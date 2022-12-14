Read full article on original website
cityofbeaufort.org
Santa will be touring Beaufort neighborhoods Dec. 19-21
BEAUFORT, S.C. – Calling all kids!. Santa will be making an appearance on our very own City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department fire truck next week! Here is where you can see Santa and cheer him on:. Monday, Dec. 19, 5:30-8 p.m.:. Pigeon Point and Downtown area:
live5news.com
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: More than 1,000 illegal short-term rentals operating in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Short-term rentals have taken off in the last few years and despite the City of Charleston’s best efforts, thousands of illegal advertisements continue to pop up. “We had a very big uptick in complaints of transient people coming through their neighborhoods not knowing who they...
wtoc.com
Search over, one in custody in connection to Saturday shooting in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the search has concluded for the two individuals they believed to have been involved in a shooting on Saturday. Officials say one person is in custody. No additional details have been released at this time including if anyone...
walterborolive.com
Boise Cascade Company expanding South Carolina footprint with new Colleton County operations
Boise Cascade Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor for building materials, recently announced plans to expand its South Carolina operations with a new facility in Colleton County. The company’s $9 million investment will create 30 new jobs. “We are excited to be planning a branch location in Colleton County....
live5news.com
Ralph H. Johnson VA hosting PACT Act information session for veterans
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System on Thursday is hosting an informational event about the PACT Act for veterans. The hospital says specialists in eligibility, enrollment and benefits claims will be at the North Charleston outpatient clinic from noon - 4 p.m. to answer questions.
wpde.com
Disaster recovery centers closing in Horry, Georgetown Co.; FEMA help still available
WPDE — Disaster Recovery Centers in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties are set to close next week, but FEMA will still be available to help. FEMA specialists will be available to help Hurricane Ian disaster survivors update information in their accounts and direct them to federal, state and community programs and assistance.
live5news.com
Man convicted in 2020 Beaufort County murder
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was found guilty in a Beaufort County court Friday of murdering a security software engineer in an armed robbery attempt, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of Green Pond, was found guilty of the 2020 murder of...
walterborolive.com
New center dedicated in honor of Floyd Buckner
On Tuesday, Dec. 6 the Floyd Buckner Building ribbon cutting ceremony was held in honor of the late Floyd Buckner. The building is the new Taxpayer Service Center, located at 118 Benson Street. Those in attendance spoke highly of Floyd Buckner and his passion to serve Colleton County to the very end. It was mentioned how fitting it was to have his name on the building that will serve the community he loved so much.
Beaufort National Cemetery honors servicemembers as part of Wreaths Across America Day
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A day to honor the season and the men and women who served—one wreath at a time. Beaufort National Cemetery was the site of a moving ceremony as part of Wreaths Across America Day. Hundreds of people came to remember the soldiers, airmen, naval officers and more buried here. They did […]
live5news.com
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men from Summerville have pleaded guilty for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chad Clifton and David Johnston, who according to court documents, are neighbors have pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building. The pair traveled together to Washington...
WSAV-TV
Numbers show overdoses up 51% in Beaufort County, but overdose deaths are down
Experts believe the 45% drop in suspected overdose deaths can be credited to increased awareness and Narcan use. Numbers show overdoses up 51% in Beaufort County, …. Experts believe the 45% drop in suspected overdose deaths can be credited to increased awareness and Narcan use. Hinesville children take part in...
live5news.com
CARTA announces winners of holiday bike giveaway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five Charlestonians now have bikes to help them better get around. The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority with help from Second Chance bikes, gave away five refurbished bikes Friday morning to the winners of their holiday drawing. CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says this is his favorite...
live5news.com
Summerville celebrates 175th birthday: ‘I wouldn’t want to live any place else’
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville celebrated its 175th anniversary on Saturday to acknowledge the past, present and future of the town. Located in Gahagan Park, the event featured food trucks, live music, jump castles, a speech from the mayor and fireworks to end the evening. As the...
abcnews4.com
Woman injured after reported shooting in North Charleston, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting which left one person injured in the North Charleston area early Saturday. Deputies responded to a mobile home park at 4059 W. Montague Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who reportedly showed up to a random doorstep with a gunshot wound.
Goose Creek’s Central Creek Park to hold grand opening celebration Friday and Saturday
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek’s Central Creek Park will open to the public on Friday afternoon. City leaders say the new park includes Berkeley County’s first all-inclusive park, pickleball courts, basketball courts, and a sand volleyball court. There will also be space for food trucks and a stage. A splash pad is expected […]
live5news.com
Woman claims she spent thousands on damages after receiving ‘bad gas’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Agriculture stopped the sale of certain gasoline products at a North Charleston gas station after a woman says she received a damaged product. Latieka Jones filled up her car with gas at the Circle K located at 2957 W. Montague...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County Coroner's Office identifies victim in Red Bank Road Crash
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the Red Bank Road crash that occurred on December 15th. The victim has been identified as Bryan Frye, a 41-year-old man from Goose Creek. On Thursday night, Frye was crossing Red Bank...
Woman angry over unfulfilled mobile order stole mug from Mount Pleasant Dunkin Donuts: report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was placed on trespass notice after she allegedly stole an item from a Dunkin Donuts because they could not complete her mobile order. A store employee told officers that the customer came into the store to pick up her order, but it could not be fulfilled because some […]
wtoc.com
Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge. Irving is accused of...
live5news.com
Colleton Co. to bring community members into school to stop violence
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District has a new plan to stop some of the violence that’s been going on in schools. “Operation Cougar Nation” is a collaboration between the business community, led by the chamber of commerce and the school district, as a response to some of the violence in the community that’s spilling into the schools.
