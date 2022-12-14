Read full article on original website
Prolonged storm winding down; arctic outbreak coming
The plodding storm system that began as rain or wet snow on Tuesday is gradually losing its grip on Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Snowfalls have been impressive for both the amounts of snow in the north and its heavy, sticky wetness farther south. It has flocked the trees and bushes with lovely white feathers of snow.
Light snow at times through Saturday afternoon; cooler temps
A low-pressure system near Lake Superior will lift very slowly northeastward late Saturday. It will continue to spin areas of light snow over Minnesota and Wisconsin. In the stronger winds from west-central through south-central Minnesota, blowing snow and reduced visibilities are expected. The National Weather Service continues a winter weather advisory in those areas until noon Saturday:
Periods of light snow Saturday; colder Sunday and through the coming week
Kids with sleds and cross-country skiers are loving this snow. People who are shoveling twice a day are probably hoping for a break from this snow-globe weather pattern. Periods of light snow continue today in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The light snow tapers to scattered flurries in most of Minnesota by late Saturday afternoon, with periods of light snow continuing Saturday evening in parts of western Wisconsin.
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota
A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm
Thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Saturday, in the wake of a days-long winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to affect the region Saturday, with ongoing light snow across Minnesota. Winter weather advisories remain...
Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold
MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
See 1 Clever Winter Garbage Trick! Leave it to Minnesota to Think it Up.
With over an inch of snow just in St. Cloud this week and more or similar in many areas in Central Minnesota, pretty sure many are going to like this little winter garbage trick. The temps look like they are going to begin dropping and those "comfy" 30 degree days we just had are about to go bye-bye.
Snowfall Reports Top 2 Feet in Northeastern MN, North Shore
(Chanhassen, MN) -- The snowfall totals from the winter storm in northeastern Minnesota on Thursday are impressive. The National Weather Service reports 30 inches at Finland along the North Shore, 28 in Two Harbors, 27 in Duluth, two feet at Chisholm, 21 inches in Lutsen, 18 in Cloquet and ten inches at Hibbing. The Brainerd lakes area received 12 inches. Some light snow continues in parts of Minnesota today (Friday). The Twin Cities had three to seven inches of wet, heavy snow yesterday. Reports of anywhere from 5 to 7 inches have been reported in our immediate area.
Video: Heavy snow, ice lead to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota
The heavy snow and slush seen across the Twin Cities and the rest of Minnesota over the past 24 hours has played havoc on the roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, there have been 151 reported crashes across the state, one of them fatal.
Another 2-4 inches snow possible through Friday; cold weekend coming
Our snow globe weather continues across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening. Allow extra travel time since many roads are slushy and slippery. Minnesota road conditions can be found here. Wisconsin road conditions can be found here. Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies:. Snow...
This Is The Coldest City In Minnesota
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Minnesota's weather and climate highlights of 2022
Weather whiplash. That’s the theme of Minnesota weather and climate this year. A wet start this year flipped rapidly into flash drought across our state. What are Minnesota’s biggest climate highlights of this year? And where are we headed next?. MPR News climate expert Mark Seeley breaks down...
Ramsey County to move on $800 million St. Paul development on Mississippi River
At the Pioneer Press Frederick Melo writes, “With a key vote next week, the Ramsey County Board is poised to revive plans for an $800 million housing, office and commercial development overlooking the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul. The next step will be finding state matching funds for a nine-acre public park. Ramsey County selected AECOM four years ago among 10 developers interested in redeveloping a lengthy section of Kellogg Boulevard previously occupied by Ramsey County’s Government Center West complex and the former adult detention center. … ‘We’re one of the last major river cities to activate the river,’ said Ramsey County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo, noting the park terrace will create additional acreage over Shepard Road and the railroad tracks, much like a split-level home.”
Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
Snow globe, Minnesota: Swirling storm throwing down wintry blanket
Periods of snow continue Thursday with the heaviest snowfall shifting north and west. Locally heavy totals will continue to fall along the North Shore. Temperatures will still be mild, in the low to mid-30s with upper 20s in the northwest. Periods of snow continue Thursday into Friday. The snow continues...
A Rare Snapping Turtle Found In Minnesota Only Had One in 100,000 Chance!
The other week I saw a cool picture of a rare albino deer that was spotted in Minnesota and it started a discussion about whether or not if anyone around Central Minnesota had ever seen one before. Little did I know it would lead me to something even more rare. A rare albino snapping turtle in Minnesota.
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
BREAKING: Serial Gift Thief Just Arrested in Minnesota
Minnesota Police Department Just Arrested Serial Criminal Who Was Stealing Gifts in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Not sure if you heard the latest Christmas news but a serial criminal has been showing up at houses in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Every time he shows up, gifts that are under the tree are stolen. Kids end up screaming (literally!) and amazingly, these crimes are all being caught on video, which has been very helpful in finally getting this obnoxious thief behind bars.
