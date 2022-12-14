On Tuesday, Dec. 6 the Floyd Buckner Building ribbon cutting ceremony was held in honor of the late Floyd Buckner. The building is the new Taxpayer Service Center, located at 118 Benson Street. Those in attendance spoke highly of Floyd Buckner and his passion to serve Colleton County to the very end. It was mentioned how fitting it was to have his name on the building that will serve the community he loved so much.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO