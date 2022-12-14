Read full article on original website
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
NASDAQ
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
tipranks.com
V.F. Corp Stock (NYSE:VFC): One-Two Punch Creates 7% Dividend
VF Corp. had a terrible week, with the CEO departing following a full-year forecast downgrade. As recession calls mount, the firm could be in for a doozy in the new year. Still, there’s a compelling value proposition to be had from the apparel firm. Shares of diversified apparel firm...
NASDAQ
NSA Breaks Above 6% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $35.76 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.55), with the stock changing hands as low as $83.66 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
NASDAQ
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
NASDAQ
Is It Safe to Buy Growth Stocks Again?
Growth stocks ruled the market for much of the last decade, benefiting from a low-interest-rate environment and strong growth in the tech sector. However, that track record of outperformance came to an abrupt end in 2022 as interest rates jumped, and many companies posted disappointing results as they faced difficult comparisons after strong growth during the pandemic.
NASDAQ
BRP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of BRP Group Inc (Symbol: BRP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.82, changing hands as low as $25.80 per share. BRP Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
2 Little-Known Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2023
Chip stocks are down, but they're far from out right now. In fact, global chip sales are expected to go on an epic run over the next decade, driven by myriad secular growth trends ranging from cloud computing to artificial intelligence (AI) to electric vehicles. Various estimates point to semiconductors going from about a $600 billion industry in 2022 to well over $1 trillion by the end of the decade.
NASDAQ
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6), with the stock changing hands as low as $39.91 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks for 2023
When novice investors are looking for ways to build wealth through the stock market, they can often overlook one of the most reliable methods: Buying shares of long-established quality companies that pay dividends, and reinvesting those payouts in more shares. It may not be as exciting as the hunt for...
NASDAQ
All You Need to Know About Esco Technologies (ESE) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Esco Technologies (ESE) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
NASDAQ
SDY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (Symbol: SDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $123.98, changing hands as low as $123.87 per share. SPDR S&P Dividend shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Oversold Conditions For Payoneer Global (PAYO)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $25.97, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
