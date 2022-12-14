Read full article on original website
Senior living demand rises with more senior residents
More senior living communities are in the works for Conroe and Montgomery. (Courtesy Woodhaven Village) Senior living developments are opening in the Conroe and Montgomery area to meet the growing senior adult population. Conroe and Montgomery ZIP codes saw a 27.48% increase in residents age 55 and older from 2016-21, according to five-year American Community Survey estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
thekatynews.com
Northwest Assistance Ministries Is Giving Holiday Blessings
On Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17, 2022, Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) is spreading holiday cheer by distributing supplies to prepare entire holiday meals to 400 pre-registered local families, and providing gifts for nearly 5,000 children. Throughout the past few months, NAM has been collecting donations of new, unwrapped...
Finding Balance: Katy, Fulshear align conservation efforts with continued residential growth
For example, Cross Creek Ranch’s Flewellen Creek restoration project was completed in 2020. Designed by ecological conservation company BioHabitats, it reconnected the 15,000-linear-foot stream to its flood plain after it had seen severe erosion from years of agricultural use and development. (Courtesy Cross Creek Ranch) The Katy and Fulshear...
papercitymag.com
New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You
The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
1st Choice Dental opens clinic in Clear Lake Aarea
1st Choice Dental is now open in the Clear Lake area. (Courtesy Pexels) 1st Choice Dental opened for business Nov. 18 at 1147 Clear Lake Blvd., Houston, according to front desk receptionist Nallely Ramirez. The dental clinic offers oral surgery, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, sedation dentistry, endodontics and general dentistry services, according to its website. The clinic is headed by Dr. Khalid Malkawi, who has worked in the field of dentistry since 2010. 281-984-7400. www.1stchoicedentalcenter.com/
Biotech center planned for Generation Park's San Jacinto College campus
Master-planned community Generation Park's branch of San Jacinto College will soon be home to the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training’s biotech training programs, officials announced in a Dec. 13 news release. (Rendering courtesy McCord Development) Master-planned community Generation Park's branch of San Jacinto College will soon be...
Chot Nho Vietnamese cafe opens in Katy
Chot Nho opened Nov. 21. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Chot Nho Cafe, a Vietnamese restaurant and karaoke bar, opened Nov. 21 in Katy. Located in a shopping center at 23227 Mercantile Parkway, Ste. A10, Katy—within a short distance of PopStroke, a golf-focused entertainment center that held its grand opening Dec. 16—markets as the best coffee in town for sports fans. The business does not have a website. 346-558-7383.
Zalat Pizza is now serving in Conroe's Kroger Marketplace
Zalat Pizza opened Dec. 16 in Conroe's Kroger Marketplace. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Zealot's Pizza opened Dec. 16 inside Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe. According to previous reporting, Zalat Pizza offers a variety of handmade pizzas for pickup and on-demand delivery, and it was founded by Khanh Nguyen. According to a Dec. 13 release, the first Zalat Pizza opened in 2015 in Dallas, and nearly everything is made from scratch, including the dough and the fresh sauce. The second Kroger Marketplace location marks the 27th Zalat Pizza across Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, according to the release.
Woman in SUV accelerates by mistake into southwest Houston animal hospital, witnesses say
Employees and customers at the Wilcrest Animal Hospital are feeling lucky they weren't seriously hurt.
fox26houston.com
Streets to be closed in Downtown Houston for active threat exercise
HOUSTON - The City of Houston announced a few streets will be closed next week for an active threat exercise. On Dec. 21, the City says they will conduct a full-scale active threat exercise at 611 Walker Street in downtown from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Due to this exercise, the following streets will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting at 9 a.m.:
papercitymag.com
Historic Houston Home Hosts a Super Stylish Holiday Schmooze — This Legacy Endures
Dr. Robert Hilliard Jr., Chree Boydstun, Mary Patton, Milton Townsend at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze at Townsend's Montrose home. (Photo by Killy Chavez) Since its founding by acclaimed caterer Jackson Hicks a few decades ago, Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze has been one of the season’s most anticipated charitable fundraisers. Each year a Houston home of grandeur is opened for the supportive throng that on occasion numbered more than 300. This year’s event was held in the historic home that the late caterer extraordinaire had shared with his partner Milton Townsend.
The Bluebonnet Tasting Room coming soon to Tomball
The Bluebonnet Tasting Room will open New Year's Eve in Tomball. (Courtesy The Bluebonnet Tasting Room) The Bluebonnet Tasting Room is projected to open New Year's Eve in Tomball. The business is a wine bar that will be located at 401 Commerce St., Tomball, and will offer a variety of Texas-only wine and beers. 832-797-0111. www.facebook.com/theBluebonnetTomball.
Silver Alert canceled for missing man last seen in Tomball area
TOMBALL, Texas — A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 83-year-old man last seen near Tomball. Precinct 4 confirmed the man was located safely early Sunday morning. He is now at home with his family, according to deputies. We've removed his name and image from the article for...
Construction nears completion on Loop 494 expansion project
Construction is underway on a project to expand Loop 494 between half a mile north of Sorters McClellan Road from two to four lanes with a raised turf median, center turn lanes at intersections and sidewalks. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Construction is underway on a project to expand Loop 494 between...
40 cats living in roach-infested hoarder house rescued by Houston Humane Society
The Houston Humane Society said a woman who was trying to provide a home for the animals grew overwhelmed. They said some of the animals displayed signs of malnourishment.
Latest community survey shows population, income increases in Lake Houston area
The annual American Community Survey offers insight into a variety of topics in communities around the country. (Courtesy Pexels) The Lake Houston-area community has grown by more than 44,000 residents—or about 15.2%—from 2016-21, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey five-year estimates released Dec. 8.
HCSO: Investigation underway after body found on North Freeway feeder
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a pedestrian was hit by traffic. It happened on the southbound feeder of the North Freeway just south of Richey Road before 11 p.m. Saturday. Details are limited at this time,...
houstoncitybook.com
Grand Stairway over Memorial Drive Is One Family's Amazing Holiday Gift to Houston
ONE FAMILY HAS made a unique gift to the city this holiday season — a fabulous new feature of Memorial Park sure to thrill children and challenge fitness-minded adults for years to come. The new “scramble,” created with a $3.5 million gift from Emily Clay and family, will open...
fox26houston.com
Houston woman marks friend's birthday on street she died, hopes no one else dies there
HOUSTON - A stretch of Westheimer Road that’s deemed dangerous by local Houston leaders after a number of fatal accidents is once again being highlighted. One woman whose best friend died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on Westheimer Road at Greenridge wants changes made so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. "It’s horrible that this happened to my friend, but she’s not the only one," explains Dawn Gonzalez who says she shouldn’t have to celebrate her best friend Ann Barret’s birthday in this way.
League City Parkway, Walker Street intersection improvements to start next year
Construction will start in 2023 and finish the same year. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Crews will extend the existing left-turn lanes along League City Parkway onto Walker Street, install new dedicated right-turn lanes, correct the intersection’s grade and make appropriate traffic signal modifications. Jake has been a print journalist for...
