breezynews.com
NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS
The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
WTOK-TV
NWS confirms tornadoes in east Mississippi; LEMA confirms one in Toomsuba
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett confirmed to News 11 that a tornado did hit in Toomsuba Wednesday. The strength of the tornado has not yet been determined. Barrett noted damage on Shelby Gressett Road. Survey teams from the National Weather Service have confirmed...
WDAM-TV
Severe weather cuts through Jones County Wednesday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Severe storms pounded parts of Jones County Wednesday. The county experienced several tornado warnings and what appears to be a funnel cloud was captured above 16th Avenue in Laurel. Jones County Emergency Management Agency personnel said, though no structures were damaged from any of the...
WTOK-TV
Severe weather tracks across Mississippi
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bands of severe weather tracking across Mississippi Wednesday are producing tornado warnings and power outages. There are reports of homes badly damaged or leveled in Clarke County, which had several tornado warnings through the day. The path of the storm was estimated at possibly half a mile wide along County Road 650 and County Road 670. That included a report of people trapped on CR 6151 with the home destroyed. There are reports of homes were damaged and trees uprooted a mile north of Hickory as well.
WTOK-TV
Storm damage in Newton County
HICKORY, Miss. (WTOK) -Trees, fences, roofs, and roads all took a massive hit Wednesday evening out in Newton County as several tornados ripped through the area. Thankfully through the quick response of the residents in Newton County there were no injuries or deaths reported. “So I’m in Newton County right...
WTOK-TV
Clarke Co. family loses everything in Wednesday storm
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Clarke County family is recovering after their home was destroyed by a storm Wednesday that came and went before people even knew what was happening. Thankfully, the family was not home when the storm hit. They were shocked to see their home in bad condition.
WTOK-TV
Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosts active shooter class in Decatur
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office held an active shooter class for churches and church security teams on Saturday in Decatur. The sheriff’s department and the Department of Homeland Security partnered together to teach the attendees tips that could save lives. Sheriff Pennington said they...
WDAM-TV
Missing man reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to the sheriff’s department, 53-year-old Patrick Prater, of Vossburg, has been reported as a missing person. Prater was last seen on Tuesday night. He was discovered missing on Wednesday morning...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 16, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
kicks96news.com
Early Morning Burglary at Oishi in Carthage
Oishi Japanese Express located on Hwy 16 West in Carthage was broken into just before 1 am on Thursday, December 15th. Carthage Police Department tells Kicks96 News that it appears the burglar threw a rock at the glass door, causing it to shatter. The thief stole some change from the restaurant and left.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police searching for vadalism suspects
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Graffiti artists strike again at the same location. The Meridian Parking Garage was vandalized once again. The Meridian Police Department is looking for two men. You can see one man wearing a hoody and one in a t-shirt. The two men were seen driving this gray pickup truck.
impact601.com
Accidental shooting leaves one deceased in Vossburg
A Thursday evening incident that was determined as an accidental discharge left a person form Louisiana deceased at a hunting camp in Vossburg. "The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 5:45 p.m., on Thursday, December 15, in regards of someone being shot," stated Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
WDAM-TV
Woman wanted in burglary investigation in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a woman in connection to a burglary investigation. According to the sheriff’s department, 36-year-old Roberta Ann Jones is wanted on an outstanding bench warrant from Jasper County Circuit Court. Jones is believed to be in Jones...
WTOK-TV
Local 12-year-old girl found safe, family thanks all who helped search
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The search for missing 12-year-old Callie Chatham has come to an end. She has been found safe. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, and many volunteers searched for 12-year-old Callie Chatham for several hours Friday afternoon. She was found in...
YAHOO!
Anniston man linked to 2018 robbery through DNA found guilty
Dec. 16—An Anniston man was found guilty of robbery and other federal charges Monday after being linked through DNA to an incident that occurred in Mississippi in 2018. A federal jury in Jackson, Miss., found Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, of Anniston, guilty of two counts of robbery and two counts of "using or carrying a firearm in connection with the robberies," according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, Darren J. LaMarca.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Graves of the King and Queen of the Gypsies in Meridian
The Graves of the King and Queen of the Gypsies in Meridian, Mississippi. The Gypsy Queen was buried here. She is estimated to have gathered over 20,000 people for her funeral. This was the most attended grave in Mississippi. The King and Queen of the Gypsies lived a nomadic lifestyle....
impact601.com
Alleged domestic incident turns fatal, leaves two deceased
An alleged domestic dispute turned violent Friday evening, resulting in two fatalities in Jasper County. "On December 16, at approximately 6:40 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call where the caller reported what they thought to be screams and gun shots," said Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
WTOK-TV
Pizza guy robbed at gunpoint in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. Three juveniles have been arrested according to the Meridian Police Department. A Papa John’s Pizza delivery person was robbed at gunpoint at 3420 36th Avenue according to MPD. Police said the suspects took the victim’s car...
WTOK-TV
Jury returns guilty verdict against Carlos Roncali
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - A Newton County man who stood trial this week was found guilty of capital murder and kidnapping by a jury Wednesday. Carlos Roncali was charged in September 2020 with killing Marian Roncali by injecting her with drugs and holding her against her will in his parents’ house on Pecan Road, leading to her death.
WDAM-TV
Laurel man arrested after Sunday traffic stop
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Sunday. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on the off-ramp of Interstate 59 onto South 16th Avenue when a vehicle approached the checkpoint occupied by a female driver and male passenger around 1 p.m.
