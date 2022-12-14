Read full article on original website
Beacon Clubhouse to host art show, gift wrapping event
ASTORIA — Beacon Clubhouse, a nonprofit organization assisting people with mental illnesses, will host an open house event from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday. The event will include an art show accompanied by live music and a silent auction. A gift wrapping station will allow visitors to bring in gifts to have wrapped by clubhouse members.
Sage musings: Author reflects in third poetry collection
Earlier this month, Astoria author Florence Sage released her latest book of poetry, “What to Do with Night,” a collection of 67 works that Sage has written over the past eight years. 'Like Snow'. I melted in your arms like snow. Like a sponge you absorbed me. Must...
Enjoy cookies, cocoa with Santa in Seaside
SEASIDE — Santa Claus will make an appearance in Seaside, bringing along hot cocoa to Maggie’s at the Prom from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday. The event will feature a Christmas tree, photo opportunities and a gingerbread hotel, allowing kids of all ages to celebrate the holiday. Visits...
A silent autumn for coastal mushroom foraging
The weather was pleasant, many bright, clear days. Warm temperatures. A big bright sun ball, day after day. The garden blossomed. We had a couple of picnics in the yard. Rose time, wine with a blush. Small plates, delicious. But still, no rain. After an insect blight two years ago,...
Roast of the coast: A coffee resolution
At the close of one year and the dawn of another, folks often contemplate life changes — giving up old habits and forming new ones. Making choices that lead to better health is often a primary goal of such resolutions. So what about coffee consumption? Is it something to...
Parks of the Long Beach Peninsula: A mile-by-mile guide
From expansive ocean beaches to rugged coastal forests, the pristine estuary of Willapa Bay and the quiet coves of Cape Disappointment, the state parks of Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula offer boundless opportunities for explorers across all seasons — including those looking to bundle up for a holiday trek.
