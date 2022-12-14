Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Snowfall: FX Sets Premiere Date for Sixth and Final Season
FX confirmed this week that the sixth and final season would premiere Wednesday, February 22, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season. Additionally, the final season of Snowfall will be internationally...
TV Fanatic
Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 5 Episode 7
On Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7, the family tried to bounce back following a death. Meanwhile, Senator Perry delivered news to Rainwater about the future of the location. Elsewhere, Jamie and Sarah planned their next move as the family tried to come to terms with some big changes. Beth tried...
TV Fanatic
The White Lotus Season 3: Which Characters Should Return?
Our trip to The White Lotus: Sicily is over, but with a third season on the horizon, it's hard not to think about who we would like to return when it premieres. The White Lotus Season 2 brought Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries back from the first season. That alone...
TV Fanatic
1883 Boss Reveals Paramount+ Wanted to Change Major Deaths to Make Another Season
1883 concluded on Paramount+ earlier this year. Despite the streaming service ordering up a second season ahead of the finale, Taylor Sheridan has revealed that he wanted to end that chapter. However, Sheridan has opened up in a new interview with Deadline to reveal that Paramount+ wanted him to reverse...
TV Fanatic
Disney+ 2023 Preview Teases Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, & More
With 2022 almost in the rear-view mirror, Disney+ is looking ahead to 2023. The streaming service has shared a trailer for its content offerings in 2023, including new footage for some of its most highly-anticipated series. There's been a buzz about Loki ever since it first debuted in June 2021,...
TV Fanatic
1923: Taylor Sheridan Confirms How Long The Latest Yellowstone Prequel Will Last
1923 launched to record numbers for Paramount+ just a few days ago, and naturally, there are questions about how long the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led spinoff will last. Ahead of the premiere, it was reported that franchise overlord Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+ were interested in keeping the cast intact for a second batch of episodes.
TV Fanatic
Doctor Who Unveils First Look at Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson
Doctor Who is eying a major overhaul when it returns in 2023. The BBC unveiled new first-look photos showcasing the new cast members that will be at the center of the show. Two photos dropped on the official social media channel for the series on Saturday, December 17. The first...
TV Fanatic
Days of Our Lives Shocker: Tamara Braun Exits as Ava Vitali
Ava's latest stint in Salem is over. Tamara Braun confirmed this week that she was exiting the Peacock daytime soap years after she returned to the role. “Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem,” she wrote.
TV Fanatic
1923 Crushes Paramount+ Viewership Record
The Yellowstone universe is not slowing down at this stage. The latest prequel, anchored by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, launched to record numbers for Paramount+. Including Paramount+ and multiple Paramount Network airings, 1923 Season 1 Episode 1 got off the ground running with 7.4 million viewers. The streaming service...
TV Fanatic
Let's Make A Deal Exclusive Sneak Peek: Wayne Brady's Letter to Santa
Let's Make a Deal is here to spread some holiday cheer. CBS will air two very special episodes of the hit series this week, and we could not be more excited. The holiday festivities begin December 22 with traders taking a ride on the Christmas Cash Train, opening the countdown calendar, and revealing gifts with prizes inside!
TV Fanatic
Sonya Eddy, General Hospital Star, Dead at 55
Tragic news out of the TV world today as news broke today that soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. The General Hospital star was 55. Octavia Spencer shared the news of Eddy's death on Instagram, revealing that she passed away on Monday. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night....
