Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Governor Walz Announces $4.6 Million for Business Expansion Across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development • December 16, 2022. Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced funding for four businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. The total award is more than $4.6 million and is expected to create 276 jobs over the next three years.
kfgo.com
University of Minnesota president, regents chair express concern with possible Sanford-Fairview merger
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel and Board of Regents Chairman Ken Powell have both voiced concerns about a proposed merger between Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health and Twin Cities-headquarted Fairview Health System, which has strong ties to the University of Minnesota. Gabel says three people with...
blandinonbroadband.org
MN State of Talent Tech: Business better poised than workers? If so for how long?
The Minnesota Technology Association has released a report on the MN State of Talent Tech. The executive summary says it all. The opportunities are here but unevenly distributed in terms of training and supporting a diverse workforce…. The Minnesota Technology Association (MnTech) has long heard about challenges in finding tech...
Up to $50,000 in stimulus money available to Minnesota homeowners
cash spread outPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In Minnesota, you pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. There are some new programs that help qualifying individuals with their mortgage, rent, and more. Here are the details.
agupdate.com
Thiesse talks land sales in 2022 and beyond
The unexpected happened in 2021 and 2022 when land sales began popping up. Now, open any newspaper and you’re likely to see an advertisement for an upcoming land auction. There have been motivated sellers and motivated buyers, and that’s led to high land prices. Anecdotally, in Sioux County,...
boreal.org
Walz-backed universal school lunch has support and also complications
Photo: During his remarks following the presentation of a new state economic and revenue forecast showing a $17.6 billion budget surplus, Gov. Tim Walz mentioned a handful of specific programs he would support, and universal school lunch was on the list. - MinnPost - December 12, 2022. Ruth Davis recalls...
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Governor Walz Reappoints Erin Sindberg Porter as Chair of Commission on Judicial Selection
MINNEAPOLIS, MN—On December 14, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced the reappointment of Erin Sindberg Porter as chair of the Commission on Judicial Selection. She was initially appointed to this position in October 2020. Sindberg Porter is a partner at Jones Day in Minneapolis. She represents...
Minnesota Democrats hope to sharply limit the deer farm industry in push to fight CWD
Minnesota farms that raise elk and deer for meat or captive hunts could soon face sharp limits from DFL lawmakers concerned about a critical disease risk to wild herds. Chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological illness, continues to spread in Minnesota. While Republicans in the past have protected the cervid farms, Democrats now have the upper hand in an emotional debate over the existence of the businesses — and their potential impact on Minnesota’s lucrative wild hunting industry.
willmarradio.com
Minnesota Utilities Urge Customers to Prepare for Bitter Cold
(Minneapolis, MN) -- With the coldest arctic blast of the season so far headed toward Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they're away. Ross Corson with CenterPoint Energy says "with a programmable thermostat, it's easy to have your heating system work around your schedule... so that you're saving as much energy and money as possible." Corson says be sure your furnace is inspected and tuned-up, and change the filter monthly at this time of year. And on sunny days, he recommends keep curtains and blinds open to take advantage of the sun's heat.
Report: Black women disproportionately affected by violence, economic hardship in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in November of 2021. Newly released findings from the Missing and Murdered African American Women (MMAAW) Task Force show how the effects of systemic racism and inequality impact the lives of Black women, particularly in Minnesota. “This...
fox9.com
DFL says 2023 sports betting push will put Minnesota's tribes in charge
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It's become a perennial question around the state Capitol: will this be the year that sports betting becomes legal in Minnesota?. Democrats who will take full control of the Legislature in January say any renewed effort will put Minnesota's Native American tribes in charge of sports betting operations. In 2022, the House passed a pro-tribes bill, but it stalled in the Senate over a philosophical disagreement on whether racetracks should get a cut of the action.
Great Lakes Now
The Catch: The Latest on Enbridge Line 3
Broadcasting in our monthly PBS television program, The Catch is a Great Lakes Now series that brings you more news about the lakes you love. Go beyond the headlines with reporters from around the region who cover the lakes and drinking water issues. Find all the work HERE. This month,...
newsfromthestates.com
Workers strike at two Minnesota Starbucks stores as part of national protest
A Starbucks manager turns away a customer at a store in Saint Paul that closed early because of a three-day strike beginning Dec. 16, 2022. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. Workers at two Starbucks stores in Minnesota launched a three-day strike on Friday as part of a nationwide protest against...
boreal.org
Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm
A car drives through the snow during a winter storm in south Minneapolis on Thursday. Thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to...
KEYC
Minnesota Association of Townships announces 2023 scholarship program for high school juniors
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT) has announced its 2023 Scholarship Program, which will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school juniors. All students currently enrolled in 11th grade and attending a Minnesota public, private, or parochial school, or a home-study program, are eligible to apply for this program. Since its inception in 2001, the MAT Scholarship Program has had over 2,500 submissions and 97 winners.
Not Minnesota Nice: Illegal School Bus Passing Is At Epidemic Level In Minnesota
Bus drivers and transportation officials are begging motorists to slow down and stop behind school buses. There are an unbelievable amount of close calls each day, and sadly tragedies do happen. In recent years the amount of people passing school buses and ignoring stop arms has drastically increased. Children getting off and on school buses are in great danger.
TODAY.com
Minnesota mill on a new mission to give out blankets for free
The Faribault Mill in Minnesota has been making quality wool blankets since 1865 — and now they're on a new mission to give out those blankets for free to people who could really use them. NBC’s Joe Freyer reports for TODAY.Dec. 16, 2022.
Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker
A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
Comments / 0