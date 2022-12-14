Read full article on original website
Cost For Running Christmas Lights In New York and Pennsylvania
Christmas is less than two weeks away, and the holiday lights are everywhere you look. I've seen some really nice displays lately, and some that must have taken a long time to set up. ABC-TV airs a competition with holiday lights to win a cash prize and trophy. The displays...
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
NJ still has COVID virgins even as 2022 comes to a close
It's really hard to believe the holiday season is in full swing throughout New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be diving in at full speed into 2023. This time of year is always fast-paced, with all the traveling to see family and friends, as well as shopping looking for those perfect gifts. And when it comes to New Jersey, it's about as fast-paced as it can get.
The best Christmas town in New Jersey
There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
Pa. addiction specialists, lawmakers, and officials discuss addiction, settlement funds, stigma
The virtual roundtable ”to share their personal stories and discuss how their agencies’ efforts are making an impact” included state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana; state Sen. Art Haywood, D-Montgomery; U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District; Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Jen Smith; and Dr. Bernard James Costello, associate vice chancellor for Health Science Integration at the University of Pittsburgh. The post Pa. addiction specialists, lawmakers, and officials discuss addiction, settlement funds, stigma appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.
New Jersey confirms first child flu death since 2020
NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed Friday a child has died from the flu this season. This is the first child to die from the flu in New Jersey since 2020.The department did not immediately reveal the child's age, gender or where they live. It comes as influenza cases remain high around the state compared to this time last year. Connecticut reported its first child flu death of the season on Thursday. The child was under the age of 9 and lived in New Haven County.
Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace
Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
New study ranks Pennsylvania as No. 2 state for holiday break-ins
PITTSBURGH — A new study ranks Pennsylvania as the number two state in the nation for holiday break-ins. Police in Ross Township and across the area said they usually see more burglaries this time of year and are putting out a warning Friday night. “There does tend to be...
Pennsylvania woman quits her job as makeup artist, opens farm animal rescue sanctuary
A Pennsylvania woman quit her job as a makeup artist to open a farm animal sanctuary after visiting one herself — Here With Us Farm Sanctuary houses hundreds of farm animals in need.
Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers seek to ban the use of TikTok on state issued devices
Ocean County 10th District State Lawmakers are making a push to prevent the TikTok app from being installed on any and all electronic devices issued by the state of New Jersey through legislation they plan to introduce soon. Across the United States, many are considering or implementing a ban on...
Survey reveals this as New Jersey’s most popular Christmas cookie
What better way to counter the hustle and bustle of the holiday season than enjoying your favorite Christmas cookie?. Okay, maybe a stiff eggnog, but that can be enjoyed after the cookies are done. Baking cookies with loved ones while listening to Christmas music is a great way to deal...
New Jersey Is Heating Up More Than Any Other State In America
Whether you think it's a weather trend or global warming, one thing is undisputed, at least according to a recent report. New Jersey is warming up, and we're doing it faster than any other state in America. We are all concerned about our environment, and we are thinking about our...
Rural hospital closures put pressure on surrounding health systems, new study finds
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – More than 180 rural hospitals in the U.S. have closed in the last two decades, at least five of them in Pennsylvania. Over 700 other hospitals across the country are still at risk of closing their doors, too, according to a new study from the Penn State College of Medicine.
This Adorable Town Has Been Named NJ’s Destination of the Year for 2023
An absolutely adorable New Jersey town has just been named the 2023 NJ Destination of the Year, according to Jersey's Best. It's Lambertville, New Jersey. When I saw this article online I giggled because just over the weekend, my husband and I drove through Lambertville, over the New Hope Bridge, on the way to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Pa, and I commented how we have to stop in Lambertville one of these days instead of always driving through because it's so darn cute, especially during the holidays.
AG secures settlement with graduation company after Pa. data breach
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday, Dec. 16 a settlement with a graduation memorabilia company after a data security event discovered in April 2021 exposed Pennsylvanians’ private information. “Protecting Pennsylvanians’ personal information and financial data is a key priority of my office,” said...
Pennsylvania among just six states that still have an inheritance tax
Benjamin Franklin once said, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” In Pennsylvania, that includes death taxes.
What Happens to the Deposit Money From Cans and Bottles Not Returned in New York?
If you live in New York, returning your cans and bottles to get the deposit back is second nature – it’s just something you do and probably have been doing for the majority of your life but do you know how it all started?. The New York State...
Warning! Fruit Recall In New Jersey Could Cause Live Failure
You know the saying, “one bad apple spoils the bunch” well, now it's all about bad berries. The FDA is putting out a warning to people that a particular fruit brand is being recalled because their raspberries are infected with Hepatitis A. Before you drink that smoothie make...
