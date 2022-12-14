Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
PNC Bank relocates corporate office to amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center
Theta Holding Co. and JLL on Thursday said they closed two office leasing transactions totaling 32,015 square feet at the amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center in Little Falls. PNC Bank signed an 11-year lease for 26,117 square feet of office space across the entire 10th floor of the property, in a...
baristanet.com
Montclair Family Creates Special Scholarship for Montclair High School Seniors
Montclair, NJ – Another Montclair family has created a special scholarship for the seniors of Montclair High School. The Davis/Ricci CSJ Scholarship is funded by the Davis/Ricci family in honor of the Center for Social Justice (CSJ) faculty who are dedicated to teaching about social injustice, the preservation of human rights, and community activism, and inspiring the next generation to be leaders and change makers. This scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from the CSJ community.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council OKs Liberty Science Center High School project development deal
The Jersey City Council voted for the project development agreement with the county for the Liberty Science Center High School at last night’s meeting, despite the fact that Clerk Sean Gallagher said that the measure failed last night. “I have yet to see in writing that 60 percent of...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in New Jersey – (With Cheesy Photos)
Ok, we know, there are at least 100 other pizza spots we could mention in our list. And we will get to them, trust us. But for now, these five spots are simply epic pizza spots and a great starting point. Let’s get to it, and bon appetit!. Razza...
Judge overturns rejection of Jersey City cannabis application, sends it back to review board
A rejected Jersey City cannabis applicant was given a second chance when a judge remanded its application back to the local cannabis board, ruling that the board acted “arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable” in its decision to deny them. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph Turula issued the order...
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells 5-property multifamily portfolio in Union County for $15M
The Kislak Co. announced Wednesday the recent sale of a multifamily portfolio of five properties in Union County for $15 million. A 33-unit property at 435 West End Ave. in Elizabeth;. A 28-unit property at 1247 Clinton Place in Elizabeth;. A 32-unit property at 233-241 W. Grand St. in Elizabeth;
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington Christmas tree-lighting ceremony goes above and beyond
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Christmas tree-lighting event in Irvington on Wednesday, Dec. 7, brought residents together to kick off the holiday season. Hosted by Mayor Tony Vauss, the event included an inflatable snowman bounce house, an ice skating rink, a train ride for children, food, and toy giveaways accompanied by a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Speakers included state Sen. Renee Burgess, Council President Jamillah Beasley and Councilwoman October Hudley.
Officials: Student owns up to drawing swastika on Glen Rock classroom desk
There is no word on any punishment the student may face.
New Jersey City University cutting staff, academic programs due to lack of funds
The school is terminating 48 undergraduate majors, 24 minors and 28 graduate programs.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Fairfield (NJ) Council Approves $1.2M for New Fire Truck
The Fairfield mayor and council passed a bond ordinance that will provide an appropriation of $1.2 million for the acquisition of a fire truck for the township and authorize the issuance of $302,000 bond or notes for financing part of the appropriation, tapinto.net reported. The next council meeting will be...
hudsoncountyview.com
From a jail cell to City Hall, Jersey City Councilman Gilmore talks first year in office
Jersey City Ward F Councilman Frank “Educational” Gilmore reflected on being one of the first formerly incarcerated individuals to hold elected office, policing, helping troubled youth, and more while discussing his first year in office. “In some states, as soon as you get arrested, you lose your [voting]...
We should say gay – no matter the age | From the editor . . . and a colleague
I’ve always held that readers who don’t from time to time complain, or disagree, don’t care. That includes my newsroom colleagues. They are readers, too. A few weeks ago I discussed Florida’s ban on teaching sexual orientation in that state’s public schools in the early grades. I knew many of my Advance/SILive.com colleagues disagreed. One has stepped up to respond. I want to first thank my colleague for furthering this discussion publicly, and am proud that we have an atmosphere in our newsroom where you can say what you think. This week, I will give my colleague this space to do that. You’ll note there is no byline or photo of my colleague on this commentary. You’ll find out why at the conclusion. For now, that alone says a lot about how much work we need to do in this area on Staten Island.
New Jersey Globe
Joe Bodek elected Union County Commissioner
Joseph C. Bodek, the longtime Linden City Clerk, was elected to the Union County Board of Commissioners this evening to replace Christopher Hudak, who resigned to become the Union County Surrogate. Bodek, who had the backing of Senate President and Union County Democratic Chairman Nicholas Scutari and Linden Mayor Derek...
Go-Karts on Ice in Newark, New Jersey Look Totally Worth the Ride!
Love spending time on the ice in the colder months but aren't exactly great at ice skating? Why not try ice go-karting? We tell you where to find it here in New Jersey. These are some of the coolest-looking go-karts I've ever seen! They're like a cross between snow tubes and bumper cars but they glide over ice.
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
Trying to bolster applications, Newark weighs changes to police and fire residency rules
To qualify for a Newark police or firefighter job, applicants are required to have lived there for at least one year, a provision intended to ensure that first responders in the state’s largest city have a prior commitment to its people and property. A requirement that new hires live...
N.J. Assembly leader scolds lawmakers for ‘name-calling, insults and smug responses’
In a rare speech from his lectern at the Statehouse in Trenton, one of New Jersey’s highest-ranking elected officials scolded fellow lawmakers Thursday for “hurling insults” and “name-calling” during recent voting sessions — and urged them to be more respectful to each other and their office.
$2.75 Million Settlement Reached In Renowned Late Crabber's Fall From Jersey Shore Dock
The family of a popular Monmouth County crabber who died after falling through a dilapidated dock is reportedly receiving a $2.75 million settlement.Patrick Shopp of Port Monmouth was walking along the dock at the Belford Seafood Co-Op in early 2020 when a broken board dropped him six feet onto the…
'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' flips classic script with fun for whole family in Newark this weekend
You can catch a hip-hop inspired version of Tchaikovsky's classic ballet at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center this Saturday.
