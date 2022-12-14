ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

‘He bent down and picked up a gun’: Teacher describes disarming student in classroom

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wMRt_0jijUzYy00

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — A North Carolina teacher is credited with disarming a student who fired a gun inside of a classroom.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Department charged one person after a 12-year-old, who was not identified, fired a gun in one of the classrooms at Fuquay-Varina Middle School on Dec. 8, WNCN reported.

Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at the school, said she jumped into action when she heard screams from other teachers.

“I grabbed all the kids that were in the hallways, brought them into our classrooms, and I was shooing the students into the corner so that they could get away from the windows and crouch down,” Guilliams told WYFF.

When Guilliams turned around, she said she saw one student who was still sitting in his assigned seat.

“He was just looking at me,” Guilliams told WRAL. “And I said, ‘come on, you need to get in the corner,’ and he bent down and picked up a gun.”

“I said to him … ‘What is that?’ knowing full well what it was,” Guilliams told WYFF. “And he said, ‘A gun.’”

Guilliams told WYFF she approached the student and took the gun away without any fight. She said the child never pointed the gun at her or threatened her.

But when Guilliams had the gun in her hand, she said she could smell gunpowder. When she asked the 12-year-old, “Why does it smell?” he responded, “I just shot the window,” WRAL reported.

Guilliams said at that point she noticed a hole in the window and shattered glass.

“I said, ‘Why?’ And he said, ‘Because I hate this school and everything in it,” Guilliams told WYFF.

“We have a gun on campus. I’m getting to the classroom. I’m told a teacher has it secured,” a caller told 911, in recordings obtained by WNCN. “We have a student who shot at a window.”

Guilliams told WRAL that she believes the student was not a true threat, and that the behavior was a cry for help.

“I believe if he had truly wanted to harm a person, or persons, he had plenty of opportunity,” she told WRAL. “He didn’t.”

A 39-year-old man was charged for failing to properly secure the gun used in the shooting, WRAL reported.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting, according to WNCN.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Mother tried to light 4-year-old son on fire, sheriff says

NASH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are crediting a child with preventing tragedy when a mother tried to light their younger sibling on fire. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Latisha McDonald in a news release, and said she was charged after she “poured lighter fluid on her 4-year-old son’s bed and attempted to light the bed and the child on fire.”
NASH COUNTY, NC
960 The Ref

Florida man seriously injured by alligator while working near pond

SANIBEL, Fla. — A worker was seriously injured Thursday after he was bitten by an alligator while working near a pond in Southwest Florida, authorities said. According to the Sanibel Fire & Rescue District, the 25-year-old man, an Arkansas resident, was attacked around 11:06 a.m. along a pond near Bailey’s General Store, WFXT-TV reported.
SANIBEL, FL
960 The Ref

Human heart found in Department of Transportation salt pile

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
960 The Ref

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. — (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
LOUISIANA STATE
960 The Ref

Alabama closes some oystering areas, sparking complaints

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama officials have closed some oystering grounds in Mobile Bay, prompting complaints from harvesters. The move by the Alabama Marine Resource Division is part of a continuing effort to keep wild oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico from being killed by overharvesting.
ALABAMA STATE
960 The Ref

No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game

A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
960 The Ref

Miss America 2023: Meet Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke

Miss America 2023 has been crowned and she’s Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke. The Miss America pageant was held Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, People magazine reported. She is the organization’s 95th winner, USA Today reported. Stanke is a nuclear engineering student who attends the...
WISCONSIN STATE
960 The Ref

Alaska lawmaker won’t condemn Oath Keepers in Capitol riot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — An Alaska state lawmaker accused of violating the state constitution's disloyalty clause over his lifetime membership in the far-right group Oath Keepers has not condemned the organization in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S Capitol. "No, I generally...
ALASKA STATE
960 The Ref

NC Central beats Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game

ATLANTA — (AP) — Deion Sanders was sentimental before his final game at Jackson State, and those emotions grew after coming up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year. Quarterback Davius Richard ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard scoring plunge in...
JACKSON, MS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
97K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy