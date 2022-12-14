ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KTSM

Third UNM student charged in connection to Nov. 19 shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – A third University of New Mexico student was charged with multiple felonies on Friday in relation to a deadly shooting in Albuquerque on UNM’s campus on Nov. 19 that involved New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake. 19-year-old Eli’Sha Upshaw was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, two […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YAHOO!

Organ Mountain student charged with vehicular homicide faces district judge

LAS CRUCES – The 18-year-old student accused of killing another student will not be held in jail after a hearing Thursday. A judge let Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez leave jail after prosecutors said they were no longer seeking to keep him detained. Gutierrez, 18, stands charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. Police accused Gutierrez, an Organ Mountain High School student, of unintentionally killing Joaquin Delgado. Delgado was also a student at OMHS.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso police officer arrested for alleged indecency with child, filming in women’s locker room

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to EPPD, 28-year-old Gilberto H. Silva, a 3-year veteran at Westside Regional Command Center was arrested Thursday, Dec. 15 on four alleged charges. According to El Paso Police, Silva has been charged with Attempted Invasive Visual Recording, Indecency with a Child/Exposure, Breach of Computer Security, and Unauthorized Use or […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police ID woman who allegedly stabbed man in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police have identified a woman accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man in Northeast El Paso early Thursday morning. According to police, on Thursday, Dec. 15, at approximately 5:32 a.m. officers responded to the 10200 block of Valle Del Sol to a reported stabbing involving family violence. Officers located the 20-year-old […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man accused of killing bicyclist in hit and run crash is identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD has identified 33-year-old Elliot Alcantar to be in connection with a fatal hit and run that left a bicyclist dead. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, El Paso Police continue to investigate a fatal hit and run crash that left a bicyclist dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police: Gun used by UNM student in Nov. 19 shooting was stolen

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The gun used by deceased University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis in a Nov. 19 shootout with New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake was stolen, New Mexico State Police confirmed to KTSM on Thursday. According to State Police, the gun was reported stolen in June from Clovis, N.M. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 16, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

3 Las Cruces officers seriously injured in 2021 return to work

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three Las Cruces police officers who were seriously injured in separate incidents in 2021 returned to their respective duties. Patrol officer Manny Soto and Traffic officers Josh Herrera and Adrian De La Garza were injured between Feb. 3 and Feb. 15. Soto and Herrera...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Elderly man fatally stabbed by a family member

UPDATE: an 80-year-old man was fatally stabbed by a family member, only identified as a 25-year-old man by El Paso Police department. Units from the Mission Valley Regional Command responded to an emergency call from a family member to an aggravated assault. When officers arrived, they found that the 80-year-old man has died from his […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Failed human smuggling attempt ends in crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people were taken into custody following a crash in West El Paso Friday. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Executive Center Boulevard and Paisano Drive when a black Dodge Charger crashed. KTSM crews saw Border Patrol take two young men into custody and another taken to […]
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces woman charged with stabbing man in groin

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces woman was arrested after police say she stabbed her supposed boyfriend in the groin repeatedly. Amiee Boughton-Martinez, 31, is charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed the man three times with a 10-inch blade on Saturday. The man told police the two had dated for around […]
LAS CRUCES, NM

