Dance competition honors Chesterfield student killed by distracted driver
Anna Perry and Emma Kohstall have organized a dance competition in honor of Erin Kasemersky, who was killed last year after she was hit by a distracted driver.
James River High School students keep alumna’s memory alive with dance competition
A year after a James River High School graduate lost her life in a distracted driving crash, her former dance team celebrated her life and legacy by hosting a dance competition in her honor on Friday night.
Virginia Rogers Holton, former First Lady of Virginia, dies at 97
Virginia Rogers Holton, the wife of former Virginia Governor A. Linwood Holton Jr. and an early advocate for school desegregation, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16 at the age of 97.
WAVY News 10
Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 8 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
NBC12
Henrico infusion clinic opens new Prince George location to serve Tri-Cities patients
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico-based health clinic Infusion Solutions is making access to critical healthcare more accessible for residents around the Tri-Cities with the opening of a second clinic in Prince George County. Infusion Solutions President Annette Bennett says she understands the struggle of traveling long distances to receive...
Henrico family makes $1M gift to Virginia Repertory Theatre in memory of late daughter
A Henrico family has gifted $1 million to the Virginia Repertory Theatre to name the main theatre at its new Virginia Rep Center in memory of their late daughter and sibling. The gift from Susan Stevens Bogese and her two children, Allyson Bogese Ashcraft and Michael Bogese, III, will allow the theatre to be named for Jessica (Jessie) Michael Bogese, who died unexpectedly in March 2021.
Chick-fil-A is hatching in Goochland
The restaurant chain plans a 5,000-square-foot building for the site with two drive-thrus, according to permits filed with Goochland.
signsofthetimes.com
Jones Sign to Build New Virginia Facility
Jones Sign (De Pere, WI) is building a new facility in Richmond, VA and beefing up its payroll to support the expansion. The new Richmond plant will have a production floor spanning 33,000 sq. ft., more than doubling the 16,000-sq.-ft. space the company currently occupies. The move is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.
Colette McEachin officially endorses McClellan for Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District
On Saturday, Dec. 17, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Richmond Colette McEachin officially endorsed State Senator Jennifer McClellan for Virginia's 4th Congressional District, a seat that was left behind by McEachin's late husband Congressman Donald McEachin.
Missy Elliott receives her 2nd doctorate from Norfolk State University
Music icon Missy Elliott is the proud recipient of not one but two doctorate degrees. On Dec. 10, Elliott gave a memorable commencement speech for Norfolk State University’s graduation ceremony and later accepted the Presidential Commencement Medallion and an honorary doctorate. “To the Class Of 2022” May your Journey...
A.P. Hill’s remains uncovered from monument site in Richmond
The last city-owned confederate statue was removed Monday, Dec. 12. However, the pedestal of A.P. Hill is still standing with the general's remains buried below.
Special election timing could impact ‘blue wall’ blocking Youngkin priorities
Two special elections currently underway in Virginia could shift the balance of power in the General Assembly. The results could lower or build up the main barrier blocking GOP priorities, including abortion restrictions.
Verbal altercation sparks at A.P. Hill memorial site as crews remove pedestal, find remains
Tensions continue to swirl around the removal of Richmond's last Confederate statue, as an argument broke out at the A.P. memorial site on Tuesday morning.
Richmond mom traumatized after autistic son was locked out of elementary school, found wandering over a mile away
A Richmond mother is reeling after her autistic son was found wandering in the city after he was locked out of his elementary school.
WAVY News 10
State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. State police have also formally identified the three people killed. Family members had...
Children’s museum in Virginia hosts ‘Pride night with Legendary Santa,’ drag queen plays the Snow Queen
The Children's Museum of Richmond "invited LGBTQIA+ families to enjoy visits with Santa" for its "Pride Night with Legendary Santa" featuring a drag "snow queen."
Busch Gardens Williamsburg will permanently close popular ride in 3 weeks
Busch Gardens Williamsburg will be saying goodbye to one of its longtime rides in just three weeks, according to officials with the amusement park.
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
Tensions rise on day 2 of A.P. Hill statue removal, remains recovered
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, bystanders gathered around the site where a statue of confederate general A.P. Hill had previously stood for over 130 years prior to its removal on Monday, Dec. 12. On the second day of the removal process, onlookers watched as crews — along with a descendant of Hill — unearthed Hill's remains.
