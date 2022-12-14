ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Ted Rivers

Foods That Just Make Sense In Pittsburgh

When it comes to Pittsburgh cuisine, there's more to the city than just Primanti Brothers sandwiches (although those are pretty darn delicious). From traditional Pittsburgh dishes like chipped chopped ham to new and innovative fare from the city's burgeoning culinary scene, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mobile food truck serving nostalgic Hills treats coming to Pittsburgh in spring of 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mobile food truck serving some nostalgic treats from Hills is coming to the Pittsburgh area in the spring! People who grew up going there remember the magic of a shopping trip to Hills Department Store.For some, that trip wasn't complete without a stop at the snack bar. Now, a man from Aliquippa is hoping to bring some of that magic back.He's launching a mobile food truck that'll serve all of the Hills snack bar favorites from cotton candy to hot dogs -- with a side of nostalgia.You'll know the truck when you see it.It'll have the old Hills logo plastered all over it and might even have a sign that lights up.If he can get the current landlords on board, the owner says the truck will pull up in the parking lot of former Hills locations.He plans to launch the food truck this spring. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A cold and snowy weekend ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a chilly weekend! Highs are only in the low to mid-30s. There are a few light snow showers possible today that could drop a dusting on surfaces. Some snow showers could pick up in intensity Saturday night, so a quick inch is possible, especially in the higher elevations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSnow showers will be tapering off come Sunday. A few inches in total through Sunday are possible for the ridges/laurels and less than an inch for lower elevations.Next week, the sun tries to come...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

8 ice skating rinks we love in the Pittsburgh area

Rather than let the cold weather keep you inside, fight cabin fever by heading to one of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Pittsburgh region. We’ve separated the list into outdoor and indoor rinks because ice skating outside can sometimes be very different from skating inside. (Check rink websites for times, which vary widely)
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

McKeesport rallies for woman whose home saw extreme blight

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — From the outside, you couldn't tell how badly Debbie Teoli’s roof leaked. “It was like a waterfall in one room in the attic," she said, "and in the one bedroom, it actually started pouring in." Teoli was born and bred in McKeesport and loves the...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Colder temperatures, snow showers expected this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The weather may help you get into the holiday mood this weekend with colder temperatures and snow showers. The first round of snow showers moves through later tonight and early Saturday and could leave a coating in spots. Temperatures will be below freezing so watch bridges and overpasses for a few slick spots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Adam Sandler coming to Pittsburgh for comedy tour

Adam Sandler is bringing his comedy show to Pittsburgh. The show will consist of songs and his standup act. Sandler will be performing at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The show will be for 16 years old and up. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at ticketmaster.com. Presales will begin Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Zoo dropping 'PPG' from aquarium's name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 20 years, the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will get a new name. The change won't be too drastic though. The zoo said it's refocusing its partnership with PPG and will drop the company from its name, becoming the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium got its name in 2002 after a naming rights deal that included, at the time, the largest donation in the zoo's history. The rights were extended for another ten years and expired in April 2022, though both agreed to keep the name through the end of the year. A joint release said PPG and the PPG Foundation will refocus on teen-focused STEM education funding for at-risk middle school students, giving them learning opportunities and offering animal encounters and career shadowing experiences. "We are excited to be able to continue and evolve our PPG relationship, which has lasted over 20 years," said Dr. Jeremy Goodman, the zoo's President and CEO in a press release. "Education is at the core of both organizations, so continuing to partner with PPG with a new focus on inclusive and engaging STEM programing is a positive direction for us and the entire community."  
PITTSBURGH, PA
FireRescue1

Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter

PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Firefighters called to Brentwood home

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brentwood, Allegheny County, on Friday morning. The fire broke out at a house on Fairway Drive. The cause has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Belle Vernon Area HS student Quinton Martin collects toys for Westmoreland Co. Community Action

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) -- With Christmas just over a week away, one local high school student is helping give back in a big way.Quinton Martin, a junior from Belle Vernon Area High School and standout athlete is helping make sure kids don't go without toys this Christmas.Martin teamed up with a local nonprofit from the Mon Valley and even used his own money to help provide toys for kids.All of the toys that were purchased were donated to Westmoreland Community Action and CYS. In addition to this recent act of charity, Martin is known to be a huge inspiration to his community.Last weekend, Quinton, who is one of the top junior high school football players in the country, was part of the Belle Vernon Area Leopards football team that won the PIAA 3A State Championship game. It was the first state title in school history. Way to go, Quinton! 
BELLE VERNON, PA
wtae.com

Three dead in Brighton Heights house fire

UPDATE: The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified one victim of this fire as Dijion Hutchinson, 19. Two children and a young adult died in a house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on McClure Street. Officials said there was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

15-year-old girl shot in Mount Oliver

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot in Mount Oliver Saturday night. The shooting happened around 11:16 p.m. in the 100 block of Penn Avenue. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the teen who had been shot in the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fatal accident leads to closures of Pittsburgh-area bridge

PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, one in critical condition, and a third in stable condition after a vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the city side of the McKees Rocks Bridge. Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA

