wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch
Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
Backstage Details On When Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Was Agreed To
Backstage details on when Sasha Banks and NJPW agreed to a deal with one another. Many fans are buzzing over the report that NJPW plans on bringing Sasha Banks into the company for Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. As previously reported, Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, negotiated her...
Former AEW Talent Admits Departure Was His Fault
Danny Limelight has opened up about his AEW run, admitting that he was immature during his time with the company. Limelight made his AEW debut during the October 21, 2020 Dark taping and quickly became a regular name on Dark and Dark: Elevation. He wrestled on a tiered AEW contract...
Top AEW Star Calls Recent Match His Masterpiece
Dax Harwood has reflected on the FTR vs Briscoes ROH Tag Team Championship bout from the Final Battle pay-per-view. At the December 10 event, Harwood & Cash Wheeler battled Mark & Jay Briscoe in a double dog collar bout, with the ROH Tag Team Title on the line. The Briscoes...
WWE Hall Of Famer Recently Detained Invader During Home Break In
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, while never becoming WWF Champion, had quite a legendary career in the company, including winning the very first Royal Rumble match. The 68-year old wrestling legend proved recently that he is still not somebody you want to cross. Hacksaw told Wrestling...
Former WWE Star Has A Per-Show Deal With AEW
An update has emerged on former WWE star Trent Seven’s AEW status, following his recent appearances for Tony Khan. Seven made his AEW debut on the December 9 edition of Rampage. On the show, the former NXT Tag Team Champion unsuccessfully challenged for Orange Cassidy’s All-Atlantic Title. In...
Former WWE Star Teases Return Upon WWE Anniversary?
When Triple H took over WWE creative back in July, we have seen many former WWE stars return to the company. Despite many returns taking place, there are still many former WWE stars that have been rumoured for a return. One name is Chelsea Green, who seemingly departed IMPACT Wrestling...
AEW Dark Tapings Spoilers Featuring Kenny Omega, Britt Baker & More
AEW taped it’s most recent set of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios last night (December 17). The tapings were notable for featuring several top AEW stars such as Kenny Omega and Britt Baker. Here are the full results from the tapings, per Wrestling Observer:. Session 1:. Action Andretti...
SmackDown Spoiler: Ronda Rousey’s Next Challenger Will Be…
Tonight, WWE is pre-taping next week’s December 23 edition of SmackDown and the spoilers are already leaking from Chicago!. In the first matchup of the night, the big six woman gauntlet match announced on tonight’s edition of SmackDown. In the match that involved Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox,...
Heartwarming Reason Raw Star Wrestled At WWE SmackDown Tapings
WWE taped two episodes of Friday Night SmackDown last night (December 16) in Chicago, Illinois. The first show was yesterday’s live show, along with a taped episode that is set to air next Friday (December 23). The dark match before the tapings saw Maximum Male Model mån.sôör lose to...
Seven AEW Wrestlers Tony Khan Could Push in 2023
Okay AEW, this is your big chance to get back on top. You’ve had a bit of a rocky year with all those extra belts, and crazy booking decisions, and that one weird press conference (which I’m sure everybody has already forgotten about by now), but hey: new year, new you.
WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On Potential Last Match
A WWE Hall of Famer has commented on a potential official last match. Diamond Dallas Page returned to the squared circle on the January 15, 2020 “Bash At The Beach” special of AEW Dynamite. Page teamed with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall in a loss to MJF, The Butcher and The Blade.
AEW Dynamite To Get ‘New Look’ In January 2023
Since the debut of AEW Dynamite back in October 2019, the show has largely looked the same. This week, AEW made a backstage hire in former WWE name Michael Mansury, who will serve as the Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer in the company going forward. Meltzer detailed in this...
WWE SmackDown Spoilers For December 23 Episode
Here’s what happened at the taping for the December 23 edition of SmackDown, which took place on December 16 in Chicago. Matches and segments for the upcoming episode were taped following the most recent edition of SmackDown, ahead of the holidays. Spoilers are on the next page, so only...
Current Champion Doesn’t Think WWE Rivalry Will End
Dakota Kai has shared her thoughts on her upcoming clash with Tegan Nox, discussing the history of their rivalry. Kai and Nox were on-screen tag partners during their time in NXT, until Kai turned on her friend at NXT TakeOver WarGames 2019. The duo faced off several times following Kai’s...
Major Match Announced For December 19 WWE Raw
A major match has been announced for next week’s (December 19) episode of WWE Raw in Des Moines, Iowa. Former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made her return to the company at Survivor Series WarGames, being revealed as the final member of Bianca Belair’s team in the titular match the day before.
WWE Star Announces They Are Medically Cleared
NXT star Quincy Elliott has been present backstage for the recent episodes of NXT, appearing in various backstage segments for WWE’s social media channels. Quincy has not appeared on the NXT show since he accompanied Shotzi for her match with Lash Legend on October 25. The Super Diva took...
Frightening Botch On WWE SmackDown
On tonight’s WWE SmackDown there was a frightening botch during a tag team bout featuring three teams!. During a raucous triple threat match to determine who would win a shot at the Undisputed champs the Usos, Top Dolla attempted a move that didn’t quite go as planned. Taking...
WWE SmackDown Mystery Attacker Identity Revealed
On tonight’s WWE SmackDown, a mystery assailant got involved in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match. While Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox were showing incredible offense in a match against Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and Dakota Kai) there was a mystery attack!. In the final third of...
People In WWE Believe Sasha Banks Will Eventually Return To The Company
Sasha Banks is set to remain in the news the new year rolls closer. Sasha’s WWE departure will be official on January 1, with her set to make an appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. With recent reports that Sasha Banks exit from WWE...
