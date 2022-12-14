Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Aubrey Plaza Responds to Indie Movie Becoming Netflix Hit
Aubrey Plaza rose to fame playing April Ludgate in the hit sitcom, Parks and Recreation, but now she's known for a range of films and shows. She's starred in indie films such as Black Bear and Ingrid Goes West as well as comic book shows like Legion in addition to comedies such as Happiest Season, not to mention the newest season of The White Lotus and the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The year, she also played the titular role in Emily the Criminal, a crime thriller written and directed by John Patton Ford. The movie had a small release, but it was a hit among critics, earning a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the movie is streaming on Netflix, and it's doing quite well. In fact, Plaza recently spoke to The Playlist about Emily the Criminal being #4 on Netflix's top movies list.
disneyfoodblog.com
FULL LINEUP of Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ in January 2023
Sure, we’ve done all our holiday shopping (okay, MOST of our holiday shopping), and we’ve seen all the pretty decorations at Disney World, and we’ve watched a ton of holiday movies on Disney+, but January is literally RIGHT around the corner, so we’ll need more stuff to watch. That’s why we’re happy to share the list of everything coming to Disney+ in January 2023!
The Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime shows to watch before 2023
Got some time off over the holidays? These are the movies and shows to pass the time perfectly
IGN
Every Show and Movie Removed From HBO Max So Far
The merging of Warner Bros. and Discovery is bringing major changes to their respective streaming services. HBO Max and Discovery+ will merge some time in 2023, and though it's unclear which of the services will disappear completely, several movies and TV shows have already been affected as a result. While...
9to5Mac
Apple TV+ breaks records with ‘Spirited’ becoming its most popular film yet
Apple TV+ has announced that its holiday musical comedy ‘Spirited’ has become the most popular Apple Original Films title on the streaming service ever, via Deadline. Apple does not release specific viewership numbers, other than to suggest that the Ryan Reynolds—Will Ferrell movie broke records for the service.
Comments / 0