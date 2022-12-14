ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Falcons vs. Saints Inactives: Marshon Lattimore to Play?

The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) are facing their NFC South rival New Orleans Saints (4-9) Sunday in a big matchup to try and keep their playoff hopes alive. Third-round rookie Desmond Ridder is making his NFL debut this afternoon, starting for Marcus Mariota, who was benched for poor play and then placed on injured reserve (IR). Because Mariota is not on the 53-man roster, he is not listed as an inactive player in today's game.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Julian Edelman Says He’s Been Contacted by Multiple Teams About Comeback

View the original article to see embedded media. As the NFL regular season winds down, many playoff contenders are looking for opportunities to upgrade their rosters ahead of the postseason. In some cases, that apparently includes calling recently retired players to see if they would be willing to return for the stretch run.
Clayton News Daily

Matt Ryan Blows Biggest Leads in NFL Regular Season, Super Bowl History

Matt Ryan went down in NFL history Saturday for an unfortunate reason as the quarterback blew yet another massive lead. The Colts led the Vikings 33–0 at halftime and 36–7 with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter before the squad froze. Minnesota came marching back with the largest comeback in NFL history after scoring 33 points in a game that went into overtime. But this wasn’t the first time Ryan was at the helm of a team who lost in an iconic comeback.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Clayton News Daily

Ravens' David Ojabo to Make Debut Eight Months After Achilles Tear

Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo will make his NFL debut against the Browns in Cleveland Saturday afternoon, according to a report from ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Ojabo, an important cog on Michigan's 2021 Big Ten championship team, forced five fumbles last season to lead the conference. Baltimore picked him 45th overall in the 2022 NFL draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
Clayton News Daily

Vikings stun Colts with historic 33-point rally

Greg Joseph kicked a 40-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Minnesota Vikings to an improbable 39-36 home win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Minnesota trailed 33-0 at halftime before orchestrating the largest comeback victory in NFL history. The rally came with a fitting...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Clayton News Daily

Ohio State Loses Commitment From Nation’s No. 1 Quarterback

Dylan Raiola, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his commitment to Ohio State back in May. On Saturday, he walked back that pledge. According to 247Sports, Raiola’s family says he has decommitted from the Buckeyes. “We have a lot of respect for coach Day and the Ohio State program,” his father Dominic told the recruiting site.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy