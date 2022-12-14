Read full article on original website
Related
Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Thursday it executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran. The execution of Mohsen Shekari comes as other detainees also face the possibility of the death penalty for their involvement in the protests, which began in mid-September, first as an outcry against Iran’s morality police. The protests have expanded into one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Activists warn that others could also be put to death in the near future, saying that at least a dozen people so far have received death sentences over their involvement in the demonstrations. The execution “must be met with strong reactions otherwise we will be facing daily executions of protesters,” wrote Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights. “This execution must have rapid practical consequences internationally.”
‘Stateless’ Shamima Begum would face death in Bangladesh, court hears
Lawyer says home secretary failed to consider ‘serious consequences’ of removing 23-year-old’s citizenship
US diplomat highlights CNN's report on 'unspeakable' rapes of Iranian activists in detention
In a tweet, US envoy for Iran Robert Malley said the acts of sexual violence perpetrated by Iranian officials and described in the CNN report about sexual violence were "unspeakable."
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
Russia says 30 more embassy staff will leave U.S. due to visa restrictions
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, on Friday said 30 more embassy staff would have to leave the country on Jan. 1 due to visa restrictions, RIA news agency said.
Syrian rebels say anti-ISIS operations with the U.S. have stopped and ISIS fighters may escape from prisons and a refugee camp
The main rebel group in Syria says its joint military operations with the U.S. against the Islamic State terrorist group have stopped because of the threat of a Turkish ground offensive and airstrikes, and it is concerned ISIS prisoners may escape from the detention facilities where thousands are held. On...
AOL Corp
Sister of Iran's supreme leader condemns his rule, calls on Revolutionary Guards to 'lay down their weapons'
The sister of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly has written a letter condemning her brother’s "despotic caliphate" while also calling on the Revolutionary Guards to "lay down their weapons." The comments from Badri Hosseini Khamenei, who lives in Iran, were shared by her France-based son on...
Turkey carries out deadly strike on base used by Kurdish group and U.S.-led coalition in Syria
Qamishli, Syria — A Turkish drone strike hit a base in northeast Syria used jointly by Kurdish forces and the U.S.-led coalition on Tuesday, the Kurds and a war monitor said. Two fighters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces were killed, an SDF spokesman said, but no U.S. troops were there or in danger, according to the U.S. Central Command.
China Repeats Claim to Taiwan Strait as U.S. Ally Eyes Naval Presence
The U.S. and Canadian navies sailed warships through the waters in September.
Brittney Griner just spoke out for the first time since she was freed from Russian custody and says the last 10 months have been ‘a battle at every turn’
Last week, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after being detained in Russia for 10 months over drug charges. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” President Joe Biden said during a news conference announcing her return. Griner was sentenced...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Iran executes four people accused of spying for Mossad
Authorities in Iran have executed four people accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency identified the executed prisoners as Hossein Ordoukhanzadeh, Shahin Imani Mahmoudabadi, Milad Ashrafi and Manouchehr Shahbandi.The executions were carried out on Sunday after Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard announced the arrests of a network of individuals linked to the Israeli intelligence agency.The report said three others also received sentences of five to 10 years in prison, but they were not identified.They were arrested and sentenced to death in June on charges of “intelligence cooperation with Israel”.The report said the members had criminal...
Biden extends temporary protections to 110,000 Haitians in the U.S.
The Biden administration's move ensures that Haitians who have been in the country as of Nov. 6 this year will be eligible to apply for temporary protected status.
US military halts patrols against Islamic State in Syria
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. forces have stopped joint military patrols in northern Syria to counter Islamic State extremists, as Turkish threats of a ground invasion stymie those missions with Kurdish forces. Other more limited security patrols by U.S. and Kurdish troops, particularly around prisons, will begin again on Saturday, officials said.
Turkey launches retaliatory airstrikes over Iraq, Syria
Turkey's ministry of defense said it launched air strikes over the weekend hitting dozens of targets in Iraq and Syria in retaliation over the Istanbul bombing that killed six earlier this month.
Alleged plot to overthrow German government foiled, 25 arrested
German police arrested 25 people in connection with an alleged right-wing extremist plot to overthrow the government. Liana Fix, a fellow for Europe at the Council on Foreign Relations, joined CBS News to discuss.
Iran blames Israel after bomb kills Revolutionary Guard colonel in Syria
An improvised bomb has killed an Iranian colonel from the aerospace division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps near Syria’s capital, Damascus, Iranian media reported, blaming Israel for the attack. The Islamic republic regularly calls for the destruction of the Jewish state, which in turn sees Iran, with its...
US appeals ruling that would lift asylum restrictions
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government said Wednesday it is appealing a court ruling that would lift asylum restrictions that have become the cornerstone of border enforcement in recent years. But there was no indication that the appeal would scuttle a Dec. 21 deadline set by a federal judge to end asylum restrictions that have been used to expel asylum seekers. The disputed enforcement rule first took effect in March 2020, denying migrants’ rights to seek asylum under U.S. and international law on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. The Homeland Security Department said it would file an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, challenging some aspects of the November ruling by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan that ordered President Joe Biden’s administration to lift the asylum restrictions.
EU seeks to reassure Western Balkans on accession amid fears of Russia influence
TIRANA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A summit of European Union and Western Balkan leaders yielded few concrete steps on the region's future in the wealthy EU but offered it hope for some progress next week, amid a better atmosphere in talks than previously.
Comments / 0