q973radio.com
Jay Whatley’s Shreveport #12StraysOfChristmas: Day 7- Meet Allie
For the next 12 Days it’s Jay Whatley’s 12 Strays of Christmas with Caddo Animal Services in Shreveport. We want to help homeless pets from Shreveport and around the ArkLaTex find their forever home for Christmas. Today meet Allie.. She’s the mom to Day 6’s pet’s, Muhammad and Clarissa.
q973radio.com
Is A White Christmas In Store For Shreveport This Year?
You know the song… I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, but, let’s be honest.. how often does that happen in Shreveport? Well, maybe this year it’ll happen. Check out these forecast models that show 5 to 6 inches of snow. Meteorologists say don’t freak out just yet, there are several forecast models they look at, but, would you want a white Christmas??
KTBS
Shreveport Police Department held their Class 87 graduation ceremony
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department welcomed 12 new officers in a ceremony held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Greenwood Road. These 12 men and women endured 16 weeks of rigorous physical and mental preparation to be able to advance to their field training. For the next 16 weeks they will be on the streets with their training officers helping to keep our city safe.
Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar
Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
KSLA
Woman’s car, Christmas gifts stolen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s much more than just a hunt for a car stolen overnight from the driveway of a Bossier City mother of three. It’s also a hunt for their Christmas. The family awoke to find their car missing ... along with Christmas presents...
KSLA
Caddo School Board Member hosts Ring The Bell For Our Children
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dottie Bell, a Caddo Parish school board member, is hosting an event to support the children and families affected by recent storms. On Dec. 19, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., the Ring The Bell For Our Children fundraiser will be raising funds and collecting gifts for the children and their families that have been affected by recent storms.
KTBS
GoFundMe started for South Caddo man who lost wife, child to tornado
KEITHVILLE, La. - A couple renting a home to a family in Keithville are bringing attention to efforts to help a man recover after the tragic death of his family, Tuesday night. James and Martha Matlock owned the property that Jamie Little was renting in south Caddo Parish when a...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Five Shreveport Women arrested and charged with theft at Ulta store in Texarkana
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas, the Texarkana, Arkansas Police said. Police said that Central Dispatch gave out information that the items stolen from the store had tracking devices...
KTBS
EXCLUSIVE: Ride Along with Shreveport Police Department Community Response Unit
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith brought back the Community Response Unit after being named top cop of the city at the beginning of the year. KTBS 3 got a firsthand look of how the CRU patrols the streets of Shreveport. In an exclusive ride-along offered to KTBS,...
First Look at Bossier City’s New Casino
It's a done deal. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the transfer of ownership of the Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City to Foundation Gaming based in Mississippi. The company plans to spend $190 million dollars to completely renovate and rebuild the current property in Bossier City. The riverboat...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police investigate body found in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a possible crime scene in Highland Friday afternoon. NBC 6 reporters on the scene confirm that police found a body in a ditch near King’s Highway and Creswell Avenue intersection. The body was reported around 9 a.m. by the property...
KSLA
Man sentenced for birthday party killing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty to a killing that occurred at a child’s birthday party in June of 2020. DeMichael Antonio Turel, 29, pleaded guilty to the negligent homicide after shooting Jermaine Robinson, 31, in the chest. Turel fired the gun at a birthday party in the 5200 block of Bienville Street, according to Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office.
KTBS
Drivers contesting school zone speed camera tickets prompt change to system
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The company that's sent tens of thousands of speeding tickets to drivers in school zones here this fall is making a tweak to the system. That's after evidence shows innocent drivers have been ticketed. That's what came out of a hearing Wednesday morning, where 16 people contested...
UPDATE: Suspect Named, Another Arrested in Shreveport Murder
Shreveport Police have given a more detailed account of the murder of Michael Grace in Shreveport this morning. According to a statement from SPD, a suspect has been identified and another person has been arrested in connection to the slaying. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of...
q973radio.com
What Food Are We Ordering The Most For Delivery in Shreveport?
Grubhub just released their year-end report, and the top trending cuisine of the year was . . . Australian. They didn’t list any particular restaurants, but on their app they DO consider Outback Steakhouse to be “Australian.” I mean I love a good Vicki’s fillet and bloomin’ onion too, so I get it!
Violence Erupts in Bossier City Leaving 3 Teens Wounded
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are continuing an ongoing investigation into a shooting on Wednesday evening that left three juveniles wounded, one is in critical condition. Police were called around 8:30PM on December 14th about several gunshots fired in the area of Traffic and Berry Streets. The shooting,...
KSLA
SFD battles quadplex fire on Stoner Avenue in Highland; mattress caught on fire by space heaters
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battle flames at a two-story quadplex on fire on Stoner Avenue. On Dec. 16, at 7:09 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 400 block of Stoner Avenue. Firefighters arrived within four minutes of the call and discovered heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story quadplex.
q973radio.com
A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area
It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
Bossier Man Wanted for Smashing Window at Local Business
On 11-25-22, Bossier City Police responded to 407 Barksdale, boot barn in reference to property damage. A customer came into the business and wanted to sell his used boots. The owner of the business told him he was not interested in the boots and did not want to purchase them from him. The customer got mad and walked out of the store, once outside the store the customer bumped a statue, knocking it over, breaking the window in the store front. The customer, his wife, and child just walked off.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana State Police will conduct child safety seat check in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, in partnership with Louisiana State Police Troop G, will conduct child safety seat check-ups at a Shreveport law firm Saturday morning. The check-up will begin at 10 a.m. and end at noon at 1030 King’s Highway at Rice &...
