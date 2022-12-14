FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is hiring UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams to replace Barry Odom. Williams was the defensive coordinator for Gus Malzahn the past two seasons after previously coaching with him at Auburn. Williams was co-defensive coordinator while coaching the linebackers at Auburn in 2019-20. He was a defensive analyst with Auburn from 2014-16 before being promoted to linebackers in 2016-18. He coached linebackers at Miami in 2021 before being hired by Malzahn on Feb. 17, 2021.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO