FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Personalize your neighbor gifts with thrifted items
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Jingle Jangle is the sound that’s about to come from your wallet! Thrifting expert, Amy Rasmussen, is here to help you save some extra pennies this Christmas season. Expenses can add up this time of year, but you need not fret. Rasmussen says your local thrift store could have just what you need to personalize gifts for everyone on your list.
Unique pickleball paddles and gear
DRAPER, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Pickleball is said to be the fastest-growing sport in the US and can be played by people of all ages and abilities. Katy Luxem, founder and CEO of Big Dill Pickleball Co, makes unique pickleball paddles and gear that would make the perfect gift. Whether...
Giving young children the gift of knowledge this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — The holidays are almost upon us. And for kids, the time indoors on cold winter days makes a wonderful opportunity to get a head start on their learning. For any parents seeking to help give their kids all the best chances for success in school, a unique program is making these educational goals a reality, and at no cost.
Salt Lake City homeless shelter needs your help as freezing temperatures drop
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Freezing temperatures are pushing one Salt Lake City homeless shelter to the brink to help get people off the streets and into their warm facility, and now they’re asking the public for help. The Rescue Mission of Salt Lake Assistant House Manager Kurtis...
Mark Miller Subaru recognizes the holidays by supporting our community
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — In their continued generosity to the community, Mark Miller Subaru is celebrating their Subaru Share The Love Event where they donate $500 to a local charity for every new Subaru sold or leased at Mark Miller Subaru. This annual celebration will run from now through January 3rd, 2023.
Organic foaming soap delivered straight to your door
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Throughout the last couple of years, the need for an effective antibacterial soap has sky rocketed. The search ends here with The Promise Soap Company. Alise Allen, VP of Marketing and Design, joined us on the show to share the mission behind the company.
Cute and cozy winter fashion
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Whether you like to go skiing or prefer to stay warm inside, fashion blogger, D’Arcy Vandenberg, has tips to stay cozy and cute this season. Plus, just simply living in Utah during the winter calls for some staple pieces that will keep you warm.
Living for comfort in this new community by Woodside Homes
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — You’ve searched all around Utah just looking for that dream home. And while you checked high and low for your perfect space, the hunt continues as the market remains in high demand. Fortunately, one of the state’s leading home builders — Woodside Homes — has kept busy to meet this demand. Their most recent project, Boulder at Sky Ranch, gives residents an ideal location to settle down in West Jordan.
Midway Ice Castles open before Christmas for the first time in history
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – A hefty blanket of snow provided by a recent wave of storms has Utahns walking through a winter wonderland. As a result, one of Utah’s most popular winter wonderlands is opening ahead of Christmas for the first time in its history. The famous Midway...
Kneaders Overnight French Toast
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — The sweet smell of Overnight French Toast is filling the studio kitchen this morning, and it’s all thanks to Kneaders Bakery & Cafe. This super-popular breakfast item is now coming to our home kitchens with help from a super-simple recipe, shared with us by Amy Peterson, Director of Retail and Pastry with Kneaders.
Watch Star of Wonder: A New Christmas Musical
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Daily Dish) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year to go see the local production of Star of Wonder: A New Christmas Musical. This is the 4th year that the show is coming back to the stage. It follows the story of...
Prenatal yoga poses to help with hip and spine health
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Staying mobile and active during pregnancy can be difficult, but yoga instructor, Prezley Potter, has some poses to help promote healthy hips and spine to prepare for giving birth. With only a couple of weeks left in her pregnancy, Prezley says that staying...
West Valley City Police renews plea for tips in six-year homicide cold case
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – West Valley City Police Department is once again seeking the public’s help in gathering information about a homicide case that has gone cold. On Dec. 12, 2016, 20-year-old Javier Medina was in his aunt’s driveway on Bendixon Drive when two men drove...
Rediscovering intimacy with a partner using advanced medical tech
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Stronger intimacy with our partners will more often than not lead to healthier relationships. While this is not always true, many men out there would agree. For those men suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED), this concern is all too real as there are more than 3 million sufferers in the U.S. every year.
WarmSculpting: An advanced solution for non-surgical fat removal
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Do you keep a healthy diet and regular exercise routine, but still can’t lose that stubborn fat? Sometimes we need a little extra help to accomplish our weight loss goals, which is where an expert like those at Symphony Medical Spa make them a reality.
How Research is Helping Improve Patient Care
Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 UTAH) — High-quality care at Intermountain Healthcare begins long before a patient enters an Intermountain hospital or clinic. It starts with innovative research that leads directly to improved patient care. The long and distinguished history of leading cutting-edge clinical research at Intermountain began in...
