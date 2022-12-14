ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
baristanet.com

Montclair Family Creates Special Scholarship for Montclair High School Seniors

Montclair, NJ – Another Montclair family has created a special scholarship for the seniors of Montclair High School. The Davis/Ricci CSJ Scholarship is funded by the Davis/Ricci family in honor of the Center for Social Justice (CSJ) faculty who are dedicated to teaching about social injustice, the preservation of human rights, and community activism, and inspiring the next generation to be leaders and change makers. This scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from the CSJ community.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington Christmas tree-lighting ceremony goes above and beyond

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Christmas tree-lighting event in Irvington on Wednesday, Dec. 7, brought residents together to kick off the holiday season. Hosted by Mayor Tony Vauss, the event included an inflatable snowman bounce house, an ice skating rink, a train ride for children, food, and toy giveaways accompanied by a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Speakers included state Sen. Renee Burgess, Council President Jamillah Beasley and Councilwoman October Hudley.
IRVINGTON, NJ
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Fairfield (NJ) Council Approves $1.2M for New Fire Truck

The Fairfield mayor and council passed a bond ordinance that will provide an appropriation of $1.2 million for the acquisition of a fire truck for the township and authorize the issuance of $302,000 bond or notes for financing part of the appropriation, tapinto.net reported. The next council meeting will be...
The Staten Island Advance

We should say gay – no matter the age | From the editor . . . and a colleague

I’ve always held that readers who don’t from time to time complain, or disagree, don’t care. That includes my newsroom colleagues. They are readers, too. A few weeks ago I discussed Florida’s ban on teaching sexual orientation in that state’s public schools in the early grades. I knew many of my Advance/SILive.com colleagues disagreed. One has stepped up to respond. I want to first thank my colleague for furthering this discussion publicly, and am proud that we have an atmosphere in our newsroom where you can say what you think. This week, I will give my colleague this space to do that. You’ll note there is no byline or photo of my colleague on this commentary. You’ll find out why at the conclusion. For now, that alone says a lot about how much work we need to do in this area on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New Jersey Globe

Joe Bodek elected Union County Commissioner

Joseph C. Bodek, the longtime Linden City Clerk, was elected to the Union County Board of Commissioners this evening to replace Christopher Hudak, who resigned to become the Union County Surrogate. Bodek, who had the backing of Senate President and Union County Democratic Chairman Nicholas Scutari and Linden Mayor Derek...
UNION COUNTY, NJ

