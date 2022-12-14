ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofbeaufort.org

Santa will be touring Beaufort neighborhoods Dec. 19-21

BEAUFORT, S.C. – Calling all kids!. Santa will be making an appearance on our very own City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department fire truck next week! Here is where you can see Santa and cheer him on:. Monday, Dec. 19, 5:30-8 p.m.:. Pigeon Point and Downtown area:
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Ralph H. Johnson VA hosting PACT Act information session for veterans

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System on Thursday is hosting an informational event about the PACT Act for veterans. The hospital says specialists in eligibility, enrollment and benefits claims will be at the North Charleston outpatient clinic from noon - 4 p.m. to answer questions.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man convicted in 2020 Beaufort County murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was found guilty in a Beaufort County court Friday of murdering a security software engineer in an armed robbery attempt, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of Green Pond, was found guilty of the 2020 murder of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

New center dedicated in honor of Floyd Buckner

On Tuesday, Dec. 6 the Floyd Buckner Building ribbon cutting ceremony was held in honor of the late Floyd Buckner. The building is the new Taxpayer Service Center, located at 118 Benson Street. Those in attendance spoke highly of Floyd Buckner and his passion to serve Colleton County to the very end. It was mentioned how fitting it was to have his name on the building that will serve the community he loved so much.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men from Summerville have pleaded guilty for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chad Clifton and David Johnston, who according to court documents, are neighbors have pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building. The pair traveled together to Washington...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

CARTA announces winners of holiday bike giveaway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five Charlestonians now have bikes to help them better get around. The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority with help from Second Chance bikes, gave away five refurbished bikes Friday morning to the winners of their holiday drawing. CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says this is his favorite...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Woman injured after reported shooting in North Charleston, deputies say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting which left one person injured in the North Charleston area early Saturday. Deputies responded to a mobile home park at 4059 W. Montague Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who reportedly showed up to a random doorstep with a gunshot wound.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge. Irving is accused of...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Colleton Co. to bring community members into school to stop violence

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District has a new plan to stop some of the violence that’s been going on in schools. “Operation Cougar Nation” is a collaboration between the business community, led by the chamber of commerce and the school district, as a response to some of the violence in the community that’s spilling into the schools.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy