Georgia State

Transgender state employees sue state after they say they were denied health care coverage

By Richard Elliot, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Two transgender state workers are suing the state of Georgia because they say they were discriminated against because the State Health Care Benefit Plan denied them coverage for transgender-related health care.

A third state employee is also joining in on the suit because she said the plan denied benefits to her transgender son who is on her health care plan.

Micah Rich is one of the plaintiffs. He works as an accountant in the Georgia Department of Audits.

“Because I am transgender, I have been denied medical treatments that my doctors and I have agreed together that are necessary,” Rich said during a Wednesday morning news conference. “Unlike my co-workers who also pay for their health insurance every month just like I do, I am unable to access the health care that I need.”

Rich’s attorney is David Brown of the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund.

“We are filing a lawsuit against the state of Georgia because of its discriminatory employee health benefit plan has denied coverage for health care to our clients,” Brown said. “Time and again, courts have ruled that denying health care to people because they are transgender is not only morally wrong, it’s also illegal.”

This isn’t the first time a transgender state employee has sued Georgia. Back in 2010, former legislative editor Vandy Beth Glenn sued when her supervisor fired her after she told him she planned to complete her transition from male to female.

She won when the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower-court ruling stating the state had discriminated against her.

The State Attorney General’s Office acknowledged it had received the lawsuit but said it could not comment on pending litigation.

Karen Henson
3d ago

Stop thinking that you are special because Biden is sucking up for votes. It's not the insurance company's responsibility to pay for elective surgery. If you want surgery earn the money and pay for it yourself. People die everyday because they can't afford surgery they need to save their lives. What makes you entitled and better than anyone else. Your lifestyle and choices are not the insurance company's responsibility. Wake up and grow up. Biden only pretends to care to get your votes!!!

Sharon Barnes
3d ago

that's exactly it, What surgery r u having??? an elective surgery and then u want the Insurance Company to pay for it??? that's not how it works!!! they don't pay on elective surgery's on anyone!!! not just transgender it's! 😱

Hal Kirven
3d ago

Seriously? I can't imagine our state's employee healthcare coverage to include "plastic/cosmetic surgery" to any employee unless if was to repair damages caused by some accident or condition that wasn't just the patient'spersonal desire.

Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

