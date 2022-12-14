Read full article on original website
El Paso police officer accused of attempted visual recording in women’s locker room
EL PASO, Texas (El Paso Matters) — An El Paso police officer is facing felony charges for the second time in two years, with the latest charge alleging he was involved in an attempted visual recording in the women’s locker room at the police Westside Regional Command Center.
Third UNM student charged in connection to Nov. 19 shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – A third University of New Mexico student was charged with multiple felonies on Friday in relation to a deadly shooting in Albuquerque on UNM’s campus on Nov. 19 that involved New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake. 19-year-old Eli’Sha Upshaw was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, two […]
YAHOO!
Organ Mountain student charged with vehicular homicide faces district judge
LAS CRUCES – The 18-year-old student accused of killing another student will not be held in jail after a hearing Thursday. A judge let Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez leave jail after prosecutors said they were no longer seeking to keep him detained. Gutierrez, 18, stands charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. Police accused Gutierrez, an Organ Mountain High School student, of unintentionally killing Joaquin Delgado. Delgado was also a student at OMHS.
El Paso police officer arrested for alleged indecency with child, filming in women’s locker room
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to EPPD, 28-year-old Gilberto H. Silva, a 3-year veteran at Westside Regional Command Center was arrested Thursday, Dec. 15 on four alleged charges. According to El Paso Police, Silva has been charged with Attempted Invasive Visual Recording, Indecency with a Child/Exposure, Breach of Computer Security, and Unauthorized Use or […]
Horizon PD: Man assaults victim with bottle, leads officers on vehicle chase
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the Horizon City Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 16 at approximately 1:21 a.m., an officer was checking the parking lot of the Pockets Bar and Restaurant when he overheard a disturbance as well as yelling said to be a short distance from his location. The officer was then […]
Police ID woman who allegedly stabbed man in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police have identified a woman accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man in Northeast El Paso early Thursday morning. According to police, on Thursday, Dec. 15, at approximately 5:32 a.m. officers responded to the 10200 block of Valle Del Sol to a reported stabbing involving family violence. Officers located the 20-year-old […]
Crime of Week: Man carjacks vehicle with woman still inside at Stateline restaurant
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – EPPD and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for your help in finding a man who tried to hijack a vehicle with a passenger still inside. This is this week’s Crime of the Week. On Monday, Dec. 5, at approximately 4:30 p.m., El Paso police officers investigated a carjacking […]
Man accused of killing bicyclist in hit and run crash is identified
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD has identified 33-year-old Elliot Alcantar to be in connection with a fatal hit and run that left a bicyclist dead. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, El Paso Police continue to investigate a fatal hit and run crash that left a bicyclist dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday […]
YAHOO!
Suspect in drug deal faces attempted capital murder charge in truck stop bust
A man suspected of being an El Paso-area drug dealer is facing a charge of attempted capital murder after being accused of hitting a sheriff's narcotics detective with a car during a drug bust at a truck stop last week. David Angel Roque, 22, was arrested Dec. 8 after a...
Police: Gun used by UNM student in Nov. 19 shooting was stolen
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The gun used by deceased University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis in a Nov. 19 shootout with New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake was stolen, New Mexico State Police confirmed to KTSM on Thursday. According to State Police, the gun was reported stolen in June from Clovis, N.M. […]
cbs4local.com
Attorney representing Yvonne Rosales speaks about allegations made against former DA
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The attorney representing former El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales spoke exclusively with KFOX14 about allegations that were made against her in a petition for her removal. In the petition, which was dismissed on Thursday, Rosales was accused of incompetence involving hundreds of criminal...
34-year-old woman is reportedly shot, killed by 17-year-old in South El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officers responded to the 300 block of S. Hill in reference to a shooting on Friday. According to police, a 34-year-old woman was shot by a 17-year-old male as a result of a family disturbance. The 34-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries where she […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 16, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
cbs4local.com
3 Las Cruces officers seriously injured in 2021 return to work
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three Las Cruces police officers who were seriously injured in separate incidents in 2021 returned to their respective duties. Patrol officer Manny Soto and Traffic officers Josh Herrera and Adrian De La Garza were injured between Feb. 3 and Feb. 15. Soto and Herrera...
Elderly man fatally stabbed by a family member
UPDATE: an 80-year-old man was fatally stabbed by a family member, only identified as a 25-year-old man by El Paso Police department. Units from the Mission Valley Regional Command responded to an emergency call from a family member to an aggravated assault. When officers arrived, they found that the 80-year-old man has died from his […]
Failed human smuggling attempt ends in crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people were taken into custody following a crash in West El Paso Friday. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Executive Center Boulevard and Paisano Drive when a black Dodge Charger crashed. KTSM crews saw Border Patrol take two young men into custody and another taken to […]
KOAT 7
Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
Las Cruces woman charged with stabbing man in groin
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces woman was arrested after police say she stabbed her supposed boyfriend in the groin repeatedly. Amiee Boughton-Martinez, 31, is charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed the man three times with a 10-inch blade on Saturday. The man told police the two had dated for around […]
cbs4local.com
17-year-old arrested again in connection to several burglaries on Doniphan Street
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old was arrested again in connection to several burglaries in west El Paso. Officers arrested 17 -year old Jacob Perez last week when investigators tied Perez to the burglaries. Perez had his pre-trial arraignment on Thursday. Perez is accused of burglarizing several businesses...
El Paso family files lawsuit against Union Pacific, seeking justice for Mario Navarro
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Navarro family are filing a personal lawsuit against Union Pacific Railroad. The Navarro family are currently being represented by the law offices of Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers who reportedly filed a federal employer liability act case for the wrongful death of Mario Navarro. As KTSM 9 News has […]
