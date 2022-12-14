Read full article on original website
When it comes to Pittsburgh cuisine, there's more to the city than just Primanti Brothers sandwiches (although those are pretty darn delicious). From traditional Pittsburgh dishes like chipped chopped ham to new and innovative fare from the city's burgeoning culinary scene, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Mobile food truck serving nostalgic Hills treats coming to Pittsburgh in spring of 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mobile food truck serving some nostalgic treats from Hills is coming to the Pittsburgh area in the spring! People who grew up going there remember the magic of a shopping trip to Hills Department Store.For some, that trip wasn't complete without a stop at the snack bar. Now, a man from Aliquippa is hoping to bring some of that magic back.He's launching a mobile food truck that'll serve all of the Hills snack bar favorites from cotton candy to hot dogs -- with a side of nostalgia.You'll know the truck when you see it.It'll have the old Hills logo plastered all over it and might even have a sign that lights up.If he can get the current landlords on board, the owner says the truck will pull up in the parking lot of former Hills locations.He plans to launch the food truck this spring.
Coldest Christmas in 40 years forecasted for Pittsburgh
Christmas is a little over a week away and early forecasts show it could be one of the coldest in nearly 40 years. AccuWeather meteorologist Dean DeVore says a large mass of arctic air will make its way into the Pittsburgh mid-next week.
Pittsburgh Weather: A cold and snowy weekend ahead
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a chilly weekend! Highs are only in the low to mid-30s. There are a few light snow showers possible today that could drop a dusting on surfaces. Some snow showers could pick up in intensity Saturday night, so a quick inch is possible, especially in the higher elevations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSnow showers will be tapering off come Sunday. A few inches in total through Sunday are possible for the ridges/laurels and less than an inch for lower elevations.Next week, the sun tries to come...
nextpittsburgh.com
8 ice skating rinks we love in the Pittsburgh area
Rather than let the cold weather keep you inside, fight cabin fever by heading to one of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Pittsburgh region. We’ve separated the list into outdoor and indoor rinks because ice skating outside can sometimes be very different from skating inside. (Check rink websites for times, which vary widely)
wtae.com
McKeesport rallies for woman whose home saw extreme blight
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — From the outside, you couldn't tell how badly Debbie Teoli’s roof leaked. “It was like a waterfall in one room in the attic," she said, "and in the one bedroom, it actually started pouring in." Teoli was born and bred in McKeesport and loves the...
Colder temperatures, snow showers expected this weekend
PITTSBURGH — The weather may help you get into the holiday mood this weekend with colder temperatures and snow showers. The first round of snow showers moves through later tonight and early Saturday and could leave a coating in spots. Temperatures will be below freezing so watch bridges and overpasses for a few slick spots.
Scattered snow showers Sunday with wind chills in the teens
PITTSBURGH — Scattered snow showers will continue tonight, watch for slick spots due to a light coating in some locations. Snowfall under a half inch locally, portions of Indiana county, the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties along with the mountains could see around1″ and up to 2″ through Sunday.
Adam Sandler coming to Pittsburgh for comedy tour
Adam Sandler is bringing his comedy show to Pittsburgh. The show will consist of songs and his standup act. Sandler will be performing at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The show will be for 16 years old and up. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at ticketmaster.com. Presales will begin Thursday.
Pittsburgh Zoo dropping 'PPG' from aquarium's name
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 20 years, the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will get a new name. The change won't be too drastic though. The zoo said it's refocusing its partnership with PPG and will drop the company from its name, becoming the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium got its name in 2002 after a naming rights deal that included, at the time, the largest donation in the zoo's history. The rights were extended for another ten years and expired in April 2022, though both agreed to keep the name through the end of the year. A joint release said PPG and the PPG Foundation will refocus on teen-focused STEM education funding for at-risk middle school students, giving them learning opportunities and offering animal encounters and career shadowing experiences. "We are excited to be able to continue and evolve our PPG relationship, which has lasted over 20 years," said Dr. Jeremy Goodman, the zoo's President and CEO in a press release. "Education is at the core of both organizations, so continuing to partner with PPG with a new focus on inclusive and engaging STEM programing is a positive direction for us and the entire community."
Pittsburgh church vandalized as police continue search for ‘prolific tagger’
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh church is dealing with an act of vandalism just days before Christmas. “The custodian came into the house and said ‘Father, we have a problem,’” Father Patrick said. He’s been at Holy Assumption of St. Mary Orthodox Church on the South Side for nearly three decades.
FireRescue1
Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter
PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
wtae.com
Dozens of school closings and delays as wintry mix hits parts of the Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — More than four dozen school closings and delays were announced on Thursday morning as a wintry mix was hitting parts of the Pittsburgh area. With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, there were concerns about ice in some parts of the area. Most of the districts affected...
wtae.com
Firefighters called to Brentwood home
BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brentwood, Allegheny County, on Friday morning. The fire broke out at a house on Fairway Drive. The cause has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.
Belle Vernon Area HS student Quinton Martin collects toys for Westmoreland Co. Community Action
BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) -- With Christmas just over a week away, one local high school student is helping give back in a big way.Quinton Martin, a junior from Belle Vernon Area High School and standout athlete is helping make sure kids don't go without toys this Christmas.Martin teamed up with a local nonprofit from the Mon Valley and even used his own money to help provide toys for kids.All of the toys that were purchased were donated to Westmoreland Community Action and CYS. In addition to this recent act of charity, Martin is known to be a huge inspiration to his community.Last weekend, Quinton, who is one of the top junior high school football players in the country, was part of the Belle Vernon Area Leopards football team that won the PIAA 3A State Championship game. It was the first state title in school history. Way to go, Quinton!
wtae.com
Three dead in Brighton Heights house fire
UPDATE: The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified one victim of this fire as Dijion Hutchinson, 19. Two children and a young adult died in a house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on McClure Street. Officials said there was...
4 injured, 8 displaced after car slams into home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Four people were hurt and eight people were displaced after a car slammed into a house in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight. According to Pittsburgh police, the car hit the front of a house in the 2600 block of Woodland Avenue at around 2:15 a.m. Video shows...
15-year-old girl shot in Mount Oliver
MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot in Mount Oliver Saturday night. The shooting happened around 11:16 p.m. in the 100 block of Penn Avenue. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the teen who had been shot in the...
wtae.com
Crash takes out utility pole in Pittsburgh’s Brentwood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A utility pole was sheared during a crash in Pittsburgh’s Brentwood neighborhood. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday on East Willock Road. An SUV hit the pole, causing it to lean toward a house. No injuries were reported.
wtae.com
Fatal accident leads to closures of Pittsburgh-area bridge
PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, one in critical condition, and a third in stable condition after a vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the city side of the McKees Rocks Bridge. Pittsburgh...
