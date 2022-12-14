ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
warricknews.com

Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino

GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
GARY, IN
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Worth sells property for future development

The Village of Worth has agreed to the purchase of a single-family home that will be leveled and developed by the new owner for future use. A resolution was passed accepting a bid for the purchase of a residence at 11138 S. Ridgeland Ave. during the Worth Village Board meeting on Dec. 6. The home is 1,100 square feet on a 7,667-square-foot lot.
WORTH, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago City Council approves $8 million for new high school

A controversial new high school is another step closer to reality after Chicago’s City Council approved $8 million in city funds for the $150 million project.Five progressive aldermen voted against the measure on Wednesday.The new high school on the Near South Side has faced opposition from school board members, elected officials, nearby residents, and community members who question the need for another high school as the district continues to hemorrhage students...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City Council passes ordinance with new penalties for illegal guns, but some aren't on board

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Chicago aldermen are fed up with violence and say it is time to crack down on illegal guns.This week, the City Council passed an ordinance allowing police to impose fines and jail time on people caught with an illegal gun – regardless of what happens in court.But as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, not everyone is on board.Supporters of the new ordinance say something needs to be done to try and reduce violent crime - and argue that this is simply a tool for officers. But critics say this is nothing more than...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tested positive for COVID-19, she announced Friday. She said she is not experiencing any symptoms, which she is attributing to being vaccinated and “fully boosted.” Lightfoot said she will continue to isolate and work from home while following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “This is […]
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Giannoulias’ first big hires

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Ald. Matt O’Shea slams new CFD exam procedures

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Chicago Fire Department’s new firefighter-EMT exam procedures and how some applicants were rejected due to a glitch in the system. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
ILLINOIS STATE
Block Club Chicago

