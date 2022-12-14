Family traditions have a way of imprinting on you. With my dad’s side of the family we always (and continue to) celebrated on Christmas Eve. Some of my best memories were in that crowded in-law style apartment where my grandparents lived. It was the one day of the year that cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents and even great grandparents celebrated the holiday together. My grandfather would tell us that the chirping in the tree was a little bird that he put there and we would scour the tree looking for it. Spoiler alert – it was an ornament that made noise, and no, we didn’t find it. We would play for hours with cousins. We would all pile into cars to go to a candle light church service. I loved every minute of Christmas Eve. Well…almost every minute.

