fox17.com
MNPD: Three in custody, victim transported after shooting in Captain D's parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people are in custody and one victim has been transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center after a shooting in the parking lot of Captain D's, police confirm. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) spokesperson confirmed that the victim has non-life threatening injuries. The three...
Three charged with attempted homicide, robbery after East Nashville shooting
Three young men are facing multiple charges -- including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated robbery -- in connection with Friday afternoon's shooting in East Nashville that left another man seriously injured.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Officer Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville Police Officer was charged with burglary after an incident on Turner Loop in Gracey Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say while off duty 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home damaging the door then pushed someone inside the home causing them to fall on the couch and their glasses to break.
Suspects accused of multiple Tractor Supply burglaries across Middle TN, arrested in Mt. Juliet
Two men and a woman were arrested early Friday morning during an active burglary.
Metro police investigating East Nashville shooting
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating following a shooting in East Nashville.
WSMV
Pedestrian hit, killed by intoxicated driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An unidentified male pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle late Friday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said the crash took place at around midnight in the 1100 block of Robinson Road. The pedestrian was in the northbound lane of Robinson...
WSMV
1 shot at East Nashville Captain D’s
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was shot Friday afternoon in the parking lot of an East Nashville Captain D’s. Metro Police said the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. at the fast seafood restaurant, located at 3708 Gallatin Pike. When police arrived, they found a victim with non-life threatening injuries. The victim transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, according to police.
mjpdnews.org
Multiple Suspects Caught by Officers After Running from Tractor Supply Burglary-In-Progress
Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Three suspects were quickly apprehended after their active burglary was interrupted by officers this morning. One of the large items they were stealing, a go-cart, was a child’s Christmas gift that was paid for and waiting to be pick-up by the parents. Officers were alerted around 5:00 a.m. of an alarm activation at Tractor Supply at 14295 Lebanon Road, and they arrived to find the suspects actively burglarizing the store. Two suspects attempted to run away, but officers gave chase and apprehended both. One suspect, who hid in a nearby wooded area, was tracked by a Wilson County Sheriff K9 within moments of fleeing.
WSMV
Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating
CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects. According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins. The suspects were caught on camera and their photos...
whopam.com
One injured, one arrested in Clarksville shooting incident
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting on Chapel Street from Wednesday morning that sent a victim to a Nashville hospital for treatment. According to a news release, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for reports of a shooting and found a 31-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.
WSMV
Clarksville man shot, suspect in custody
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after police say a man was shot at a Clarksville home Wednesday morning. Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a home on Chapel Street regarding a shooting, according to a CPD media release. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
WKRN
Multiple people hit by cars on Lebanon Pike
In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. This Week with Bob Mueller: December 18, 2022. A scathing audit finds...
whopam.com
Woman critically injured after being hit by own vehicle
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after she was struck by her own vehicle Saturday morning in Oak Grove. The woman was taken to an Air Evac helicopter and flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville in critical condition, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers.
Man injured in Clarksville domestic shooting; suspect arrested in Williamson County
A 64-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Montgomery County.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man And Woman Charged With Endangering Child
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with wanton endangerment after a 5-year-old was left outside alone on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 5-year-old that was dropped off by a school bus and had been outside by himself for an extensive amount of time. The child was reportedly taken by a neighbor who showed up in a vehicle shortly after law enforcement arrived.
Man facing charges after domestic assault, chase in Montgomery County
A man has been taken into custody after being accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend at a Montgomery County home and leading authorities on a pursuit.
Passenger Killed in Two-Car Crash on Dickerson Pike Sunday Identified
December 14, 2022 – A passenger involved in a two-car crash on Dickerson Pike at I-65 Sunday evening died from her injuries yesterday. Francheliz Seda Rivera, 28, was the front passenger in an Oldsmobile Alero when, for an unknown reason, it crossed into the opposite lane of travel on the I-65 overpass and struck a Hyundai Sonata head-on.
Driver crashes into South Nashville construction site along I-24 West
Officers were called out to South Nashville early Friday morning after a suspected drunk driver reportedly crashed into a trailer and then into a ditch.
Man with 16 outstanding warrants on Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list turns himself in
A man wanted on 16 different outstanding warrants turned himself into the Metro Nashville Police Department on Monday.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle and located 42-year-old Angela Ramsey in the area with an expired tag on her vehicle.
