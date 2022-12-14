Read full article on original website
Gallagher: Chinese Communist Party is an 'enemy of the United States'
Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin tells CNN's Jake Tapper that he wants his new House select committee on China to be bipartisan.
Taiwan's military has a fertility problem: As China fears grow, its recruitment pool shrinks
Taiwan has noticed a hole in its defense plans that is steadily getting bigger. And it's not one easily plugged by boosting the budget or buying more weapons.
On GPS: Upheaval in China and Britain in 2022
Fareed talks to The Economist's editor in chief Zanny Minton Beddoes and Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer about developments in China and Britain in 2022.
Xi Jinping tied himself to zero-Covid. Now he keeps silent as it falls apart
For nearly three years, China's leader Xi Jinping has staked his political legitimacy and prestige on zero-Covid.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Russian linked to Wagner badly hurt in assassination attempt in Central African Republic
A Russian citizen closely linked to the Wagner group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin has been injured in an assassination attempt in the Central African Republic, according to Prigozhin and Russian officials.
Scammers steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in shipments from US food suppliers, FBI warns
Cybercriminals have in recent months stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of shipments from US food suppliers by placing fraudulent orders for milk products, the FBI and other federal agencies warned on Friday.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
What would Patriot missiles do for Ukraine?
The Patriot missile defense could help protect Ukraine from Russia's best missiles. But it is costly, requires training, and Russia calls it provocative.
The Dow fell nearly 300 points on Friday. Why stocks keep tumbling
The good vibes on Wall Street are fading fast: US slid tumbled yet again on Friday as investors come to grips with a souring economy.
Donald Trump's NFT superhero trading cards timed the market all wrong
Donald Trump's entrance into the NFT world came at the worst possible moment.
Everyone can now agree -- the US has a border crisis
A pointless argument battered Washington for much of this year over whether the southern US border is in crisis. But no one is now doubting the chaos and potential migrant surge that could be triggered by an imminent policy shift next week.
Brittney Griner just spoke out for the first time since she was freed from Russian custody and says the last 10 months have been ‘a battle at every turn’
Last week, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after being detained in Russia for 10 months over drug charges. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” President Joe Biden said during a news conference announcing her return. Griner was sentenced...
Pakistan's Taliban problem is America's too
When the United States withdrew its forces from Afghanistan after 20 years in the country, it did so on a promise that the Taliban once back in government would provide no haven for terrorist groups.
On GPS: Unlocking Africa's potential
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Mo Ibrahim tells Fareed why he's optimistic about Africa's future and explains what foreign nations can do to help
One dead in strikes on Russian region near Ukraine, Belgorod governor says
One person was reported dead and eight people were injured in the Russian region of Belgorod on Sunday following shelling by Ukrainian forces, according to the regional governor.
Toomey: Trump's 'unbelievably terrible' 2024 rollout shows his influence is waning
On CNN's State of the Union, retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey tells Jake he "absolutely" believes Trump's influence on the GOP is weakening.
Russian missile strikes pound Ukraine, knocking out power and putting entire country under air-raid alarm
A fresh barrage of Russian missile attacks across Ukraine on Friday morning put the entire country under air-raid alarm and sent people scrambling for shelter as explosions sounded overhead, with strikes hitting critical infrastructure and knocking out power.
North Korea claims successful rocket test that could bolster its ICBM force
North Korea on Friday said it has successfully tested a solid-fueled rocket motor, a development that could lead to Kim Jong Un's regime being able to more quickly and reliably fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the future.
