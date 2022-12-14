ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction

The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Queen City News

Watch Live: Black & Blue Kickoff (Sunday, 8AM, Fox Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold spent the better part of this season on the sideline in a boot, learning the importance of patience while watching other quarterbacks play. Thompson handles dual roles of podcast host, tight end Those lessons appear to be paying off. Darnold is 2-0 since taking over as Carolina’s starting quarterback […]
Yardbarker

NFL insider suggests Panthers could trade for Mike Tomlin

If one NFL insider is to be believed, the Carolina Panthers could look to add one of the top coaches in the sport by using an approach rarely seen in the NFL. The David Tepper era as the owner of the Panthers has been a mess. The billionaire hedge fund manager purchased the organization right before the 2018 season, and the Panthers' 7-9 record that year is the best mark the team has had in that time.

