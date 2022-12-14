Esyah Pippa-White, RJ Alexander lead Gresham boys basketball to 95-72 rout of Lake Oswego

Over the past year, Portland restaurant openings have been a game of musical chairs, only one with more chairs than players. After a decade and a half of growth for a food scene called the nation’s best as recently as 2015, the pandemic brutalized the city in 2020, leaving more empty restaurants than tenants to fill them. Many of those empty storefronts, some in prime locations, spent 2022 calling up former food carts and itinerant pop-ups, small businesses happy to accept friendly terms on a previously unattainable address.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO