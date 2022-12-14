Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
1984 Columbia rape suspect is in Boone County Jail
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man accused of raping and assaulting a woman in Columbia in 1984 was brought back to Missouri on Friday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office online records. The Iredell County Detention Center said early Friday that James F. Wilson was picked up by Missouri officials Friday morning. Wilson The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect is in Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road
Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A grand jury indicted a Columbia man Friday who is accused of murdering two people in northeast Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. An arraignment hearing is set for 1:30 The post Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Missing Missouri woman's disappearance remains a mystery one year later
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — It's been exactly one year since a Monroe County woman went missing and law enforcers are continue to ask the public's help in finding the woman. Betty L. Hayes, 88, was reported missing to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, December 17, 2021, at around 4:24 p.m.
KOMU
One year later, family continues search for missing Monroe County woman
MONROE COUNTY - It's been over one year since Betty Hayes' family last saw or spoke to her. Hayes, 88, last spoke to a family member by telephone on Dec. 16, 2021. Her family reported her missing to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office the next day. She was believed to...
kttn.com
Chillicothe business closes during police investigation
The Chillicothe Police Department reports a business in the 100 block of Washington Street is closed during an investigation. Chillicothe police officers assisted multiple law enforcement agencies in serving and executing a search warrant at the business on Thursday morning, December 15th. The warrant was for alleged non-violent felony offenses, and the offenses were not for any drug or gang-related offenses.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man jailed after allegedly hitting occupied car with machete
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man is being held without bond in the Marion County Jail after he was arrested for allegedly hitting an occupied car with a machete. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant on Thursday, Dec. 15 for Ethan A. Gauch, 18 of Hannibal. Gauch was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, property damage and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
khqa.com
2 Quincy minors accused of having 'ghost guns' as part of shots fired incidents arrested
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy teenagers were arrested on Wednesday stemming from an investigation that started earlier in the month involving a shooting in which a vehicle was hit and damaged on the Northeast side of Quincy. During a follow up investigation on December 14, information gathered by...
Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead after a crash Thursday on Highway 5 in Macon County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5 p.m. about 8 miles west of Atlanta, Missouri. Troopers said a van driven by 68-year-old Cecil W. Bender, of Macon, flipped over after the vehicle The post Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of teenagers were charged with several felonies after authorities say they pointed handguns at several other teens in September at Auxvasse City Park, according to a probable cause statement. Ryan English, 16, of Auxvasse, was charged with first-degree robbery, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, five counts The post Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Booked On Parole Warrant
A Chillicothe man was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday afternoon on a parole warrant. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports 27-year-old Detrii Dean Hyatt was arrested at about 4:30 and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center. He is held with no bond allowed.
1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Rollover crash outside Memphis injures teen driver
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen is recuperating after wrecking her car Thursday morning. The one-vehicle crash happened at 7:45 a.m. on Scotland County Route MM, two miles south of Memphis. Troopers said a car driven by Rosene Martin, 18, of Memphis, veered off the right side of...
ktvo.com
2 drivers flown to hospital following Macon County crash
EXCELLO, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri drivers were flown to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 63 at the Excello junction. State troopers said a car driven by Excello resident Roger Palmgren, who is in his 80s,...
khqa.com
Macon man partially ejected, killed in rollover crash on Highway 3
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed Thursday afternoon when he was partially ejected during a rollover crash in Macon County. It happened at 5 p.m. on Highway 3, approximately one mile north of Route J northwest of Atlanta. The highway patrol said a minivan driven...
ktvo.com
Macon man falls asleep while driving, crashes into guard rail
NEW CAMBRIA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed late Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 36 and 149, one mile south of New Cambria. State troopers said Jeffrey Heckman, 57, of Macon, went to sleep...
kchi.com
Two Bookings At Area Jails
Two recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday morning, Chillicothe Police arrested 27-year-old Gary Michael Calvert of Chillicothe for alleged Enticement Or Attempted Enticement Of A Child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $25,000. Bond conditions include cash only and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.
khqa.com
One injured in Hannibal shooting, suspect arrested
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — One person was shot and a suspect arrested in Hannibal on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hannibal Police Department. Police were called around 12:37 p.m. to the 1600 block of Booker Street for a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed...
