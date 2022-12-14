Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UGA peanut breeders have spent decades developing next best peanut variety for Georgia’s farmers
TIFTON — Whether they show up whole in a candy bar, are transformed into a sandwich spread or lend earthy notes to a spicy curry, peanuts are an important part of foodways in the U.S. and of cuisines from around the world. Georgia is the No. 1 peanut-producing state...
intothelightadventures.com
It is Cotton Pickin Time
It is Cotton Pickin Time the cotton gets picked. Here in Georgia cotton is being harvested and baled up. Plus it is Pecan harvest time here as well. Georgia ranked 2nd in the U.S. in cotton planted acres and 4th in number of bales produced. ● Cotton is the most...
5 sentenced to prison over Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to...
allongeorgia.com
2023 Shad Season Opens January 1, River Regulations for Altamaha and Savannah
Commercial fishermen can take to the water beginning at 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, to take advantage of the opening day of shad season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). Shad season will run through midnight Mar. 31, 2023. “Last year’s shad...
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: December 16, 2022
What part of Georgia do you think about if someone said, “Hey, let’s go trout fishing”? North Georgia, right? And, for the most part – that is correct. Georgia offers some great trout fishing opportunities in the northern part of the state (find out more HERE). BUT, we have some fun news for those that might live or visit a little geographically lower – Trout Fishing in Middle Georgia. WHAT? For a limited amount of time you can catch trout in Perry, Georgia at a location right off I-75.
WJBF.com
Evans High sophomore named only student in Georgia to represent at Project Unloaded
EVANS, GA. (WJBF)- Lillian Lee-Sin is the only student in the state of Georgia standing against gun violence as a member of Project Unloaded. “Even if we weren’t being shot at, there was this idea that something can change within the next second,” Lee-Sin said. It’s a program...
chattanoogacw.com
'That's terrible:' Georgia lawmakers look for ways to raise law enforcement pay statewide
FORSYTH, Ga. — Should law enforcement in Georgia be paid more?. That's the focus of a committee in Atlanta made of up lawmakers from across the state. Not only did they recommend an increase in pay, but they also want an optional state wide law enforcement retirement plan. "Nationally...
WALB 10
As respiratory illnesses surge nationwide, South Georgia sees mixed numbers
SGMC says the most important thing about this is making sure they ensure quality care in a timely manner. Valdosta health official speaks about the mental health impact of school threats. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST. Valdosta health official speaks about the mental health impact of school...
wtoc.com
Studying black gill in shrimp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are many challenges that Georgia’s shrimping industry faces, including the price of fuel and keeping up with regulations. Over the last few years, scientists with the UGA Skidaway Institute of Oceanography have been studying another challenge called black gill. It was a full day...
41nbc.com
Miss Georgia, Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis, finishes in Top 5 at 2023 Miss America competition
UNCASVILLE, Connecticut (41NBC/WMGT) – Miss Wisconsin is Miss America 2023. 20-year-old Grace Stanke took the title at the annual competition Thursday night, held at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Miss Georgia, Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis, made the Top 5 and finished as 4th runner-up. Miss New York Taryn...
southarkansassun.com
Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas
Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
American Ranch Horse Association put on their last horse show this season
Throughout this year, the American Ranch Horse Association Georgia chapter, presented many horse shows for the local community and surrounding areas. This past Friday, Dec. 9- Sunday, Dec. 11, was their last horse show of the 2022 year. Billy Springer, Bulloch County Agricultural Complex manager, explains the reasoning of the show. “They simulate aspects of ranch work, and it’s judged.”
WJCL
Frigid temperatures on track to arrive for the Christmas holiday
Arctic air building over Canada is expected to pour across the central and eastern U.S. as Christmas nears. The cold blast is forecast to reach southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry a day or two before Christmas, and likely last through the holiday. Can temperatures get cold in Savannah on Christmas?...
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
fox5atlanta.com
Clients want high-end Georgia home builder arrested
High-end home builder Mikel Muffley was in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. The FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle was at court and heard both sides of this unusual case.
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Dec 11 – 18, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. FOREST HEIGHTS COUNTRY CLUB. 3772 COUNTRY CLUB RD STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (912) 678-0155. Permit Type: Food...
fox5atlanta.com
What Georgia drivers should do if a pothole damages their vehicle
A metro Atlanta driver says a pothole on the highway left her with a blown tire and damage to her rims. "My question to them would be what if their daughter or mother or child was driving on the road and hit the same pothole? Is it going to take someone dying?" said Kim Brooks.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
WRDW-TV
Meet the candidates for the Ga. House District 129 seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday was the last day of early voting for the vacant Georgia House District 129 seat of the late Wayne Howard. Election day is Tuesday, and here’s what you need to know about the candidates running for the seat. If you think you’re done, voters...
Comments / 1