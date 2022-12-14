Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Alabama Football: Tide commit slams door and possible flip
The last weekend for Alabama Football to lock down recruits is in progress. The Alabama Crimson Tide already has the No. 1 2023 class, based on any rankings that matter. Holding on to the 25 verbal commits and adding another five or so future players is what matters. Coaches across...
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
With the departure of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA has a need at quarterback, and Oregon commit Dante Moore could be a good fit. Moore is a five-star quarterback from Detroit. He is the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore made an official ...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
247Sports
Colorado bringing in Top247 recruits while Alabama, Miami, Texas and LSU work on Top 5 classes
The final weekend leading into the three-day Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 21 is upon us and some of the nation’s top prospects are taking visits as they shore up their college plans before putting pen to paper. 247Sports takes a look at where some of the biggest...
Former Georgia Linebacker let go by Auburn
New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is currently building his staff. Linebackers coach Christian Robinson will not be retained.
Mike Leach ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame due to NFF rule
The sudden death of Mike Leach brought out a tidal wave of tributes and memories of the head coach who helped innovate the sport of college football while leaving a legacy as a wit and an inquisitive mind who seemed able to hold forth on almost any subject. Leach is credited with helping popularize ...
Deion Sanders provides massive Travis Hunter update
Will five-star player Travis Hunter join Deion Sanders at Colorado? The topic has been on everyone’s mind since Coach Prime fled Jackson State for Boulder and the Buffaloes. And if recent rumblings from Prime are any indication, the answer could please CU fans. The update from Sanders suggested that the five-star Hunter could indeed join Read more... The post Deion Sanders provides massive Travis Hunter update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics
Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when he agreed to accept a head coaching job with the University of Colorado. While some understood Sanders’ decision and celebrated his ability to move up the coaching ranks in college football, many were critical of him leaving Jackson State. Charles Barkley came to Sanders’ Read more... The post Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform
Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia. The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.
atozsports.com
Comments from key Vols player will definitely change how Tennessee fans view former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt probably won’t be getting any free meals in Knoxville anytime soon. Pruitt isn’t a popular guy among Vols fans after going 16-19 during his three seasons leading the program. The NCAA recruiting investigation, though perhaps misguided, didn’t help his reputation, either.
Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
Popculture
Drew Brees Lands Job as College Football Coach
Drew Brees is heading back to college football. On Thursday, the Purdue Boilermakers football team announced that the Super Bowl champion quarterback will serve as an assistant coach as the team prepares for and play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2. Brees was hired as a countable assistant coach per NCAA guidelines and will have the ability to work on-field with student-athletes as well as participate in recruiting activities.
Breaking down which Georgia Bulldogs are impacted by NCAA postseason waiver
The NCAA made significant news Friday by issuing a one-time waiver in regards to college football’s postseason. This waiver exempts postseason participation from the limit of four games that a player may participate in without using a year of eligibility. This waiver applies to all FBS postseason games that occur after December 15, which is to say all bowl games or College Football Playoff games.
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit
Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
SEC Program Reportedly Had 25 Players Enter Transfer Portal
No SEC program has lost more players to the NCAA transfer portal this year than Texas A&M. Believe it or not, 25 players on the Aggies have entered the transfer portal. Most of these departures - 24 to be exact - have occurred over the past three weeks. Wide receivers...
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Opinion On Pat McAfee Very Clear
After Pat McAfee's first season as a full-time member of College GameDay, he already has a five-star review. Kirk Herbstreit made his opinion of his newest coworker clear on social media. "Outstanding article on our guy Pat McAfee," Herbstreit tweeted. "Grateful he joined the College ...
atozsports.com
5-Star QB Nico Iamaleava has arrived at Tennessee
2023 five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava has officially joined the Tennessee Vols. A family member posted a video of Iamaleava in Tennessee’s locker room on Thursday. The video showed Iamaleava doing push-ups after accidentally stepping on the Power T in the Vol locker room. Check out the video in the...
Clemson transfer announce his new destination
One of the Tigers who entered the transfer portal earlier this month has found a new home. On December 5, Clemson quarterback Billy entered the transfer portal. Wiles originally joined Clemson as a (...)
Ohio State's Latest 5-Star Recruit Could Be 'Best Yet'
Ohio State landed a commitment from Jeremiah Smith on Wednesday. He's the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class. Smith had interest in Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. However, he couldn't resist playing for Ohio State. “What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I...
247Sports
66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1