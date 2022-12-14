ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Beach Radio

The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ still has COVID virgins even as 2022 comes to a close

It's really hard to believe the holiday season is in full swing throughout New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be diving in at full speed into 2023. This time of year is always fast-paced, with all the traveling to see family and friends, as well as shopping looking for those perfect gifts. And when it comes to New Jersey, it's about as fast-paced as it can get.
Beach Radio

The best Christmas town in New Jersey

There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. addiction specialists, lawmakers, and officials discuss addiction, settlement funds, stigma

The virtual roundtable ”to share their personal stories and discuss how their agencies’ efforts are making an impact” included state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana; state Sen. Art Haywood, D-Montgomery; U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District; Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Jen Smith; and Dr. Bernard James Costello, associate vice chancellor for Health Science Integration at the University of Pittsburgh.  The post Pa. addiction specialists, lawmakers, and officials discuss addiction, settlement funds, stigma appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS New York

New Jersey confirms first child flu death since 2020

NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed Friday a child has died from the flu this season. This is the first child to die from the flu in New Jersey since 2020.The department did not immediately reveal the child's age, gender or where they live. It comes as influenza cases remain high around the state compared to this time last year. Connecticut reported its first child flu death of the season on Thursday. The child was under the age of 9 and lived in New Haven County. 
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Power 93.7 WBLK

Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace

Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
NEW YORK STATE
Beach Radio

This Adorable Town Has Been Named NJ’s Destination of the Year for 2023

An absolutely adorable New Jersey town has just been named the 2023 NJ Destination of the Year, according to Jersey's Best. It's Lambertville, New Jersey. When I saw this article online I giggled because just over the weekend, my husband and I drove through Lambertville, over the New Hope Bridge, on the way to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Pa, and I commented how we have to stop in Lambertville one of these days instead of always driving through because it's so darn cute, especially during the holidays.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
abc27.com

AG secures settlement with graduation company after Pa. data breach

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday, Dec. 16 a settlement with a graduation memorabilia company after a data security event discovered in April 2021 exposed Pennsylvanians’ private information. “Protecting Pennsylvanians’ personal information and financial data is a key priority of my office,” said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

