Plano officials planning ‘additional due diligence’ before implementing short-term rental regulations

Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Keller ISD approves firearms for teachers; Frisco ISD plans for growth
Frisco ISD has undergone rezoning often in recent years, and the district continues to grow. (Community Impact staff) The Dec. 16 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast brings two discussions on local education issues. Reporter Mark Fadden brings an update from Keller ISD, which recently approved a ”guardian program,” allowing teachers and staff to bring firearms to campus in an effort to shore up school security. Plus, editor Miranda Jaimes discusses how Frisco ISD has adjusted to constant growth in recent years with regular rezoning efforts.
Four ongoing transportation projects in Frisco, plus information about upcoming work on the Dallas North Tollway in 2023
From Panther Creek to Elm Street, find all the latest details on transportation projects in Frisco. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking to stay informed about ongoing and upcoming transportation projects in Frisco? Find details on the latest projects and plan travel routes and detours accordingly. Ongoing projects:. 1. Panther Creek Parkway...
City council votes to re-zone portion of historic Stockyards District
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a little bit of country in the middle of a city; Fort Worth's historic Stockyards District attracts visitors from all over. "We're just taking it all in right now and enjoying what we're seeing," said Erin Murray, who's visiting from Connecticut. The stores are seeing more customers buy even more gifts that usual this year. "It has generally increased year over year," said Marketing Manager for Texas Hot Stuff Robert Boling. But with popularity comes congestion. "The traffic is already crazy down here as it is with all the tourists and everybody having fun," said Shelley Smith, who is from...
fox4news.com
Dallas Central Appraisal District launches new website in wake of hack
DALLAS - The Dallas Central Appraisal District finally launched a new website as it continues the recovery from a ransomware attack. The agency said it is still not fully operational. The new site only provides basic search tools for property owners. The Dallas Central Appraisal District is responsible for determining...
dallasexpress.com
Tollway Ramps to Close for 12-18 Months
More road-widening projects are underway. This time, the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) is under construction to alleviate traffic in Frisco. According to Community Impact, the three-year project by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) will affect drivers by implementing lane realignments and ramp closures in the upcoming months. Traffic on...
CandysDirt.com
Dallas City Council Approves Four New Housing Developments Under Public Facility Corporation Finance Structure
Four housing developments were approved this week under the Public Facility Corporation financing structure, lauded by Dallas City Council members as a mechanism for providing affordable homes for the city’s workforce. “Is there any other way we’re getting affordable housing? Are developers building it for free?” District 1 Councilman...
globalconstructionreview.com
Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas
The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
Coppell City Council approves changes to short-term rental ordinance
Coppell City Council approved new provisions to the existing short-term rental ordinance Dec. 13. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Changes to Coppell’s short-term rental ordinance will provide new guidelines for those interested in using their homes as short-term rental properties. Coppell City Council approved new provisions to the existing short-term rental...
Closed home sales drop 30% in Fort Worth, Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The number of closed sales dropped more than 30% year-over-year in Fort Worth and Tarrant County in November. Pricing continued to slide, with the median home price in Fort Worth dropping from...
Argyle ISD board approves transportation, maintenance renovation funds
Argyle ISD board members approved funding for renovations to two existing district buildings through its 2017 bond funding. (Courtesy Argyle ISD) The Argyle ISD board approved nearly $3 million for renovation work at two district locations. The board approved the funding to go toward renovating two district buildings to be...
Firehouse Subs planned to open in Coppell
Coppell City Council approved a zone change request to permit a Firehouse Subs at 150 South Denton Tap Road, Ste. 111. (Courtesy Firehouse Subs) A Firehouse Subs is coming to Coppell after multiple attempts from developers. Coppell City Council approved a special-use permit for a Firehouse Subs in the Braewood...
murphymonitor.com
Plano ISD offers multiple benefits for senior citizens
Plano ISD offers retired seniors in Plano a chance to learn and experience new things and see firsthand how their tax dollars are being spent. The Retired Seniors Valued in Plano (RSVP) is a program created by Plano ISD for members of the community who are 65 years of age and above. The free membership program allows for free or reduced admission to most Plano ISD sporting and fine arts events.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth gains seat on Regional Transportation Council
The city of Fort Worth gained a seat on the Regional Transportation Council due to its growth in population and employment. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Fort Worth will gain a seat on the Regional Transportation Council, pushing the city’s total number of seats to four. The city of Dallas is the only member city with more RTC seats at six.
Fit Kingdom Nutrition offers protein shakes, energy teas in Plano
Fit Kingdom Nutrition began serving healthy protein shakes and energy teas on Dec. 3. (Courtesy Fit Kingdom Nutrition) Smoothie and energy drink bar Fit Kingdom Nutrition opened in Plano on Dec. 3, according to owner Kevin Willingham. Fit Kingdom offers a variety of healthy protein shakes and “Lit Teas” with special flavors, such as cucumber splash, Miami Vice and Captain America. The store is located at 2200 Los Rios Blvd., Ste. 120. 469-573-4061.
Salad and Go set to open Lewisville location in December
Salad and Go is expected to open its Lewisville location Dec. 20. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad and Go is expected to open its Lewisville location Dec. 20. It will be located at 1102 W. Main St. The drive-thru restaurant chain offers a variety of salads along with wraps, soup and breakfast items.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups
Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
City of Southlake approves nearly $1M to purchase radio, video equipment for public safety
The new equipment will provide upgrades to Southlake's police and fire units. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Southlake agreed to spend nearly $1 million on various radio equipment for the department of public safety. The council approved a trio of ordinances during a meeting Nov. 1 that will provide...
Following grocer growth: Changes abound in Plano’s grocery store market
In the last year, Kroger, Walmart and Tom Thumb have held grand reopenings for three grocery stores in Plano after renovations. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano is seeing a shakeup of its grocery store offerings as new brands open, and grocers adapt to changing shopping habits and work to attract employees in a post-pandemic market. H-E-B’s expansion into Plano and surrounding cities along with an October announcement of a merger between two other major players, Kroger and Albertsons, are just the most recent of changes. Other stores across the city have also undertaken major remodeling projects and upped efforts to recruit workers.
rejournals.com
New mixed-use development in Grand Prairie signs anchor tenant Bass Pro Shops
A Land Fund, a joint venture between the Dallas-based office of Trez Capital and Charlie Anderson, announced the closing of its second anchor tenant, Bass Pro Shops in its new development, Mayfield Groves in Grand Prairie. Only three pad sites for restaurant/retail tenants remain in this 50-acre mixed- use development with 530 multifamily units located on the 161 Tollway and Forum Drive. In September, the development closed on another anchor tenant with the signing of Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, the family entertainment venue’s second location in North Texas. The property sits adjacent to the 290,000-square-foot IKEA that opened in 2017, and this area continues to experience major growth – a third anchor BigShots Golf®, a tech‐driven entertainment and culinary experience majority owned by Invited that offers approachable virtual golf games, entertainment activities and elevated food, is building its eighth facility and third in Texas to open on the land immediately adjacent to Mayfield Groves.
advocatemag.com
Coffee Company closes in Lakewood after 40 years
Coffee Company, a longtime coffee wholesaler in Lakewood, has closed after 40 more than years in business. The local business, which opened in 1971, sold loose-leaf tea, produce, Lakewood Chocolates and European goods as well as roasted coffee beans. A note was shared on the company’s website: “After more than...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Comments / 1