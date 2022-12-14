(Chanhassen, MN) -- The snowfall totals from the winter storm in northeastern Minnesota on Thursday are impressive. The National Weather Service reports 30 inches at Finland along the North Shore, 28 in Two Harbors, 27 in Duluth, two feet at Chisholm, 21 inches in Lutsen, 18 in Cloquet and ten inches at Hibbing. The Brainerd lakes area received 12 inches. Some light snow continues in parts of Minnesota today (Friday). The Twin Cities had three to seven inches of wet, heavy snow yesterday. Reports of anywhere from 5 to 7 inches have been reported in our immediate area.

