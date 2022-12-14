ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAVY News 10

Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico family makes $1M gift to Virginia Repertory Theatre in memory of late daughter

A Henrico family has gifted $1 million to the Virginia Repertory Theatre to name the main theatre at its new Virginia Rep Center in memory of their late daughter and sibling. The gift from Susan Stevens Bogese and her two children, Allyson Bogese Ashcraft and Michael Bogese, III, will allow the theatre to be named for Jessica (Jessie) Michael Bogese, who died unexpectedly in March 2021.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
signsofthetimes.com

Jones Sign to Build New Virginia Facility

Jones Sign (De Pere, WI) is building a new facility in Richmond, VA and beefing up its payroll to support the expansion. The new Richmond plant will have a production floor spanning 33,000 sq. ft., more than doubling the 16,000-sq.-ft. space the company currently occupies. The move is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.
RICHMOND, VA

