Shreveport, LA

q973radio.com

Jay Whatley’s Shreveport #12StraysOfChristmas: Day 7- Meet Allie

For the next 12 Days it’s Jay Whatley’s 12 Strays of Christmas with Caddo Animal Services in Shreveport. We want to help homeless pets from Shreveport and around the ArkLaTex find their forever home for Christmas. Today meet Allie.. She’s the mom to Day 6’s pet’s, Muhammad and Clarissa.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Is A White Christmas In Store For Shreveport This Year?

You know the song… I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, but, let’s be honest.. how often does that happen in Shreveport? Well, maybe this year it’ll happen. Check out these forecast models that show 5 to 6 inches of snow. Meteorologists say don’t freak out just yet, there are several forecast models they look at, but, would you want a white Christmas??
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport Police Department held their Class 87 graduation ceremony

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department welcomed 12 new officers in a ceremony held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Greenwood Road. These 12 men and women endured 16 weeks of rigorous physical and mental preparation to be able to advance to their field training. For the next 16 weeks they will be on the streets with their training officers helping to keep our city safe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar

Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman’s car, Christmas gifts stolen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s much more than just a hunt for a car stolen overnight from the driveway of a Bossier City mother of three. It’s also a hunt for their Christmas. The family awoke to find their car missing ... along with Christmas presents...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Caddo School Board Member hosts Ring The Bell For Our Children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dottie Bell, a Caddo Parish school board member, is hosting an event to support the children and families affected by recent storms. On Dec. 19, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., the Ring The Bell For Our Children fundraiser will be raising funds and collecting gifts for the children and their families that have been affected by recent storms.
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

First Look at Bossier City’s New Casino

It's a done deal. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the transfer of ownership of the Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City to Foundation Gaming based in Mississippi. The company plans to spend $190 million dollars to completely renovate and rebuild the current property in Bossier City. The riverboat...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police investigate body found in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a possible crime scene in Highland Friday afternoon. NBC 6 reporters on the scene confirm that police found a body in a ditch near King’s Highway and Creswell Avenue intersection. The body was reported around 9 a.m. by the property...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man sentenced for birthday party killing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty to a killing that occurred at a child’s birthday party in June of 2020. DeMichael Antonio Turel, 29, pleaded guilty to the negligent homicide after shooting Jermaine Robinson, 31, in the chest. Turel fired the gun at a birthday party in the 5200 block of Bienville Street, according to Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

What Food Are We Ordering The Most For Delivery in Shreveport?

Grubhub just released their year-end report, and the top trending cuisine of the year was . . . Australian. They didn’t list any particular restaurants, but on their app they DO consider Outback Steakhouse to be “Australian.” I mean I love a good Vicki’s fillet and bloomin’ onion too, so I get it!
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area

It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Man Wanted for Smashing Window at Local Business

On 11-25-22, Bossier City Police responded to 407 Barksdale, boot barn in reference to property damage. A customer came into the business and wanted to sell his used boots. The owner of the business told him he was not interested in the boots and did not want to purchase them from him. The customer got mad and walked out of the store, once outside the store the customer bumped a statue, knocking it over, breaking the window in the store front. The customer, his wife, and child just walked off.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

