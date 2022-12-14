Read full article on original website
Notable Friday Option Activity: WGO, TMUS, DKNG
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total volume of 4,047 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 404,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.7% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
First Week of INCY February 2023 Options Trading
Investors in Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) saw new options begin trading this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the INCY options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Veritiv (VRTV) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
KMI vs. WMB: Which High-Yielding Natural Gas Stock is Better?
Wall Street has a love/hate relationship with natural gas pipelines. Most investors hate the companies that operate them for ESG reasons. However, these are complicated times, so in this piece, I compared two pipeline stocks to see which is better. Ultimately, the appropriate views on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and The...
All You Need to Know About Esco Technologies (ESE) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Esco Technologies (ESE) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
Is It Safe to Buy Growth Stocks Again?
Growth stocks ruled the market for much of the last decade, benefiting from a low-interest-rate environment and strong growth in the tech sector. However, that track record of outperformance came to an abrupt end in 2022 as interest rates jumped, and many companies posted disappointing results as they faced difficult comparisons after strong growth during the pandemic.
Graphic Packaging Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GPK
In trading on Friday, shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.47, changing hands as low as $21.16 per share. Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
GM September 2024 Options Begin Trading
Investors in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw new options begin trading today, for the September 2024 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 644 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the GM options chain for the new September 2024 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Friday's ETF Movers: XAR, GNR
In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Maxar Technologies, up about 122.9% and shares of V2x, up about 1.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs...
XNCR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Xencor, Inc (Symbol: XNCR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.29, changing hands as low as $26.53 per share. Xencor, Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XNCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 16th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. AdvanSix ASIX is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5 downward over the last 60 days. Black Knight Financial Services BKI is...
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Could 5x Before 2025 -- Here's Why
Can a biotech stock that's down by about 40% in the last month have any chance of rallying to multiply in value by a factor of five over the next two years? Prospective investors looking for a big catch may be tempted to look to Anavex Life Sciences, (NASDAQ: AVXL) a clinical-stage drug developer making waves, thanks to recently disclosed data from one of its trials investigating a therapy for Alzheimer's disease.
Martin Marietta Materials Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MLM
In trading on Friday, shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $344.46, changing hands as low as $344.00 per share. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
RHP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.33, changing hands as low as $85.07 per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Zacks.com featured highlights Clearfield, DHT Holdings, AerSale, Leonardo DRS and NOW
Chicago, IL – December 16, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT, AerSale Corp. ASLE, Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS and NOW Inc. DNOW. 5 Stocks to Watch Amid Crisis as Analysts Initiate Coverage. Recession fears have been dominating the...
How The Pieces Add Up: VONV Targets $74
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: VONV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $73.72 per unit.
3 Top Dividend Stocks for 2023
When novice investors are looking for ways to build wealth through the stock market, they can often overlook one of the most reliable methods: Buying shares of long-established quality companies that pay dividends, and reinvesting those payouts in more shares. It may not be as exciting as the hunt for...
