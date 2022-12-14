Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:22:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 07:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; Coastal Jefferson; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension; Western Orleans Rare and Hazardous Arctic Airmass for the Gulf South Expected at the End of the Week and Through Christmas An extremely cold airmass is expected to surge towards the Gulf coast late this week and will bring a multitude of hazardous conditions to the area. Hard Freeze and dangerous Wind Chill conditions would begin as early as late Thursday night and we will continue to deal with the Arctic air through Christmas Day. Now is the time to start taking measures to protect your family, pets, friends, property, and yourself from the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. Arctic airmass surging south out of Canada and across the central United States will quickly move into the Lower Mississippi Thursday and Thursday night. The cold front is expected to move into southwestern Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana during the evening hours with temperatures dropping 20 to 30 degrees or more in only a few hours. Temperatures will continue to plummet through the overnight hours with almost the entire area below freezing before sunrise. Not only will the temperatures plunge but this will be accompanied by very strong wind and by sunrise Friday morning there is a high chance that many areas will experience wind chill readings (apparent temperatures) in the lower teens and single digits. This has no impact on pipes but for people and pets the rapidly moving air speeds up the heat loss over our bodies and can quickly lead to hypothermia. As for pipes, plants, and property, temperatures will struggle to get above freezing, if they even do Friday, and there is a chance that many locations could be below freezing for 24 to possibly even more than 36 hours. And even if temperatures climb above freezing Friday or in southwestern Mississippi and the adjacent Louisiana parishes` case Saturday, they will only be above 32 for a very short time. Not until Christmas Day does it looks like we will comfortably get above 32 degrees for much of the area for more than a few hours. Every weather event is different and they should all be treated as such but for at least some modern reference here are a few Arctic events to relate to; February 2nd through 5th 1996, January 8th through 11th, 2010, and more recently is February 15th through 17th 2021. However, this event appears to be more potent than the 2021 airmass. As for reference to the Holiday time frame, surprisingly there are 2 of the more historic events and not just for our area that occurred during this time; 1983 December 23rd through 26th and 1989 December 22nd through 25th events. These two are quite historic events but at this time we are not anticipating testing those 2 Arctic events. The 1989 Arctic airmass still holds numerous records across a good portion of the US including here where single digits were recorded in more than just a few places. We would have to go back to 1899 to see temperatures recorded lower than 1989 in much of the area over a multi day stretch. 1985 saw another historic cold front for our area which did set some all time record lows but it was a short lived airmass with highs back in the 50s the next day. /CAB/
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Evangeline by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 03:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Rapides; St. Landry; Vermilion; Vernon FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 08:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 07:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson Rare and Hazardous Arctic Airmass for the Gulf South Expected at the End of the Week and Through Christmas An extremely cold airmass is expected to surge towards the Gulf coast late this week and will bring a multitude of hazardous conditions to the area. Hard Freeze and dangerous Wind Chill conditions would begin as early as late Thursday night and we will continue to deal with the Arctic air through Christmas Day. Now is the time to start taking measures to protect your family, pets, friends, property, and yourself from the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:22:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting St. Tammany, Hancock, Washington and Pearl River Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 14.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 05/09/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:22:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting St. Tammany, Hancock, Washington and Pearl River Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Sunday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 02/26/1946. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:14:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 13 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon, Culebra, St. Thomas, and St. John. * WHEN...Through 6 PM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts; Spink WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There could also be some snow and wind in the forecast from late Tuesday night through early Thursday morning.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1200 PM CST, an area of heavy snow was near Larsmont, or 27 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest at 15 mph. Expect visibility below one half mile in heavy snow, and snow covered roads. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Larsmont, Knife River, and Alger. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Alger and Palmers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely. Do not use cruise control in winter driving conditions. Consider delaying travel.
