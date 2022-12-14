ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

Senior living demand rises with more senior residents

More senior living communities are in the works for Conroe and Montgomery. (Courtesy Woodhaven Village) Senior living developments are opening in the Conroe and Montgomery area to meet the growing senior adult population. Conroe and Montgomery ZIP codes saw a 27.48% increase in residents age 55 and older from 2016-21, according to five-year American Community Survey estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
CONROE, TX
thekatynews.com

Northwest Assistance Ministries Is Giving Holiday Blessings

On Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17, 2022, Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) is spreading holiday cheer by distributing supplies to prepare entire holiday meals to 400 pre-registered local families, and providing gifts for nearly 5,000 children. Throughout the past few months, NAM has been collecting donations of new, unwrapped...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Finding Balance: Katy, Fulshear align conservation efforts with continued residential growth

For example, Cross Creek Ranch’s Flewellen Creek restoration project was completed in 2020. Designed by ecological conservation company BioHabitats, it reconnected the 15,000-linear-foot stream to its flood plain after it had seen severe erosion from years of agricultural use and development. (Courtesy Cross Creek Ranch) The Katy and Fulshear...
FULSHEAR, TX
papercitymag.com

New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You

The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

1st Choice Dental opens clinic in Clear Lake Aarea

1st Choice Dental is now open in the Clear Lake area. (Courtesy Pexels) 1st Choice Dental opened for business Nov. 18 at 1147 Clear Lake Blvd., Houston, according to front desk receptionist Nallely Ramirez. The dental clinic offers oral surgery, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, sedation dentistry, endodontics and general dentistry services, according to its website. The clinic is headed by Dr. Khalid Malkawi, who has worked in the field of dentistry since 2010. 281-984-7400. www.1stchoicedentalcenter.com/
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chot Nho Vietnamese cafe opens in Katy

Chot Nho opened Nov. 21. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Chot Nho Cafe, a Vietnamese restaurant and karaoke bar, opened Nov. 21 in Katy. Located in a shopping center at 23227 Mercantile Parkway, Ste. A10, Katy—within a short distance of PopStroke, a golf-focused entertainment center that held its grand opening Dec. 16—markets as the best coffee in town for sports fans. The business does not have a website. 346-558-7383.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Zalat Pizza is now serving in Conroe's Kroger Marketplace

Zalat Pizza opened Dec. 16 in Conroe's Kroger Marketplace. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Zealot's Pizza opened Dec. 16 inside Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe. According to previous reporting, Zalat Pizza offers a variety of handmade pizzas for pickup and on-demand delivery, and it was founded by Khanh Nguyen. According to a Dec. 13 release, the first Zalat Pizza opened in 2015 in Dallas, and nearly everything is made from scratch, including the dough and the fresh sauce. The second Kroger Marketplace location marks the 27th Zalat Pizza across Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, according to the release.
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

Streets to be closed in Downtown Houston for active threat exercise

HOUSTON - The City of Houston announced a few streets will be closed next week for an active threat exercise. On Dec. 21, the City says they will conduct a full-scale active threat exercise at 611 Walker Street in downtown from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Due to this exercise, the following streets will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting at 9 a.m.:
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Historic Houston Home Hosts a Super Stylish Holiday Schmooze — This Legacy Endures

Dr. Robert Hilliard Jr., Chree Boydstun, Mary Patton, Milton Townsend at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze at Townsend's Montrose home. (Photo by Killy Chavez) Since its founding by acclaimed caterer Jackson Hicks a few decades ago, Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze has been one of the season’s most anticipated charitable fundraisers. Each year a Houston home of grandeur is opened for the supportive throng that on occasion numbered more than 300. This year’s event was held in the historic home that the late caterer extraordinaire had shared with his partner Milton Townsend.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Bluebonnet Tasting Room coming soon to Tomball

The Bluebonnet Tasting Room will open New Year's Eve in Tomball. (Courtesy The Bluebonnet Tasting Room) The Bluebonnet Tasting Room is projected to open New Year's Eve in Tomball. The business is a wine bar that will be located at 401 Commerce St., Tomball, and will offer a variety of Texas-only wine and beers. 832-797-0111. www.facebook.com/theBluebonnetTomball.
TOMBALL, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston woman marks friend's birthday on street she died, hopes no one else dies there

HOUSTON - A stretch of Westheimer Road that’s deemed dangerous by local Houston leaders after a number of fatal accidents is once again being highlighted. One woman whose best friend died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on Westheimer Road at Greenridge wants changes made so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. "It’s horrible that this happened to my friend, but she’s not the only one," explains Dawn Gonzalez who says she shouldn’t have to celebrate her best friend Ann Barret’s birthday in this way.
HOUSTON, TX
