Jefferson County, KY

Savannah Smiles Foundation holds giveaways for Louisville area children in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some special families had an afternoon of fun and sharing memories, all to support loved ones who are going through some struggles. The Savannah Smiles Foundation hosted its annual holiday gathering on Saturday. The party is for more than 40 children who come from families that suffer from addiction or mental health issues.
Goal planning workshop for small businesses taking place at Simmons College of Kentucky on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local small business owners are being offered tools to grow and a shot at big money in grants. "We're going to have a strategic goal planning workshop," Deja Downey, chief of partnerships at the Vision Group Marketing and Consulting, said. "It is geared for nonprofit and for-profit organizations to help them plan out their 2023 strategic goal planning that can help them actually elevate their business."
Louisville mother of 2 in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two siblings are desperately searching for the one person who can save the life of their sister, a Louisville mother of two. Julie Tyrell is about to turn 42 in just a few days, but it's been a rough road. She's been battling cancer, and her most recent battle with leukemia had progressed to the point where doctors say there is only one option left.
Lousiville doctors monitoring measles outbreak ahead of the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local hospitals already full are adding another virus to the list of concerns for Louisville doctors. Measles is now on their radar. The worry stems from Columbus, Ohio, where more than 70 cases have been reported. Of those cases, 25 patients had to be checked into the hospital.
Donor drive being held Saturday to help Louisville woman in need of lifesaving bone marrow donation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is asking if you could help save her life. Julie Tyrell is a mother of two who is need of a lifesaving bone marrow donation. According to her family, Tyrell was first diagnosed with thymoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2019. After multiple rounds of chemo, a successful surgery removed a large mass in her chest and she was deemed cancer-free.
Wreaths placed at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery to honor veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A record number of holiday wreaths were placed on veterans' graves at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery on Saturday. Wreaths Across America brought 5,940 Main Balsam wreaths to the cemetery in east Louisville earlier this week. It's 2,000 more wreaths than last year at the cemetery that was established in 1928.
Norton Children's offering tips to keep families safe this holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's is offering tips to help keep families safe, healthy and out of the emergency room this holiday season. With kids home from school and families traveling for the holidays, accidents can happen. That's why doctors say it's important to keep things like medications, cleaning supplies and alcohol out of reach of children.
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
Metro Council honors Ethan the dog for winning hero award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's most inspirational dog was honored by Metro Council on Thursday. Ethan the dog was found nearly dead in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society. His journey to recovery brought hope to many struggling with the pandemic. Earlier this year, Ethan won the American Humane...
Health experts discuss respiratory viruses in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville doctors are urging you to protect yourself and loved ones from infectious illnesses this holiday season. “I think its important for people to know that outbreaks can occur in any community in which immunization rates drop. So our best protection is for people to get the recommended immunizations,” Dr. Kris Bryant, an epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist at Norton Children’s Hospital, said.
