kvrr.com
NDSU to Face SDSU in Frisco for FCS Championship
FARGO– North Dakota State came back from a 16-0 first quarter deficit Friday night against Incarnate Word to punch their ticket to Frisco. Saturday, South Dakota State took down Montana State 39-18 to set up a showdown for the FCS Championship between the rivals. Last night the Bison trailed...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Basketball Begins Summit League Play Hosting Western Illinois and St. Thomas
The North Dakota State (6-4) women's basketball team is set to begin Summit League play hosting Western Illinois (4-6) on Monday at 7:00 p.m. The Bison will wrap up the week against St. Thomas (5-5) on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Scheels Center. GAME COVERAGE. Radio: Andy...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Men Open Summit League Play at Western Illinois, St. Thomas
The Games: The North Dakota State men's basketball team will begin Summit League play with a road trip to Western Illinois on Monday, Dec. 19, and St. Thomas on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Dec. 19 at Western Illinois 6 p.m. CT. Dec. 21 at St. Thomas 7 p.m. CT. Where to...
NDSU Bison Athletics
FCS Championship Game Ticket and Travel Information
FARGO, N.D. - No. 3 seed North Dakota State has advanced to the 2023 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game to face No. 1 seed South Dakota State at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 8th, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Requests must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December...
NDSU Bison Athletics
No. 15 NDSU Wrestling Heads South for Duals Against Little Rock, #10 Missouri
FARGO, N.D. - The No. 15 North Dakota State wrestling program heads to Arkansas and then Missouri for a pair of duals. The Bison will take on Little Rock on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. inside the Jack Stephens Center. The Bison will then open up the Big 12 season with a trip to Columbia to face #10 Missouri Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. inside the Hearnes Center.
valleynewslive.com
Bison fans donate more than 100 football tickets to area veterans
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bison fans are getting their Christmas wish, a trip to Frisco. Though it’s a much further stop, fans may have an easier time in getting there. The Valley’s winter storm made getting to the game difficult for many, and for some, impossible.
wdayradionow.com
Deja Vu: Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead schools all announce closures do to Thursday storm
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite a break in the winter storm that's traveled across all of North Dakota, more snow is coming, meaning local schools are taking action once again. The Fargo Public School District has announced there will be no school Thursday due to the snow. Just as a makeup date was announced thanks to Wednesday's cancelation (April 10th), another makeup date for Thursday's day out has been set for Friday, May 26th.
I-29 and ND 13 Reopen
I-29 and ND 13 Reopen
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton. Officials say that travel advisories still remain in effect for both roadways and...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol responds to several crashes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol responded to several crashes and spin-outs Saturday due to slippery and snow-packed roads. Troopers were called to a crash involving a jackknifed semi along Highway 10 just west of Glyndon. No one was hurt. They are asking everyone to drive...
fox9.com
North Dakota semi-truck crashes through gate on closed highway: Trooper video
(FOX 9) - Despite most of the region being under winter weather warnings Thursday, one North Dakota State Trooper had a close call when their dash cam captured a semi crashing through the closure gate on I-94 near Fargo. Interstates from Jamestown, North Dakota, to Fargo were closed as of...
wdayradionow.com
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
kfgo.com
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
wdayradionow.com
I-94 closes between Fargo and Bismarck, North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain details road conditions on WDAY Midday
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is sharing an update regarding winter storm conditions and urging people to stay home. Brian Niewind is a Captain with the North Dakota Highway Patrol. He joined WDAY Midday to discuss the road conditions, which are degrading due to a winter storm expected to bring eight to fourteen inches of snow to The Red River Valley.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Snow Totals From Tuesday Into Wednesday Morning
Quite a bit of snow fell last night with heavy and wet snow. Higher amounts were found west of the Red River, and lesser amounts east as expected. Fargo picked up with about 5-7 inches of snow, but amounts ranged from about 4 to 14+ inches of snow in eastern North Dakota. Check out the images attached below for snow reports.
valleynewslive.com
Snow gates unlikely addition for clean-up in the metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re tired of city plows pushing snow onto your driveway after you just finished shoveling, you’re not alone. Several took their complaints to social media, our Whistle Blower Hotline and local public works offices today; All asking a question we’ve heard several times before: When will the metro get snow gates?
kfgo.com
Hiring committee votes unanimously to name Redlinger Fargo City Administrator
FARGO (KFGO) – Michael Redlinger, who is currently serving as Fargo’s Interim City Administrator, was selected by a unanimous vote of the hiring committee Friday to be permanently named to the position. Commissioner Dave Piepkorn made the motion to offer the job to Redlinger, saying he demonstrated “excellence”...
kvrr.com
Condemned House To Be Demolished Next Month in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo will proceed with the demolition of a condemned house that inspectors described as “uninhabitable and unsafe.”. The owner of the house at 924 5th Street South, Danial Curtis, has failed to get the necessary permits to comply with city codes. The city commission...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Blizzard And Winter Storm Warnings
Blizzard warnings have been issued west of the valley until 6:00 AM Friday morning. Along with a winter storm warning until 9:00 pm Thursday night, although I believe this may be extended into Friday morning similar to the blizzard warning or at least an advisory being issued. Blowing snow and...
valleynewslive.com
One dog dies in north Fargo mobile home fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire destroyed a north Fargo mobile home Saturday morning. Fargo firefighters were called to April Lane just before 11:30 a.m. While emergency responders were en route, dispatch was notified that everyone was out of the home except for one dog. When firefighters arrived, the front half of the home was engulfed in flames with the fire spreading toward the back of the home.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney: Planned pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North can't extend to Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says a planned pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North will not extend over the Red River to the City of Moorhead because of funding requirements tied to the federal grant, which will be used to cover most of the anticipated cost of the planned project.
