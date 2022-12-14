Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your CalendarTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Best Neighbourhoods in Pittsburgh For Young ProfessionalsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Related
Report: Clemson Transfer D.J. Uiagalelei Visited Pac-12 School This Week
Once again this offseason, the transfer portal in college football is full of players looking for a new team, and particularly quarterbacks. One of the biggest names on the move is former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. While the one-time five-star recruit has been quiet about his next stop, ...
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury ‘disappointed’ for GM Steve Keim: ‘It’s not easy’
TEMPE –The Arizona Cardinals season took yet another turn on Wednesday when a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport surfaced regarding GM Steve Keim taking a health-related leave of absence away from the team. While seemingly abrupt, Rapoport added the following day the move had been developing over...
Panthers plan to conduct an expansive search to replace Matt Rhule
The Panthers’ climb back into relative contention — due to the NFC South’s collective struggles — stands to boost Steve Wilks‘ chances of becoming the first interim HC to stay on as his team’s full-time leader in six years. But that is not considered the most likely path for the Panthers.
Watch Live: Black & Blue Kickoff (Sunday, 8AM, Fox Charlotte)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold spent the better part of this season on the sideline in a boot, learning the importance of patience while watching other quarterbacks play. Thompson handles dual roles of podcast host, tight end Those lessons appear to be paying off. Darnold is 2-0 since taking over as Carolina’s starting quarterback […]
Once a UNC Charlotte walk-on, Steelers standout Highsmith excited for homecoming vs. Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher Alex Highsmith grew up a die-hard Carolina Panthers fan. The former Charlotte 49ers walk-on will face his childhood squad on Sunday.
Yardbarker
NFL insider suggests Panthers could trade for Mike Tomlin
If one NFL insider is to be believed, the Carolina Panthers could look to add one of the top coaches in the sport by using an approach rarely seen in the NFL. The David Tepper era as the owner of the Panthers has been a mess. The billionaire hedge fund manager purchased the organization right before the 2018 season, and the Panthers' 7-9 record that year is the best mark the team has had in that time.
Comments / 0