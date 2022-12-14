ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

hogville.net

Liberty Bowl gives younger Hogs opportunities

While some of Arkansas top performers this season will not be playing against Kansas in the Dec. 28th Liberty Bowl, there will be plenty of youngsters getting a chance to get a jumpstart on next season. That includes freshman tight end Tyrus Washington (6-4, 247), who will be able to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Game story: No. 10 Arkansas hammers Bradley, 76-57, in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks are making a habit of exorcising their December demons. The Hoop Hogs avenged last season’s loss against a mid-major opponent in their annual game played in central Arkansas by turning unranked mid-major Bradley over and inside-out, 76-57, on Saturday in front of 16,675 fans at Simmons Bank Arena. That attendance figure was announced as the second-largest crowd ever at the venue for a basketball game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

#10 Arkansas Bounces Bradley, 76-57

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points with four steals to lead #10 Arkansas to a 76-57 win over Bradley Saturday for the Razorbacks’ annual trip to North Little Rock and Simmons Bank Arena. A crowd of 16,675 marked the second-largest attended...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas hiring UCF’s Travis Williams

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is hiring UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams to replace Barry Odom. Williams was the defensive coordinator for Gus Malzahn the past two seasons after previously coaching with him at Auburn. Williams was co-defensive coordinator while coaching the linebackers at Auburn in 2019-20. He was a defensive analyst with Auburn from 2014-16 before being promoted to linebackers in 2016-18. He coached linebackers at Miami in 2021 before being hired by Malzahn on Feb. 17, 2021.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas toughness too much for Bradley

To have a chance to grab a win over No. 9 Arkansas on Saturday, Bradley head coach Brian Wardle knew his team would have to take care of the basketball and play its best game of the season. Instead the Razorbacks forced the Braves into a whopping 27 turnovers and...
PEORIA, IL
hogville.net

No. 21 Arkansas moves to 13-0 with road win at No. 16 Creighton

After a few shaky minutes on the road in the first half Saturday afternoon at No. 16 Creighton, Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors did something unusual for him and his No. 21 unbeaten team. That was call a first-half timeout, which seem to settle his squad down as...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

