months ago, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) publicly stated in the City Council that he wanted fewer Chicago police officers in his ward. “Take the white supremacists, too,” Sigcho Lopez said before marching out of the meeting. Less than a month later,...
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
As City Council Approves $8 Million TIF For Proposed Near South High School, Those Opposed Vow To Keep Fighting
NEAR SOUTH SIDE — A $150 million high school proposed for the Near South Side is a step closer to reality as the City Council signed off Wednesday on using $8 million in tax increment financing for the project. The ordinance passed 45-5, with alderpeople Jeanette Taylor (20th), Matt...
Ever Wanted To Name A Chicago Snowplow? Now’s Your Chance, Mayor Says
CHICAGO — Frosty the … Snowplow?. Mayor Lori Lightfoot needs your help naming city snowplows. Residents can go online until Jan. 6 to “use their ingenuity and imagination” to name a city snowplow, according to a news release. The submission window might close before Jan. 6...
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible Bankruptcy
A Chicago family who owns an apartment building has found themselves facing a shocking 440% property tax increase. Michael Markellos, who owns a 10-unit complex with his mother, will now owe $17,494 in property taxes for a one-bedroom apartment for one year.
blockclubchicago.org
Closed Sears Site In Austin To Get $100 Million Medical Facility, Grocery Store, Townhomes And Apartments, Neighbors Told
AUSTIN — Redevelopment plans on the site of a former West Side Sears store and other nearby vacant land have expanded to include a 62,000-square-foot medical facility, officials told residents Wednesday night. Residents have waited years for the now-demolished Sears at North and Harlem avenues to be replaced with...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Worth sells property for future development
The Village of Worth has agreed to the purchase of a single-family home that will be leveled and developed by the new owner for future use. A resolution was passed accepting a bid for the purchase of a residence at 11138 S. Ridgeland Ave. during the Worth Village Board meeting on Dec. 6. The home is 1,100 square feet on a 7,667-square-foot lot.
Chicago City Council approves $8 million for new high school
A controversial new high school is another step closer to reality after Chicago’s City Council approved $8 million in city funds for the $150 million project.Five progressive aldermen voted against the measure on Wednesday.The new high school on the Near South Side has faced opposition from school board members, elected officials, nearby residents, and community members who question the need for another high school as the district continues to hemorrhage students...
City Council passes ordinance with new penalties for illegal guns, but some aren't on board
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Chicago aldermen are fed up with violence and say it is time to crack down on illegal guns.This week, the City Council passed an ordinance allowing police to impose fines and jail time on people caught with an illegal gun – regardless of what happens in court.But as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, not everyone is on board.Supporters of the new ordinance say something needs to be done to try and reduce violent crime - and argue that this is simply a tool for officers. But critics say this is nothing more than...
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tested positive for COVID-19, she announced Friday. She said she is not experiencing any symptoms, which she is attributing to being vaccinated and “fully boosted.” Lightfoot said she will continue to isolate and work from home while following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “This is […]
POLITICO
Giannoulias’ first big hires
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
cwbchicago.com
Howdy pardner! Chicago man on electronic monitoring for 9 felony cases in 2 Illinois counties is found in Texas border town
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man who was placed on electronic monitoring by two different counties while facing nine separate felony cases cut off both counties’ ankle monitors in August and escaped to a Texas border town. Now he’s back in the Cook County jail. “Most...
wlsam.com
Ald. Napolitano: Chicago’s New Crackdown on Illegal Gun Possession
John Howell speaks with Alderman Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. Yesterday, the City Council approved his crackdown on illegal gun possession. Ald. Napolitano joins the program to speak to the specifics of the ordinance and why he feels it is important to the city.
Lakeview Lutheran Church To Be Demolished And Replaced By 37 Affordable Apartments, New Church
LAKEVIEW — A church in Lakeview is slated to be torn down and replaced with a building with a church on the ground floor and affordable apartments above it. Lakeview Lutheran Church, 835 W. Addison St., is looking to downsize its space because its congregation is smaller than in the past, according to Ald. Tom Tunney’s office.
Family's Chicago property taxes increase 440 percent; small apartment complex in bankruptcy danger
A Chicago family said their latest property tax bill increased 440% and now their modest apartment complex could go bankrupt.
Ald. Matt O’Shea slams new CFD exam procedures
19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Chicago Fire Department’s new firefighter-EMT exam procedures and how some applicants were rejected due to a glitch in the system. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Jane Byrne Interchange Project finally coming to an end — over budget and years behind schedule
CHICAGO — After nine years, the Jane Byrne Interchange Project is finally coming to an end. It’s expected to be completed within the week. The exact date and time is dependent on weather conditions, but the Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday and hopes to have major lane closures lifted by […]
Lawsuit targets Cook County's Delinquent Property Tax Sales
An Equal Justice group is suing Cook County Government and the Treasurer over the practice of allowing homes with unpaid tax bills to essentially be seized by others.
Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
fox32chicago.com
2 men stole $2,400 worth of merchandise from Macy's in Oak Brook, led police on pursuit: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for two men accused of stealing approximately $2,400 worth of merchandise from the Macy’s department store located in Oak Brook. Brandon Abrons, 49, of Michigan City, Indiana, and McKinley Brown, 42, of Chicago, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0