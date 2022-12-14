ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Deion Sanders provides massive Travis Hunter update

Will five-star player Travis Hunter join Deion Sanders at Colorado? The topic has been on everyone’s mind since Coach Prime fled Jackson State for Boulder and the Buffaloes. And if recent rumblings from Prime are any indication, the answer could please CU fans. The update from Sanders suggested that the five-star Hunter could indeed join Read more... The post Deion Sanders provides massive Travis Hunter update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when he agreed to accept a head coaching job with the University of Colorado. While some understood Sanders’ decision and celebrated his ability to move up the coaching ranks in college football, many were critical of him leaving Jackson State. Charles Barkley came to Sanders’ Read more... The post Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform

Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia. The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Popculture

Drew Brees Lands Job as College Football Coach

Drew Brees is heading back to college football. On Thursday, the Purdue Boilermakers football team announced that the Super Bowl champion quarterback will serve as an assistant coach as the team prepares for and play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2. Brees was hired as a countable assistant coach per NCAA guidelines and will have the ability to work on-field with student-athletes as well as participate in recruiting activities.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Breaking down which Georgia Bulldogs are impacted by NCAA postseason waiver

The NCAA made significant news Friday by issuing a one-time waiver in regards to college football’s postseason. This waiver exempts postseason participation from the limit of four games that a player may participate in without using a year of eligibility. This waiver applies to all FBS postseason games that occur after December 15, which is to say all bowl games or College Football Playoff games.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit

Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
AUBURN, AL
atozsports.com

5-Star QB Nico Iamaleava has arrived at Tennessee

2023 five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava has officially joined the Tennessee Vols. A family member posted a video of Iamaleava in Tennessee’s locker room on Thursday. The video showed Iamaleava doing push-ups after accidentally stepping on the Power T in the Vol locker room. Check out the video in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Ohio State's Latest 5-Star Recruit Could Be 'Best Yet'

Ohio State landed a commitment from Jeremiah Smith on Wednesday. He's the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class. Smith had interest in Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. However, he couldn't resist playing for Ohio State. “What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy