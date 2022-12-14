Read full article on original website
8 Dog Friendly Restaurants in the Longview, Texas Area
It’s clear that most pet owners in East Texas consider their four-legged family members to be family. That was obvious just a few days ago when I saw someone on social media ask for a list of restaurants around Longview, Texas that allows dogs to dine with their humans. And it didn’t take long for locals in Longview to help out and give 8 suggestions on where you could grab a bite to eat while taking your dog with you.
Lufkin, Texas Teen Is Among 20 Missing Kids Hoping For A Christmas Miracle
Emma Campbell went missing in Longview on October 20, 2022, and was found on November 3, 2022. She went missing again on November 16, 2022 from Lufkin and has yet to be found. She had just turned 17 years old days before she was reported missing again. You never know...
KSLA
Community rallies after Texas game warden loses home in lightning fire
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Remnants of Game Warden Scott Robertson’s home in Marshall, Texas, still stand after lightning hit the house, causing a fire Tuesday evening as tornadic storms swept across parts of the Arklatex. “Family, I can’t replace that; but we can replace stuff,” he said....
East Texans react to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
KTRE
WebXtra: Longview fire captain gives space heater safety tips
Just in time for cold weather, students in need are getting new coats at Kilgore ISD. The program was far short of its goal, until law enforcement stepped in. City of Overton appoints new fire chief over objections on leave of absence. Updated: 23 hours ago. Thursday, council members voted...
Is the Winter Solstice Celebrated as a ‘Pagan’ Holiday in East Texas?
Winter IS coming to Tyler and Longview, Texas. Specifically on December 21, 2022--otherwise known as the winter solstice. It will be the longest night of the year, as it always is. Usually, the winter solstice is mentioned in passing or you may have noticed it on your calendar from time...
Jacksonville Man Sentenced In Tyler, TX Daiquiri Shooting Death
An Update To A Story That Shocked East Texas In The Summer Of 2021. 46-year-old Tylsha Brown was in Tyler visiting with family and friends from Katy, TX to celebrate her birthday at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris at 3709 Troup Hwy. when a gunfight broke out on the night of June 25, 2021. Unfortunately, Brown would lose her life as an innocent bystander. One of the men believed to have been shooting that night has now received his punishment.
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
cbs19.tv
LIVE: Carthage battles Wimberley for state championship
ARLINGTON, Texas — It all comes down to this. Carthage returns to AT&T Stadium today with a chance to secure the school's ninth state football championship, all in the last fifteen years. Only unbeaten Wimberley stands between the East Texas dynasty and another Class 4A Division I title. The...
KLTV
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
texarkanafyi.com
TAPD Makes Arrests in Ulta Beauty Supply Robbery
A recent robbery of the Ulta Beauty Supply Store in Texarkana Texas resulted in the arrests of 5 women all from the Shreveport area. TAPD has released more information on the case. Press Release:. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified...
Food Love: This is the Italian Dish You Need Today in Tyler, TX
Um, y'all? I found the Italian dish you need to have today--or tomorrow--for lunch or dinner in Tyler, Texas. Seriously, how on earth did I forget how much I love this iconic dish from one of ou Tyler, TX Italian Restaurants? Well, I'll have to remember not to make that mistake again.
KTBS
GoFundMe started for South Caddo man who lost wife, child to tornado
KEITHVILLE, La. - A couple renting a home to a family in Keithville are bringing attention to efforts to help a man recover after the tragic death of his family, Tuesday night. James and Martha Matlock owned the property that Jamie Little was renting in south Caddo Parish when a...
Hiway 80 asks for last-minute donations after record-breaking demand leaves them short of toys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Every child deserves a present for Christmas, and it’s Hiway 80’s mission to make sure that happens. “Probably 98% of these families that have signed up, they’re depending on us 100 percent for their Christmas. Without us, they won’t have a Christmas,” said Director of Development, Amelia Heatherly. The need is […]
Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
KLTV
Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was severely injured and their passenger killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, Guillermo Zuniga, Jr., 23, of Longview, was driving on County Road 384, about four miles northeast of Tyler. The report states Zuniga’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Here is a Great Place to Pick Up Amazing Christmas Desserts in Tyler, TX
There are many great places in East Texas to find Christmas and holiday desserts, and this is one of the best in Tyler, TX. OK, so in full disclosure: I am EXHAUSTED. Can you relate? And although many of us are starting to do our best to keep it together and merrily saunter forward toward the Christmas weekend, we can't help but be truly ready for a holiday rest.
KLTV
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Christmas. Applebees 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 509-4848 may have limited hours, call first. Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281,...
Lufkin PD Identifies Those Killed, Injured in Highway 59 Crash
The Lufkin Police Department has released the names of the persons who passed away in a tragic triple fatality that occurred late Friday night (December 16). The three deceased were identified as Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage, and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
KLTV
Carthage community sends off Bulldogs as they head to state
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - After eight state championships, the Carthage football team is heading back in hopes of earning their ninth state title. Today, the Carthage downtown square was full of red and white as the community gathered to send off their bulldogs to state. Carthage ISD Superintendent Jarrod Bitter...
Mix 93.1
