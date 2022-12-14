Read full article on original website
'They have brilliance' | Louisville's Hip Hop Into Learning plans to use $500K grant to expand
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit won $500,000 on national television and plans to use to reach more students. Hip Hop into Learning (HHN2L) uses rap and music to help Louisville-area young kids and teens learn and express themselves. One of the group's programs, The Real Young Prodigys, is most commonly known.
Free camps to be held during JCPS winter break at 12 Louisville community centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation is offering free camps during the Jefferson County Public Schools winter break. The camps will be offered at 12 community centers across the city. They will give various age groups an opportunity to play sports, make crafts and new friendships. Some of...
Savannah Smiles Foundation holds giveaways for Louisville area children in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some special families had an afternoon of fun and sharing memories, all to support loved ones who are going through some struggles. The Savannah Smiles Foundation hosted its annual holiday gathering on Saturday. The party is for more than 40 children who come from families that suffer from addiction or mental health issues.
Goal planning workshop for small businesses taking place at Simmons College of Kentucky on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local small business owners are being offered tools to grow and a shot at big money in grants. "We're going to have a strategic goal planning workshop," Deja Downey, chief of partnerships at the Vision Group Marketing and Consulting, said. "It is geared for nonprofit and for-profit organizations to help them plan out their 2023 strategic goal planning that can help them actually elevate their business."
Oldham County teenagers shadow UofL Health doctors, surgeons to gain real-world experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors at UofL Health had a typical day of surgery Friday. The only difference was the group of high school students from Oldham County who joined them in the operating room. The students spend time outside of school learning at the Arvin Education Center in La...
'It's good to be home' | US Navy service member surprises younger brother in Oldham County classroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sailor with the U.S. Navy from Oldham County drove through the night to get to his family just ahead of the holidays, and went on a mission to surprise his little brother. For Gavin Dees, there is quite literally no place like home for the...
Boys & Girls Club set to open 4th location at St. Stephen Baptist Church in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana's latest location is only weeks from opening for young people in Louisville's California neighborhood. The organization partnered with St. Stephen Baptist Church to open its fourth local site inside the church's Family Life Center off 15th and Kentucky streets.
Louisville mother of 2 in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two siblings are desperately searching for the one person who can save the life of their sister, a Louisville mother of two. Julie Tyrell is about to turn 42 in just a few days, but it's been a rough road. She's been battling cancer, and her most recent battle with leukemia had progressed to the point where doctors say there is only one option left.
Three transgender women in Kentucky find their voice and change their lives
Gender-affirming voice care can change lives
Louisville residents in District 4 encouraged to join new neighborhood advisory board
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro councilman Jecorey Arthur is encouraging Louisville residents to be change agents with a new neighborhood advisory board that will showcase the power of the people in his District 4. "Your voice is so important," Arthur said. "Your voice is beyond the vote you cast during...
Lousiville doctors monitoring measles outbreak ahead of the holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local hospitals already full are adding another virus to the list of concerns for Louisville doctors. Measles is now on their radar. The worry stems from Columbus, Ohio, where more than 70 cases have been reported. Of those cases, 25 patients had to be checked into the hospital.
Investigation underway after video shows fight inside New Albany High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fight caught on video inside New Albany High School is under investigation. Officials with New Albany-Floyd County Schools said the fight happened last Friday. Video shared with WDRB News shows students fighting and appears to show someone throwing a student to the ground. Staff can...
Donor drive being held Saturday to help Louisville woman in need of lifesaving bone marrow donation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is asking if you could help save her life. Julie Tyrell is a mother of two who is need of a lifesaving bone marrow donation. According to her family, Tyrell was first diagnosed with thymoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2019. After multiple rounds of chemo, a successful surgery removed a large mass in her chest and she was deemed cancer-free.
Louisville restaurateur known for helping teens get a second chance opens new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local restaurateur who captured the hearts of Americans after being featured on CBS is back in business after a brief hiatus. Barry's Cheesesteaks held a grand opening on Valley Station Road Saturday. Barry's Cheesesteak announces new location:. You might remember Barry Washington. After he saw...
Louisville doctors warn of several illnesses in Jefferson County
Currently, over 7,000 flu cases have been reported, and RSV outbreaks have been reported at several schools. Now they're worried about a measles outbreak in Ohio.
Wreaths placed at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery to honor veterans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A record number of holiday wreaths were placed on veterans' graves at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery on Saturday. Wreaths Across America brought 5,940 Main Balsam wreaths to the cemetery in east Louisville earlier this week. It's 2,000 more wreaths than last year at the cemetery that was established in 1928.
Norton Children's offering tips to keep families safe this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's is offering tips to help keep families safe, healthy and out of the emergency room this holiday season. With kids home from school and families traveling for the holidays, accidents can happen. That's why doctors say it's important to keep things like medications, cleaning supplies and alcohol out of reach of children.
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
Metro Council honors Ethan the dog for winning hero award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's most inspirational dog was honored by Metro Council on Thursday. Ethan the dog was found nearly dead in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society. His journey to recovery brought hope to many struggling with the pandemic. Earlier this year, Ethan won the American Humane...
Health experts discuss respiratory viruses in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville doctors are urging you to protect yourself and loved ones from infectious illnesses this holiday season. “I think its important for people to know that outbreaks can occur in any community in which immunization rates drop. So our best protection is for people to get the recommended immunizations,” Dr. Kris Bryant, an epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist at Norton Children’s Hospital, said.
