UNY-USHWA announce horses of the meet at Batavia Downs
The Upstate New York Chapter of the United States Harness Writers Association has announced the horses who will be honored for their performances at Batavia Downs during the 2022 racing season. These horses who have competed at the Downs all season, will each be honored with a trophy in the winner’s circle between races during “The Day of Distinction” that will be held on Saturday, December 17. Post time for the first race is 3 p.m.
Let it snow: Village of Hamburg prepares for lake effect this weekend
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lake effect snow is going to set up right over the Southtowns again, including Hamburg. Southern Erie County was clobbered by the last storm, dumping more than six-and-a-half feet in some areas. Just a month ago there was a “Josh Allen” amount of snow in Orchard Park and Hamburg. Most of […]
Historic Restaurant In East Aurora, New York Closing?
While there has been no official word from the owners, there was a lot of discussion on Facebook this week about the future of the Globe in East Aurora. Friday morning, patrons told WYRK that they received an email from the owner confirming the news. One of the most unique...
Coach who rebuilt winning tradition for Batavia football steps down after 11 seasons
Six sectional titles and two state semifinals isn't a bad legacy for most coaches who have been leading varsity football squads for a lot longer than Brennan Briggs coached in Batavia. Briggs accomplished that feat -- along with a career record of 88-25 -- over 11 seasons. In reality, Briggs...
Tonawanda man shot and killed Friday in City of Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tonawanda man was shot and killed Friday evening in the City of Buffalo. The 33-year-old man was shot several times around 6:30 p.m. near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue, near Bailey and Kensington avenues. Northeast District officers for Buffalo Police responded to the call, according...
2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York
Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
Hamburg officials say they learned a few lessons from the November snowstorm
Hamburg's Town Supervisor and Emergency Manager say they are gearing up for the predicted snowstorm and urging the public to pay close attention to weather alerts and travel restrictions
Locally heavy snow west of Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Lake Erie will continue to produce locally heavy lake effect snow tonight and Sunday as cold air continues to pour across that lakes surface. A single band of heavy snow will move from near Buffalo to areas south of Buffalo late tonight and into Sunday. The snow will fall between 1-2" an hour underneath this snow band which will make travel very difficult at times.
Coach Brennan Brigg's Resignation Letter
After much thought, I have made the decision to step down as the Head Coach of the Batavia Football Program. It has been an unbelievable journey, but It's time for me to focus on the things I lost sight of over the years, and that's being a good husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. I've been caught up in the ‘process’ for so long, and it is affecting the people who I love the most. In this position, if you’re doing it right, the hours are endless, late nights are a regular, and stress is the norm. Everyone talks about balance. Balance has never been a strength of mine. I’m all in or I’m out. Balance is great, but when you want to be on top, there’s no such thing as balance, and that’s part of why I need to step down. My family needs me to be all in with them, for the long haul. Unfortunately, with my family health history, I believe if I continue down this path, I won’t be around for the ones who need me the most when they need me the most.
Bomb Threat Made At Building In Downtown Buffalo
A bomb threat was made at a building in downtown Buffalo. A threat was also made at another building. On the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022, there was a huge police presence outside of the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall buildings. According to WGRZ Channel 2, a...
Tonawanda man killed in shooting Friday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man was killed in a shooting on Friday night, according to Buffalo police. The incident is said to have occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Friday near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue, where a 33-year-old male was struck multiple times. He died later on at ECMC. The incident is still […]
Winter storm updates: The latest across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.
James A. Burr "Burr Dog"
James A. Burr “Burr Dog”, 65 of LeRoy, passed away suddenly on Saturday (December 10, 2022) at his residence. He was born January 18, 1957 in Batavia, a son of the late Albert and Phoebe Babbage Burr. James was an avid Grateful Dead-Head and loved the outdoors. He...
Lake Effect Snow Warning for Erie County and the Bills Game
We have been dealing with pretty cold temperatures over the course of the last month or so, ever since the historic lake effect snow event that dumped over six feet of snow in part of Western New York back in November. We haven't dealt with much snow since then, but...
One in serious condition following Davidson Ave. shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in serious condition after he was shot on Friday night. Police say they responded just after 6:40 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Davidson Avenue, where the 31-year-old had been shot. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in serious condition. Anyone with information is […]
Photos: Christmas show featuring Marsha McWilson at Batavia Downs
Marsha McWilson brought down the house at Batavia Downs on Thursday night with her high-energy soul, R&B, and funk Christmas-themed variety show. Photos by Howard Owens
Williamsville woman seeks help from WNY to keep diabetes alert dog
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Some who find their craft are influenced. "My grandma taught me how to paint," said 27-year-old Ali Lazik of Williamsville. "She got me into oil painting when I was in elementary school actually." But that craft turned into something Lazik never expected when she turned 12.
Dustin D. Clark
Dustin D. Clark, age 34, of Silver Springs, NY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday December 14, 2022. He was born in Rochester, NY on February 17, 1988 a son to Kim A Clark of LeRoy and Cathy C. (Forrester) Caudill of Perry. Dustin was a 2006 graduate of Perry High...
Batavia beats Eastridge in OT, 52-49
Six makes in six tries from the free-throw line by Cam McClinic in overtime, along with two field goals by Aiden Bellavia, helped lift the Blue Devils over Eastridge on Friday to give Batavia its second win of the season in Boys Basketball. In all, McClinic was 12-12 on free throws in the game. He scored 16 points. Bellavia scored 11, and Ja'Vin McFollins scored 10. He hit two three-point goals and Sawyer Siverling also hit a pair. Batavia won 52-49. Cordell Young scored 33 points for Eastridge.
