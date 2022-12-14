LAS CRUCES – The 18-year-old student accused of killing another student will not be held in jail after a hearing Thursday. A judge let Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez leave jail after prosecutors said they were no longer seeking to keep him detained. Gutierrez, 18, stands charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. Police accused Gutierrez, an Organ Mountain High School student, of unintentionally killing Joaquin Delgado. Delgado was also a student at OMHS.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO