Aubrey Plaza rose to fame playing April Ludgate in the hit sitcom, Parks and Recreation, but now she's known for a range of films and shows. She's starred in indie films such as Black Bear and Ingrid Goes West as well as comic book shows like Legion in addition to comedies such as Happiest Season, not to mention the newest season of The White Lotus and the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The year, she also played the titular role in Emily the Criminal, a crime thriller written and directed by John Patton Ford. The movie had a small release, but it was a hit among critics, earning a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the movie is streaming on Netflix, and it's doing quite well. In fact, Plaza recently spoke to The Playlist about Emily the Criminal being #4 on Netflix's top movies list.

1 DAY AGO