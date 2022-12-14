‘The Witcher Blood Origins’ Joey Batey Makes a Sad Confession About Henry Cavill’s Exit From the Netflix Drama Series, “It was a lill gutting because…”

Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
DCEU fans have already fan-cast the perfect new Superman
Welp, it’s official we can’t have nice things, and our dreams of another Henry Cavill Superman movie are over. That’s right; there’ll be no Man of Steel 2, I’ll tell the children. Of course, as sad as this news is for DCEU fans who were hoping James Gunn’s tenure as DC Studios CEO would herald the return of the Synder-verse, it is also quite exciting.
Looks Like Henry Cavill Is Officially Grounded — Why Is He No Longer Playing Superman?
Look, up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman — and he is not being played by fan favorite Henry Cavill. Almost two months after announcing he would be donning the blue suit and red cape once again, the actor has revealed he is no longer stepping back into the red boots. Did he come across some Kryptonite? Why is Henry Cavill not returning as Superman... and is it too late to toss a coin back to The Witcher?
Henry Cavill Reveals He’s Done as Superman After Being ‘Told to Announce His Return’: ‘My Turn to Wear the Cape Has Passed’
Changing their mind. Henry Cavill will no longer portray Superman in the DC movie universe — despite previously announcing that he’d be returning to the role. “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Cavill, 39, wrote […]
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
digitalspy.com
Avatar: The Way of Water's Rotten Tomatoes score is revealed
Avatar: The Way of Water's Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed after the first reviews landed. James Cameron's sequel, more than a decade in the making, has finally arrived in cinemas, revisiting the world of Pandora as the Sully family must once again rally to save their majestic world. Digital...
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter fans freak out after realising what Voldemort means
The Harry Potter movies were a staple of many people’s childhood, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t still learning new things about the fantasy movies. Take the main Harry Potter villain, Voldemort. You probably know that you’re not really supposed to pronounce the ‘T’ in his name but do you know what Voldemort means?
What Netflix Had to Say About Henry Cavill's The Witcher Exit
Watch: Michelle Yeoh on Liam Hemsworth Joining The Witcher: Blood Origin. The legacy of The Witcher will live on—even without Henry Cavill at the forefront. In October, Cavill announced he would be stepping away from the Netflix fantasy drama after its upcoming third season—with the announcement that Liam Hemsworth will assume the role of Geralt for season four—and potentially beyond.
CNET
New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
From Indiana Jones to Christopher Nolan, from Marvel to Barbie, there are some big hitters hitting theaters and streaming in 2023. As usual there are a ton of sequels and superheroes, but there are some cool filmmakers and even a few original stories in there too. Click through the gallery...
New ‘Superman’ Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic
DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn tonight officially made known their plans for their first movie under their regime: It’s Superman, a script that the latter is currently writing about the Man of Steel’s early days. It’s not an origins story, but a new actor will be sought to play Superman. As for Henry Cavill — while the DC bosses, would like to work with him, he’s been informed he’s not part of the next iteration of Superman given its new direction. The actor later confirmed that , saying, “My turn to wear the cape has passed.” Related Story Henry Cavill...
Tom Hardy’s Odds of Being the Next James Bond Are Dropping, While Another Marvel Star’s Chances Are Climbing
At one point, ‘Venom’ star Tom Hardy was the odds on favorite to take over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig.
Years Ahead of His ‘Game of Thrones’ Sequel Announcement, Kit Harington Declared He Would Never Return as Jon Snow — ‘Not On Your Life’
Years after Kit Harington declared that he would never return as his ‘Game of Thrones’ character Jon Snow, a sequel series is reportedly in early development.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's First Box Office Numbers Are In
Though the Thursday previews screenings for Avatar: The Way of Water are still going (the movie clocks in at over three hours long after all), early numbers for the film have come in. Deadline reports that the James Cameron-sequel is "on its way to a $17 million Thursday night." For comparison sake this is on par with the likes of The Batman, which brought in $17.6 million, but decidedly lower than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which managed to secure $28 million. Unlike the Marvel Studios release however, Cameron's sequel is expected to have a much bigger hold weekend to weekend, in part because of the winter holidays but also because of the lack of counter programming.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
ComicBook
Netflix Exec Calls Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender a 'Stunning Spectacle'
Netflix is hard at work on a slew of originals these days, and of course, one of those projects is none other than Avatar: The Last Airbender. Production got underway on the show earlier this year, and netizens are growing more eager by the day to see how it looks. As the new year approaches, those pleas are only getting louder, and now one Netflix executive is teasing fans with a glowing update on Avatar's status.
AOL Corp
1st 'Barbie' trailer reveals Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken: 'I love it already'
Come on, Barbie — let's go party. The moviegoers who showed up for the first screenings of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water were delighted to see the very first trailer for Greta Gerwig's buzzy Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as the Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend, Ken. Now that minute-and-a-half long teaser has hit the internet and is giving fans a reason to look forward to the summer of 2023. (Watch the trailer above.)
Digital Trends
10 villains who need to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ranked
Though Marvel Studios has just about finished Phase Four of its cinematic universe, there are still many powerful supervillains that should be introduced in future projects. There are plenty of evil scientists, ancient demons, and cosmic conquerors that the studio can bring in to face Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. In anticipation of the battles to come, here are the villains that need to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Comments / 0