ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Why Savannah Guthrie Isn’t on ‘Today Show’ This Week

Savannah Guthrie, where are you? After being absent from The Today Show since Nov. 28, the anchor revealed yesterday (Nov. 30) that she would not be co-hosting the annual Rockefeller Tree Lighting Ceremony due to the “flu or something.”. Viewers were concerned about Guthrie’s absence after recent rumors of...
People

Al Roker's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

For Al Roker, family is everything. The Today weather anchor first became a father in 1987 when his daughter Courtney, 35 – whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell — was born. Following his divorce from Bell in 1994, Roker wed Deborah Roberts in 1995 and the couple went on to have two children together: daughter Leila, 24, and son Nick, 20.
Decider.com

Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
AOL Corp

Al Roker Rushed Back to the Hospital After Being Released

Al Roker is dealing with ongoing health issues. The 68-year-old Today show weatherman "went back to the hospital after Thanksgiving," a source close to Roker tells ET. ET has reached out to Roker and the Today show for comment. Roker was hospitalized earlier this month after a blood clot in...
Outsider.com

Al Roker Hospitalized Again

Nearly a week after Al Roker was released from the hospital after discovering blood clots in his leg and lungs, the TODAY anchor is once again being hospitalized. During Today’s broadcast on Thursday, Hoda Kotb announced the news about Al Roker’s recent health situation. While speaking about the lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree, Kotb stated, “It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but, of course, we all wished that Al could’ve been with us. But, due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care. He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes.”
Us Weekly

Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Decades of love! Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have been together for more than 20 years after initially meeting on the set of the Today show. “It was funny [because] we were in the ‘friend zone,’” the Today meteorologist recalled of romancing his now-wife, an NBC correspondent, during a February 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We were friends […]
ARIZONA STATE
Us Weekly

Al Roker’s Quotes About His Health Through the Years

He's an open book. Al Roker has been honest about his health issues — but that wasn't always the case. In 2002, Roker didn't initially tell his Today colleagues​ about his gastric bypass surgery. He admitted to USA Today later that year that he'd told them it was a gall bladder removal because he was […]
WUSA

Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show

Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
FLORIDA STATE
WUSA

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Arm in Arm After Secret Romance Revealed

Taking it all in stride. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are sticking together amid the drama surrounding the revelation of their secret romance. The Good Morning America anchors -- who have been taken off the air in the wake of their romance surfacing -- were spotted taking a stroll together through Manhattan on Thursday, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.
WUSA

Billie Lourd Posts First Pic of Baby No. 2: 'Introducing Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell'

Billie Lourd is introducing the world to her new baby. On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby girl. "1️⃣"2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖," she captioned the post.
WUSA

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'Life Is Precious' (Exclusive)

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are spreading the message about mental health awareness as they remember their late friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The couple spoke with ET's Denny Directo on Friday about their efforts with the Movember organization, which aims to "change the face" of men's health. The timing of the chat was bittersweet, as the couple is still mourning the death of Boss, who was found dead in a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA

First annual Worthdays Battle of the Lights

Who doesn't love driving around seeing all of the lights on the houses? And We know - decorating for the holidays can sometimes get competitive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy