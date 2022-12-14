SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Jingle Jangle is the sound that’s about to come from your wallet! Thrifting expert, Amy Rasmussen, is here to help you save some extra pennies this Christmas season. Expenses can add up this time of year, but you need not fret. Rasmussen says your local thrift store could have just what you need to personalize gifts for everyone on your list.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO