Matt Ryan went down in NFL history Saturday for an unfortunate reason as the quarterback blew yet another massive lead. The Colts led the Vikings 33–0 at halftime and 36–7 with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter before the squad froze. Minnesota came marching back with the largest comeback in NFL history after scoring 33 points in a game that went into overtime. But this wasn’t the first time Ryan was at the helm of a team who lost in an iconic comeback.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO