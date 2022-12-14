ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends

The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ

NSA Breaks Above 6% Yield Territory

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $35.76 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
u.today

Jim Cramer Issues Stark Warning About Binance

In a Friday tweet, longtime CNBC host Jim Cramer argues that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has "no real legitimacy" following the implosion of its main rival. The host of CNBC's "Mad Money" seems to be puzzled by the unwillingness of market strategists to admit that most...
Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? 3 High-Dividend Stocks to Snap Up

Many dividend stocks pay well above the S&P 500's average return. Dividend stocks also offer the potential for long-term stock price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.72, changing hands as low as $60.40 per share. WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
ValueWalk

Gold Has Already Started to Run

For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Binance CEO: 99% of Users Will Lose their Crypto in Self-Custody

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has issued a warning to the cryptocurrency community regarding self-custody, claiming that while only 1% of people can currently securely manage their cryptocurrency, 99% of those who choose to do so will probably lose it in some way. CZ asserted during a discussion on...
msn.com

10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
NASDAQ

KMI vs. WMB: Which High-Yielding Natural Gas Stock is Better?

Wall Street has a love/hate relationship with natural gas pipelines. Most investors hate the companies that operate them for ESG reasons. However, these are complicated times, so in this piece, I compared two pipeline stocks to see which is better. Ultimately, the appropriate views on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and The...
NASDAQ

Is It Safe to Buy Growth Stocks Again?

Growth stocks ruled the market for much of the last decade, benefiting from a low-interest-rate environment and strong growth in the tech sector. However, that track record of outperformance came to an abrupt end in 2022 as interest rates jumped, and many companies posted disappointing results as they faced difficult comparisons after strong growth during the pandemic.
Entrepreneur

2 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now for Under $35

The ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and lingering recession concerns have necessitated adding a defensive layer to one’s portfolio. As the market volatility is not expected to lessen anytime soon, it could...
tipranks.com

This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock Just Got Upgraded — Here’s Why It’s a Buy Now

Is it time to look at AT&T (NYSE:T) in a new light? After several years of a declining share price amidst various missteps, it seems the company is finally turning a page. Investors have liked what they’ve seen this year and have helped the stock outperform the market for a change. To wit, the shares are up 11% year-to-date against the S&P 500’s 17% decline.
tipranks.com

V.F. Corp Stock (NYSE:VFC): One-Two Punch Creates 7% Dividend

VF Corp. had a terrible week, with the CEO departing following a full-year forecast downgrade. As recession calls mount, the firm could be in for a doozy in the new year. Still, there’s a compelling value proposition to be had from the apparel firm. Shares of diversified apparel firm...

